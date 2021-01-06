Fact check: Changes in vote totals for Perdue were due to reporting errors, not vote deletion

Camille Caldera, USA TODAY

Fact check: Broadcasts on CNN, ABC showed the deletion of thousands of votes for Sen. David Perdue

Democrat Jon Ossoff has narrowly defeated Republican David Perdue to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate, per USA TODAY.

A number of conservatives claimed that broadcasts of the returns on CNN and ABC showed the deletion of thousands of votes for Perdue.

Close to 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, Prime Time Patriots shared a clip from CNN on Facebook and YouTube. In the clip, the total votes for Perdue switch from 774,723 to 742,323 — a drop of 32,400 votes.

"Watch 32,000 VOTES *DISAPPEAR* from Georgia Senate run-off candidate David Perdue live on CNN," the caption states.

Kanekoa shared a clip of the moment from ABC News on Twitter, around 12:30 a.m.

"They still haven't explained negative votes because the explanation is fraud. 32,400 votes taken from David Perdue live," the accompanying tweet says.

Videokings also included footage of another apparent reduction in total votes on YouTube. In the clip, votes for Perdue fall from 2,130,535 to 2,125,535 — a drop of 5,000 votes.

Prime Time Patriots, Kanekoa and Videokings have not responded to requests from USA TODAY for comment.

An official counts ballots for Georgia's Senate runoff election at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
An official counts ballots for Georgia's Senate runoff election at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.

There were no vote reductions in the state count. Changes on CNN and ABC were to correct errors.

Ari Schaffer, the press secretary for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, which runs the state's elections, confirmed to USA TODAY that there were no vote reductions in the official count.

Representatives for both CNN and ABC referred USA TODAY to Edison Research, a firm that provides election data to both networks as part of the National Election Pool.

Rob Farbman, the executive vice president of Edison Research, told USA TODAY that the vote total changes occurred after the firm corrected errors in its reporting. They were not proof of electoral fraud or wrongdoing, and no lawfully cast votes were deleted. Farbman explained the sources of the errors in an email to USA TODAY.

Democrat Jon Ossoff has narrowly defeated incumbent Sen. David Perdue in Georgia.
Democrat Jon Ossoff has narrowly defeated incumbent Sen. David Perdue in Georgia.

32,000 vote drop

The first error occurred at 8:15 p.m. and was specific to Bibb County, Georgia.

At 8:07 p.m., state of Georgia and Edison Research both reported the vote in Bibb County as 27,986 for Ossoff and 12,496 for Perdue.

At 8:15 p.m., a call center operator at Edison Research erroneously entered data from a reporter on the ground at the Bibb County Office, according to Farbman. The error changed the vote for Perdue to 44,896.

By 8:20 p.m., Edison Research discovered its data was incorrect and deleted the update, reverting to the totals from the previous update.

"This error was corrected within 5 minutes and accounts for the brief additional 32k votes for Perdue," Farbman wrote. "The vote drop reflected the correct vote."

By 8:37 p.m., the state of Georgia and Edison Research again updated their totals in Bibb County — 28,888 for Ossoff and 14,044 for Perdue.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Milton, Georgia.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Milton, Georgia.

5,000 vote correction

The second error occurred at 11:20 p.m. and was specific to DeKalb County, Georgia.

At 11:20 p.m., a reporter for Edison Research misread a "3" as an "8," according to Farbman. That caused Edison to report the vote total for Ossoff as 54,622 and for Perdue as 58,853. In reality, the vote total for Perdue was 53,853.

The error was corrected four minutes later. That made it appear as if there was a 5,000 vote drop. In reality, there was not.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, the claim that broadcasts on CNN and ABC showed the deletion of thousands of votes for Sen. David Perdue is MISSING CONTEXT. There were no vote reductions in the official count by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. The apparent reductions on CNN and ABC occurred after Edison Research corrected errors in its reporting. No lawfully cast votes were deleted. A claim that the vote reduction was the result of fraud is false.

