Fact check: Chatham County, Georgia, stopped counting votes when staff ran out of ballots

The claim: A dump of ballots happened after election officials in Georgia stopped counting

The Georgia Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections became the target of a false claim of fraud that echoed the November general election.

Shortly after Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were projected the winners of the Georgia Senate runoff races, some took to social media to cast doubt on the election's legitimacy.

One viral post on Facebook claims election officials stopped counting votes at 11:05 p.m., and at 11:15 p.m. there were "ballots dumped."

Accompanying the post is a graph showing a purported spike in votes for Ossoff and Warnock, and a screenshot of a tweet from @Breaking911 saying officials in Chatham County had stopped counting for the night on Jan. 5.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during a canvass launch event at New Life Outreach Christian Center Jan. 2, 2021 in Eatonton, Ga. Ossoff continued to campaign for the upcoming runoff election in a race against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

"IT HAPPENED AGAIN!!!!!!" the user captioned the Jan. 8 post, which has over 600 shares. The user is likely referencing the false claim that a large dump of votes for President-elect Joe Biden took place while election officials in Georgia were evacuated during a pipe break.

Election officials completed counting of ballots available

On Jan. 5, vote counting for the Georgia Senate runoff in Chatham County came to an end and election officials went home when there were no ballots left to count.

"Chatham County did not just 'stop' at 10:00 and go home. We processed, tabulated and reported everything we had available to process and did post those results at approximately 11:15 p.m.," Russell Bridges, a Chatham County elections supervisor, told USA TODAY.

Chatham County is home to Savannah.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling also tweeted on Jan. 5, "Chatham County didn’t just stop." Election officials had completed counting of all Election Day, advanced, and absentee ballots that they had available at the time, according to Sterling.

Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

Sterling told WXIA-11Alive that Chatham County has two different boards: a registration board that accepts incoming absentee ballots, and a voting board that does the official counting. The board responsible for ballot counting was finished for the evening, while the board responsible for accepting absentee ballots was still processing those.

"There was a lag of about three hours. They basically said, 'We're not going to make our staff sit around for three hours and wait for you, we'll come back and do it in the morning,'" Sterling told 11Alive, adding that "there's nothing suspicious about it."

Bridges also confirmed to USA TODAY that the registrar received ballots at the 7 p.m. drop box cutoff time and those ballots had to go through a review and acceptance process before they could be tabulated. At 10 p.m., it was advised that it would be after midnight before the intake process was finished.

"Since our absentee team had been working since 8:00 a.m. on that day, waiting four hours to begin five to six hours work, we chose to send them home to rest and return Wednesday morning to process them," Bridges said via email, adding that officials conferred with the state before issuing the decision to send staff home.

U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams on Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta.

According to election results from Chatham County's Board of Elections, Ossoff received 72,309 votes and Republican David Perdue received 48,937. In the second Senate runoff, Republican Kelly Loeffler received 48,707 votes and Democrat Raphael Warnock received 72,550. The results were certified on Jan. 14, WSAV reported.

No ballots were 'found' overnight

Sterling has also debunked other false claims, amplified by President Donald Trump, that ballots were "found" overnight.

"No Mr. President, there weren’t 'found' ballots. We have known the number of advanced votes since this weekend. We saw record Election Day turnout," Sterling tweeted on Jan. 6, in response to a claim made by Trump. "As of Monday 970,000 absentees had been accepted. 31k more were added in yesterday’s totals. That leaves 60k that came in yesterday."

Chatham County’s Board of Elections Chairman, Tom Mahoney, confirmed to WTOC on Jan. 5 that 3,000-4,000 absentee ballots were left to count the next morning. These absentee votes were ballots that came in on Jan. 5 and were not part of thousands of absentee ballots that were processed ahead of the election.

When asked whether election officials have seen any voter fraud, Sterling said there was "no evidence of any irregularities," USA TODAY reported.

Our rating: False

The claim that a ballot dump took place after election officials in Chatham County stopped counting on Jan. 5 is FALSE, based on our research. Election officials in Chatham County stopped counting because all ballots available had been counted. The board responsible for accepting absentee ballots was still processing ballots that came in Jan. 5, so those who were counting votes went home and resumed counting the next morning. Election officials have also confirmed that there were no irregularities in the election.

