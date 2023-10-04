‘Fact Check!’: CNN’s Dana Bash Tears Apart Donald Trump’s Courthouse Whine

CNN’s Dana Bash firmly debunked a Donald Trump courthouse complaint during Tuesday’s episode of “Inside Politics.”

Trump, while attending his civil fraud case this week, railed about it keeping him off the 2024 campaign trail.

“This is politics,” said the former president. “Now, it has been very successful for them because they took me off the campaign trail. Because I’ve been sitting in a courthouse all day long instead of being in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or a lot of other places I could be at.”

“Fact check,” Bash said.

Trump “doesn’t have to be there, there is no requirement, he’s not compelled legally to be there,” she explained.

“His campaign aides make it pretty clear that they think that this is the best campaign stop for him, the best use of his time as a candidate in the short term, as he could possibly have,” Bash added in a video shared online by Mediaite.

Bloomberg’s Salea Mosin agreed Trump is “on the campaign trail” in the court and using it to sow “more seeds of distrust” and talk to his base.

Related...