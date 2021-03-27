Fact check: Claims that VP Kamala Harris refused to salute the military are missing context

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Kamala Harris refused to salute members of the military while boarding Air Force Two

Shortly after a video emerged of Vice President Kamala Harris not saluting troops while boarding Air Force Two on March 19 in Georgia, some users took to social media to claim that she had disrespected the military and violated protocol.

The viral video being shared on social media shows the vice president at Dobbins Air Reserve Base near Atlanta heading up the stairs on Air Force Two. Harris is seen walking by two military escorts who are standing at the bottom of the stairs saluting, without her returning the gesture.

One user shared the video to Facebook on March 23 with the claim, "DISGRACEFUL: Vice President Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military."

The same video and text was first shared on Twitter by former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik on March 22 in a tweet with over 9,500 likes and 4,900 retweets.

Kerik told USA TODAY via email that he stands by his statement and that "a military salute is a privileged gesture of respect, which is exactly why they were saluting her in the first place, even though she is not in their military chain of command."

"By ‘returning’ their salute, she not only acknowledges their presence, but their self-sacrifice, and the sacrifice of every service member that wears that uniform. This isn’t about a policy, protocol and/or a law ... this is about common courtesy, respect, honor and leadership," he said.

In a similar version of the claim, one Facebook user posted a March 24 article from the DailyWire headlined, "Kamala Harris Breaks Precedent, Skips Saluting Military Before Boarding Air Force Two."

"Too much of a big shot to follow protocol," the Facebook user wrote in a post along with the DailyWire article, which notes that Harris as vice president is not required to salute.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users for comment.

Fact check: President Joe Biden, Democrats made remarks from the Rose Garden, not a movie set

Harris is not required to return salute

The video being shared by social media users is authentic and was originally posted to Twitter on March 19 by Peter Velz, Harris' director of press operations.

Harris was traveling back to Washington following her visit to Atlanta with President Joe Biden where they met with Georgia state legislators, Asian American leaders and Pacific Islander advocates following the deadly Atlanta spa shootings, USA TODAY reported.

While the video shows Harris not saluting military officers when boarding the plane, there is no protocol in place that requires the vice president to return salutes, as she is not in the military chain of command.

"There is no overarching instruction or regulation that requires the President or Vice President to return hand salutes from members of the Armed Forces," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Vice President Harris has made very clear her respect and admiration for the men and women of the military, as well as their families.

"Our troops demonstrate their respect for the nation’s senior leaders in many ways; rending a hand salute is one of them," Kirby added.

According to Army Regulation 600-25 section 2-1f on Salutes, Honors, and Courtesy, "Civilian personnel, to include civilian guards, are not required to render the hand salute to military personnel or other civilian personnel."

Harris press secretary Sabrina Singh told The Associated Press in a statement that claims that the vice president lacks respect for the military "could not be further from the truth."

USA TODAY previously reported that Harris has been a proponent of decreased military spending and increased aid to veterans and their families.

Fact check: Viral photo of youth migrant detention center without masks is from 2014

Experts weigh in

Eric Fleury, an assistant professor of government and international relations at Connecticut College, told USA TODAY that "Harris did not violate protocol by not returning a salute" and "a salute is only required for military personnel who are literally in uniform at the moment."

"There is not even a requirement that military personnel salute the vice president, who has no active role in the chain of command," Fleury said in an email. "The only civilian requiring a salute is the President, which he or she is not obliged to return."

Michael Desch, a professor of political science and the director of the Notre Dame International Security Center, told USA TODAY that until President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, "it was not common for the president, or other Cabinet officials, but especially the president, to return hand salutes."

Desch noted that Reagan's successors continued to follow the practice and "all presidents seem to feel they need to do it" even though it is not required. He said based on protocol, Harris had "the appropriate response of a civilian official to a military salute."

On Oct. 12, 1986, Reagan delivered remarks to U.S. service members and their families in Keflavik, Iceland, and explained why he decided to start returning salutes to military troops.

"One night over at the Commandant's quarters, Marine Commandant's quarters in Washington, and I was getting a couple of highballs, and I didn't – [laughter] – know what to do with them. So, I said to the Commandant – I said, 'Look, I know all the rules about saluting in civilian clothes and all, but if I am the Commander in Chief, there ought to be a regulation that would permit me to return a salute,'" he said, according to a transcript from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Fleury said there is debate surrounding Reagan's motives for returning a salute, "ranging from a genuine willingness to show respect to an effort to bolster his image as a strong leader," but "whatever one's assessment of his reasons, the issue has become a visual litmus test for both the president's respect for the armed services and their leadership capabilities."

"Determining if failure to return a salute is disrespectful or not usually reflects assumptions grounded in politics rather than protocol," he added.

In response to a Fox News tweet of an article that said Harris "repeatedly fails to salute military," Tom Nichols, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, pointed out that not only is returning a salute not a requirement but it would also be "incorrect" for her to salute anyone.

Previous vice presidents on saluting

Some previous vice presidents have saluted the military but that still does not make it a required practice.

Lead Stories points to a December 2020 livestream from 11Alive in which former Vice President Mike Pence is seen saluting members of the military, as well as a video of Biden doing the same in 2013 while he was serving as vice president under Barack Obama.

Fleury also notes that in Obama's book "A Promised Land," the former president describes practice sessions with his staff to perfect a proper salute, "knowing the public fallout that could (and sometimes did) await him for an insufficiently crisp salute."

In 2014, Obama faced criticism for saluting Marines while holding a coffee cup in his hand, according to The Washington Post. Similarly, former President George W. Bush was criticized in 2001 for saluting while carrying his dog, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

President Bush does his best to salute while holding his dog Barney as they get off of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Bush does his best to salute while holding his dog Barney as they get off of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Fact check: Marines did not salute Joe Biden before he was sworn in, per protocol

Our rating: Missing context

Claims that Vice President Kamala Harris "refused" or "failed" to salute military personnel when boarding Air Force Two are MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research. It is true that Harris did not salute members of the military, however, it is misleading to claim that she refused to do so or that it demonstrated her dislike for those in uniform. A Pentagon spokesperson and experts have confirmed that she is not required to salute by protocol because she is a civilian and is not in the military chain of command. Saluting military troops was an informal practice started by President Ronald Reagan, and successors have followed the practice, which is not required. The vice president's press secretary has denied allegations that Harris lacks respect for the military.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Claims that Kamala Harris refused salute missing context

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar military leader says army aims to 'safeguard democracy' as security forces kill dozens of protesters

    Myanmar's security forces reportedly killed 114 people across the country during Saturday protests, Reuters and Myanmar Now report. Saturday has turned into the deadliest day since demonstrations against the Feb. 1 military coup began more than a month ago, and more than 400 people have been killed overall. A 13-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were reportedly among at least 13 people killed in Myanmar's second most populous city, Mandalay, while another 13-year-old was reportedly killed in another village. Despite the violence, there was once again no sign of the movement abating. "They are killing us like birds or chickens in our homes," Thu Ya Zaw told Reuters. "We will keep protesting regardless ... We must fight until the junta falls." As the protests and killings took place, the military celebrated Armed Forces Day, and the junta's leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said "the army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," but "violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate." Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the anti-coup group CRPH, said it was "a day of shame for the armed forces." Read more at Reuters and Al Jazeera. This story has been updated to reflect an increase in the number of deaths reported. More stories from theweek.comWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictionsThe Republican surrender to gun violenceGeorgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

  • 'Super Smash Bros.' and laundry service? UCLA living suite life in Indy 'frat house'

    The UCLA men's basketball team has quickly adapted to its home away from home for the NCAA tournament, even if it's supposed to be a COVID-19 bubble.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris embraces role of representing American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris shares concern for how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted women and the importance of addressing that disparity.

  • One Of A Kind 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is Begging To Be Driven

    Crown Concepts is known for offering some of the most desirable collector cars available but they may have outdone themselves with this one-of-a-kind 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Under-$25 Amazon Finds to Refresh Your Kitchen

    Little ways to improve your space.

  • Facebook freezes Maduro's page over Covid claim

    Venezuela's president will not be able to post for 30 days for disinformation over a herbal remedy.

  • The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.

    The recent surge in anti-Asian racism and violence in the United States is the fruit of centuries of government policy. Why it matters: One thread throughout American history is a “racialized notion of who is an insider, who’s an outsider, who is American and who is an unassimilable foreigner,” says Karthick Ramakrishnan, a University of California Riverside professor and founder of AAPI Data. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA brief timeline of anti-Asian racism in the U.S.: 1790 — Naturalization Act: The act barred naturalization of any non-white person.1854 — People vs. Hall: California's Supreme Court ruled an Asian person couldn't testify in court against a white person, setting the stage for anti-Asian violence to go unpunished. 1871 — Chinese massacre in Los Angeles: Following the shooting of a white man killed in crossfire of rival Chinese gangs, hundreds of white and Hispanic people attacked L.A.’s Chinese community on Oct. 24, 1871. Nearly 20 Chinese people were lynched or shot dead.1875 — Page Act: Designed to prohibit women who had “lewd and immoral purposes” from entering the U.S., the Page Act was enforced mostly against Chinese women, the majority of whom were attempting to join Chinese men working in the country.1882 — Chinese Exclusion Act: The law banned immigration of Chinese laborers. It wasn’t repealed until 1943. 1885 — Rock Springs massacre: White miners in Wyoming Territory attacked Chinese miners, killing 28 and wounding several others. 1922-1923 — Supreme Court on citizenship: In separate cases in 1922 and 1923, the Supreme Court ruled that a Japanese-born man and an Indian-born man were not white and ineligible for naturalization. 1924 — Johnson Reed Act: The law effectively blocked immigration from Asia and drastically cut the number of immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. Japanese Americans at an internment camp in Santa Anita, California. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images1942-1945 — Japanese internment: During World War II, the U.S. forced over 100,000 people of Japanese descent — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — into internment camps. Late 1970s-early 1980s — KKK attacks: The Ku Klux Klan, claiming the Vietnamese fishermen were stealing American jobs, patrolled the waters off the coast of Texas and attacked the fishermen’s boats. 1982 — Murder of Vincent Chin: Two white men in Michigan beat Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, to death, blaming him for the success of the Japanese auto industry. They served no jail time. Sikh men and their supporters hold a candlelight vigil in New York for victims of the Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting in 2012. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images2012 — Sikh Temple shooting: A white supremacist fatally shot six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Aug. 5, 2012, a. A seventh victim died of his injuries last year. The attack came amid a surge of post-9/11 violence against Muslims or anyone perceived to be Muslim, including many South Asians.2020 — Anti-Asian hate crimes surge: Last year saw a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes that many attributed to anti-Asian rhetoric during the coronavirus pandemic.2021 — Georgia shootings: Asian Americans expressed alarm following the March 16 shootings at three spas near Atlanta, Georgia. Eight people were killed, including six Asian women. The bottom line: Ramakrishnan tells Axios the common thread from the 18th century to now “is this notion of the perpetual foreigner, that, ‘they’re never one of us.'”Go deeper: 🎧 Podcast: The history of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S.How U.S.-China tensions can fuel anti-Asian racismGovernors, former officials condemn anti-Asian attacksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Where the Sweet 16 teams in the men's NCAA Tournament were predicted to finish in their conferences

    The Sweet 16 teams in the men's NCAA Tournament weren't all preseason favorites. A look at where teams started in the polls and where they finished.

  • Grandmother harassed by then-LSU player Derrius Guice claims Ed Orgeron lied to investigators

    Gloria Scott said then-LSU running back Derrius Guice aggressively sexually harassed her at the Superdome in December 2017 and the school did nothing.

  • Avoid These Expensive Decor Trends That Won’t Last

    "Good design doesn't date," the late architect Harry Seidler is believed to have said. Chic couture icon Coco Chanel said, "Fashion changes, but style endures" Both of these quotes, however, were...

  • Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws

    Mexico's president on Friday invited the heads of some of the most prominent companies in the country to defend the merits of his predecessors' energy policies, which he says give the private sector preferential treatment over public sector interests. "Big business corporations and retail chains pay lower rates than consumers for household consumption... and we believe those subsidies paid with the people's money should disappear," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference. The president and executives of state-owned power company, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), have criticized energy laws enacted by previous administrations, as well as the companies benefiting from those policies.

  • 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe hospitalized after stroke, believes he was poisoned

    Lauren and Jeff Lowe say a suspicious man offered them a drink before the "Tiger King" star collapsed.

  • Theme parks can reopen with indoor rides — but lines must be outdoors

    When Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood reopen after coronavirus shutdowns, they can operate indoor rides, new state rules say. Lines, however, must be outside.

  • IKEA says it could have supply chain issues because of the Suez Canal blockage

    The international furniture chain has over 100 containers atop the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, according to Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently