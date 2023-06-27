Fact-check: Is Bojangles getting out of the chicken business? Here’s what they told us

Recent remarks from the CEO of Bojangles ruffled the feathers of many who frequent the Charlotte-based fast-food chicken chain.

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario told QSR Magazine, a publication that reports on the restaurant industry, that he’d “like to get out of the chicken business.”

The quote, which quickly circulated on social media, left many wondering whether the chain was going to stop selling chicken.

#Bojangles CEO released a statement stating, “Getting out of the chicken business.”



We are in the end times folks. — Ju (@JuAlreadyKnow_) June 25, 2023

The State of NC if Bojangles gets out of the chicken business pic.twitter.com/uFgPqSLuTy — Brady (@ncbrady12) June 23, 2023

Is Bojangles going to stop selling chicken?

Despite the online speculation , Bojangles spokesperson Stacey McCray told The Charlotte Observer in an email that Armario’s comments to QSR were taken out of context.

“Bojangles will always be in the business of serving delicious Southern chicken, biscuits and tea, and that will never change,” McCray said. “As we expand into new markets, an enhanced guest experience will be a key differentiator, along with a streamlined menu featuring hand-breaded boneless chicken. There are no plans to change the menu in our existing restaurants.”

Bojangles has more than 800 locations in 17 states, including 347 in North Carolina.

What’s changing at Bojangles?

Armario followed up his statement to QSR by saying he’d like to “get into the experience business.”

“That means you have to have great people who enjoy taking care of our customers,” Armario told QSR. “So we begin by taking care of our people.”

As part of the initiative, the chain is testing pilot locations outside of North Carolina that include dual drive-thru lanes, outside order takers – and a menu that doesn’t offer bone-in chicken or all-day breakfast, QSR reported.

The new menu features three milkshakes, including a Bo Berry shake, and additional premium salads.