Fact check: CDC didn't oversee the Tuskegee study. But the agency isn't blameless, experts say

The claim: The Tuskegee Syphilis Study was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As unvaccinated Americans fill up hospitals across the country, some social media users are opening their history books to question guidance from the USA's top public health agency.

“The Tuskegee Experiment was also conducted by the CDC. Let this sink in,” reads a June 18 Facebook post.

The post accumulated more than 67,000 shares within a month. Similar claims have racked up tens of thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram over the same time period, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.

But the post lacks context about the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, a federally funded experiment that left Black men in rural Alabama untreated for syphilis.

Experts who have studied the Tuskegee Syphilis Study told USA TODAY the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was complicit in the study’s atrocities. But the agency didn't oversee the experiment.

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, explained

In 1932, the U.S. Public Health Service began a clinical study aimed at researching the course of untreated syphilis. The full title of the experiment was the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male."

“In this title, you can see three things: (1) place – the study is taking place in Tuskegee AL; (2) there will be individuals with syphilis and they will not be treated; and, (3) the study is specifically targeting Black men,” Marcella Alsan, a professor of public policy at Harvard University who has researched the study, told USA TODAY in an email.

About 600 Black men originally took part in the study. Treatment was withheld from more than half of them, even after penicillin was discovered as a cure for the disease. The researchers also did not collect informed consent from the study’s participants, telling them they were being treated for “bad blood,” not syphilis.

The Associated Press broke the news to the American public in 1972 with the headline “Syphilis Victims in U.S. Study Went Untreated for 40 Years.”

That article resulted in the appointment of an advisory panel to review the experiment. It concluded the study was “ethically unjustified” and that the “results (were) disproportionately meager compared with known risks to human subjects involved.”

The study officially ended in November 1972, according to the CDC. A year later, a class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the study’s participants. The case ended in 1974 with a $10 million out-of-court settlement.

Former President Bill Clinton issued a formal apology for the study in 1997.

Study run by Public Health Service, but CDC shares some blame, experts say

The Facebook post says the CDC conducted the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, but in fact, the Public Health Service oversaw it.

“Short answer: the study was run by the U.S. Public Health Service, but (the) CDC later was supervising,” Susan Reverby, a health care historian who has researched the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, told USA TODAY.

In a syphilis study that went on for decades in Tuskegee, Ala., medical workers in the segregated South withheld treatment from unsuspecting men infected with the sexually transmitted disease, so doctors could track the ravages of the horrid illness and dissect their bodies afterward. The injustice was finally exposed in 1972.

The CDC, first named the Communicable Disease Center, was established by the Public Health Service in 1946 – 14 years after the Tuskegee Syphilis Study began.

The CDC's original purpose was to work solely on malaria, typhus and other infectious diseases, according to its website. The agency's work now includes infectious diseases, occupational health, toxic chemicals, injury, chronic diseases, health statistics and birth defects.

The Associated Press reported in 1972 that the Public Health Service conducted the experiment. Still, experts say the CDC isn't blameless.

“(There's) no real difference between what was done by the PHS and CDC,” Reverby said. “(The) CDC knew what was going on and let it continue, but (the study) was really run by the PHS.”

The claim alludes to the idea that the CDC’s involvement in the Tuskegee Syphilis Study should draw into question its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Alsan said it’s a false comparison.

“That is very different from today – when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are trying to get all eligible people to be vaccinated and follow public health guidance, not targeting for exploitation a specific disadvantaged group as in Tuskegee,” she said.

Alsan added that all participants in COVID-19 vaccine studies were consenting, informed individuals.

“Tuskegee never consented the men, lying to them that they were receiving treatment for bad blood when in fact they were left to die and/or infect their wives/children with syphilis,” she said.

Our rating: Missing context

The claim that the Tuskegee Syphilis Study was conducted by the CDC is MISSING CONTEXT because it may mislead without additional context. While experts who have studied the Tuskegee Syphilis Study agree that the CDC can’t be absolved of complicity in the study’s atrocities, it was actually the U.S. Public Health Service that oversaw it. The study began 14 years before the CDC was founded.

