Fact check: CNN correction about Ted Cruz, Dorito chip is fake

The claim: CNN published a correction about an alleged QAnon pin worn by Sen. Ted Cruz that turned out to be a Doritos chip

A hoax about Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, a Dorito chip and a QAnon pin went viral on the internet, when users started sharing a screenshot of a purported correction issued by CNN.

"CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit," the alleged correction from CNN reads, which was shared to Facebook on Jan. 15 by the page Donald Trump Is Not My President.

QAnon is a baseless Internet conspiracy theory that has been named a domestic terrorism threat by the FBI and is based on unfounded claims that there is a "deep state" run by political elites, business leaders, and Hollywood celebrities who are working against President Donald Trump.

Other users on Instagram shared the same viral screenshot of the alleged CNN correction with the caption, "The Correction of the CENTURY."

Correction is fake

The viral screenshot is doctored, as there is no evidence of a correction issued by CNN that clarifies Cruz was wearing a Dorito crumb and not a QAnon pin.

A search of key words on the network's site results in no matches, and CNN's Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic took to Twitter on Jan. 15 to put the rumor to rest.

"I can't believe I have to tweet this but no, CNN did not issue a correction about Ted Cruz, QAnon and Doritos," Dornic tweeted.

I can’t believe I have to tweet this but no, CNN did not issue a correction about Ted Cruz, QAnon and Doritos. 🙄 — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) January 16, 2021

In response to a Twitter user who called the fake correction "hilarious," Dornic wrote, "For people who get the joke. But it's an actual alert in news tracking system and we've received inquiries. So no, I don't think fake news is that funny."

Daniel Dale, a reporter for CNN, also tweeted, "I regret to inform you that this is not real. There is no CNN Doritos correction."

Cruz reposted the screenshot shared by Dale and trolled those who shared it writing, "I do love Doritos."

I do love Doritos. https://t.co/TpmNNj16B8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2021

While the correction about the Cruz and QAnon is fake, CNN did recently issue a genuine correction about Rep.Ted Lieu, D-Calif., holding a crowbar while being in his office during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The correction noted that Lieu grabbed a ProBar energy bar, not a crowbar.

Our rating: False

The claim that CNN issued a correction about an alleged QAnon pin on Ted Cruz's coat being a Dorito chip is FALSE, based on our research. There is no evidence of the correction on CNN's website, and CNN'S Head of Strategic Communications has confirmed that the viral screenshot of the correction is fake.

