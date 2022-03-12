Fact check: Claimed images of 'angel' cloud formations over besieged Kyiv are actually years old

The claim: Photos show 'angel'-like cloud formations over Kyiv amid Russian siege

As the Russian siege of Kyiv continues, some social media users have shared purported celestial imagery over the Ukrainian capital.

“An angel over the sky above Kiev, Ukraine,” one user wrote on March 2, captioning an image of a purported winged figuration of clouds appearing over the lowered sun.

Kiev is the Russian name for Kyiv.

A March 4 post shared the same image, saying an angel had appeared over Kyiv that day. Another post shared several other images of purported sightings of angel-like cloud formations.

Together, the posts have acquired over 3,000 reactions and 8,000 shares in the week since their publication.

A flurry of comments show that many interpreted the images as divine messages regarding the state of Ukrainian resistance.

“God sent his angel to protect his people of Ukraine!” one user commented on the March 2 post.

Yet, the purported photos have nothing to do with the current armed conflict. Each was captured years before the Russian invasion in February.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

USA TODAY reached out to the users who posted the images. One user has since changed their post caption to indicate that the images they shared are unverified.

Images predate the Russian invasion

USA TODAY cannot confirm the images' authenticity or where they were taken. All, however, are at least five years old.

The most commonly used image shows what appears to be a winged figure over a dark set of buildings. It has existed online since at least 2016. As reported by Check Your Fact, the image appeared on a Spanish-language Christian website that year listed as a purported angelic apparition in Venezuela.

One, which shows light protruding through a gap of slate clouds over a set of steeples, has existed online since at least 2008, per a reverse image search on Tineye. The image appears as an avatar for Russian online forum users at about that time.

Story continues

Another shows a series of wispy and wing-like formations over a blue background. A search on Tineye reveals that the image has existed online since at least 2014. So too has an image of a beam of light on a torso-like cloud.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that photos show "angel"-like cloud formations over Kyiv amid the Russian siege. The photos all predate the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24. Each image is at least five years old.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Claimed 'angel' cloud images over Kyiv are years old