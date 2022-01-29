Fact check: Canada truck convoy not an official Guinness World Record

The claim: Canada truck convoy included in Guinness World Record book for longest convoy

Truckers from around Canada are expected to arrive in Ottawa, the nation's capital, on Jan. 29 after a weeklong drive across the country in protest of vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers.

The truckers are protesting a Jan. 15 mandate requiring drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine, Reuters reported.

In the United States, a new mandate that went into effect Jan. 22, requires anyone crossing the land border into the U.S. to show proof of full vaccination.

Local news outlets have reported drivers joined the convoy throughout the week, continuously growing the line of trucks and other vehicles. Some social media users claim the convoy has gotten so long, it was included in the Guinness World Records book.

"10,000 truckers expected to be headed to Canada," text shared on Instagram Jan. 25 reads. "(By the way) the convoy in Canada has made the Guinness book of world records for the longest convoy." The post was liked over 5,000 times in three days.

But a Guinness World Records official confirmed it is not being considered as an official entry to break the current record for the longest truck parade.

Convoy not considered world record attempt

It's unclear how many trucks are part of the convoy headed to Ottawa; police in Canada called it a "very fluid situation," according to the Ottawa Citizen.

The Ottawa Police Service said it was expecting between 1,000 and 2,000 vehicles as part of the protest Saturday, the outlet reported.

Convoy spokesman Benjamin Dichter told the Toronto Sun the convoy was almost 45 miles long on Jan. 26.

While that certainly beats the current world record for the longest truck parade, which was recorded in Cairo in November 2020 and featured 480 vehicles across 4.6 miles, the Canadian convoy hasn't been included in the world records book.

The Guinness World Records didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment, but a spokeswoman told the Agence France-Presse the convoy "is not an official Guinness World Records title attempt."

In order to break a world record, the party attempting it must follow rigorous instructions.

If the application to break a record is accepted, which could take up to 12 weeks according to Guinness, the applicant will receive detailed instructions about the evidence required to prove the record was broken without cheating.

After carrying out the world record attempt with a photographer and videographer present at whichever date, time and location the applicant chooses, the evidence, a cover letter and any other additional documents must be submitted to Guinness.

A response on whether the record was officially broken could take up to another 12 weeks.

USA TODAY reached out to the official Canadian convoy Facebook page for comment on whether it submitted an application to break the world record.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Canada truck convoy was included in the Guinness World Record book for the longest convoy. A Guinness spokeswoman told AFP the convoy is not being considered an official attempt at breaking the current world record, which featured 480 trucks across 4.6 miles in Egypt in 2020.

