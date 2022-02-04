Fact check: Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' protest didn't surpass size of country's army

The claim: Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' is larger than the country's army

Canadian truckers and their supporters protesting the new government vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers drove across the country to the nation's capital, Ottawa, in late January. The group dubbed itself the "Freedom Convoy," and some on social media claim it had grown larger than the country's army.

"Did you know that the convoy is now bigger than our army?" reads a Feb. 1 Facebook post.

The post received more than 1,000 likes and 100 shares in two days.

A deleted Jan. 28 Facebook post, which garnered more than 2,300 likes and 400 shares in two days, read, "Thought it might be fun to point this little tidbit out: Convoy 2022 is larger than the Canadian Army."

But that's not true. While it's impossible to know the exact size of the "Freedom Convoy," estimates don't come close to the size of the Canadian army

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

Canadian army is bigger than convoy

The Canadian army is made up of 22,500 full-time members in the regular force and 21,500 part-time, volunteer soldiers in the reserve force, including 5,300 Rangers dispersed along northern, coastal and isolated areas of Canada, according to the country's National Defence Department.

Though it's impossible to definitively count the number of protesters participating in the "Freedom Convoy," there were a number of estimates of the size of the convoy in Canada – and the figures don't come close to the size of the nation's army.

Police said Jan. 26 at a special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board that they planned for the arrival of about 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

David Atkin, a reporter for Global News, tweeted Jan. 27 that a convoy that arrived that day in Thunder Bay from Winnipeg consisted of 113 commercial vehicles and 276 personal vehicles, like cars or pick-up trucks, citing the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police in Kingston, Ontario, said in a Jan. 28 tweet that the convoy passing through that town consisted of 17 full tractor-trailers, 104 tractors with no trailers, 424 passenger vehicles and six RVs.

News reports from The New York Times and Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on the day of the main protest, Jan. 29, said "thousands" of demonstrators showed up to protest.

The Ontario Provincial Police did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the size of the protests and convoy.

Convoy organizers claimed its numbers were much higher, somewhere between 36,000 to 50,000 heavy trucks.

There's no evidence that's true; it contradicts both reporters and police on the ground. Additionally, an analysis by Canadian daily newspaper the National Post found that a line-up of that many trucks would be "so unprecedently massive that it would currently be lined up bumper-to-bumper across swaths of Ontario and Quebec."

USA TODAY has debunked several false claims regarding the convoy, including that the protest achieved a Guinness World Record.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" is larger than the country's army. While it's impossible to know the exact size of the convoy, estimates don't come close to the size of the Canadian army.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Canadian Freedom Convoy didn't outsize country's army