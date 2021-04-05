Fact check: Chick-fil-A is not releasing a steak filet sandwich; that's an old April Fools' joke

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: Chick-fil-A is releasing a steak filet sandwich

While Chick-fil-A is widely known for its advertising campaign to 'Eat mor Chikin,' instead of beef, some viral posts on social media claim the restaurant recently added a steak filet sandwich to its menu.

"The new steak filet sandwich," reads the purported promotion from Chick-fil-A. "We Didn't Invent The Steak Sandwich. Just Perfected it." Accompanying the text is an image of the alleged new sandwich as well as the company's logo.

The post was shared to the Facebook group Soul Food Foodies on April 1 and the image has over 100 shares and over 500 reactions.

Some users in the comments pointed out that the post was an April Fools' joke while questioning the authenticity of the announcement. Similar versions of the claim were also recently shared to Facebook.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users for comment.

Announcement was an April Fools' joke in 2012

The claim that Chick-fil-A is releasing a steak sandwich started as an April Fools' joke nearly a decade ago.

The restaurant took to Facebook on April 1, 2012, and wrote, "April fools! Did you really think we would release a steak sandwich? Chick-fil-A has always been and will always be committed to serving the best chicken."

There are no announcements regarding a new steak filet sandwich on the Chick-fil-A's official website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

BBQ Hawks shared the promotional image seen in the Facebook posts on April 1, 2012, in a fake review of the item headlined, "Trying the new Chick-Fil-A “Steak Filet Sandwich."

A note at the bottom of the article reads, "Happy April Fool’s Day – for those who noticed, Chick-fil-a is not open on Sundays, nor is Seattle sunny this time of year. Big thanks to our friends at Chick-fil-a for the inspiration and source of our 'review'."

Our rating: False

The claim that Chick-fil-A is releasing a steak filet sandwich is FALSE, based on our research. The company shared the announcement on April 1, 2012, as a prank and it has resurfaced recently as a false claim on social media.

