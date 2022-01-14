Fact check: Comments from PCR test creator lacking context in social media post

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: PCR creator Kary Mullis said the tests can detect 'anything in anybody' and can't tell you if you're sick

Biochemist and PCR test creator Kary Mullis died in 2019, months before the pandemic emerged, but some of his decades-old comments are being used on social media in an attempt to cast doubt on the reliability of COVID-19 test results.

Mullis won the 1993 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction, a technique used to amplify DNA and detect viruses. Misinformation about PCR tests, which scientists call the “gold standard” for a COVID-19 diagnosis, has circulated online for more than a year.

Now, some users are suggesting Mullis himself said the tests shouldn’t be used to detect viruses.

A Jan. 11 Facebook post with more than 300 interactions claims Mullis said, "Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test, if you run it long enough with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody. It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick."

Fact-checking organizations debunked similar versions of this claim in November 2020, but the quote continues to make the rounds on social media without proper context. While Mullis made the statement attributed to him, he was speaking about how he opposed using PCR tests to detect HIV, not COVID-19.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

The Facebook user who shared the post did not return a request for comment.

Mullis on PCR testing

The quote in question stems from a July 1997 meeting in Santa Monica, California, where Mullis spoke about the high sensitivity levels of PCR tests and how results can be misinterpreted.

In response to a question from an audience member about how PCR tests can be misused, Mullis says the test itself can’t be misused, but rather the interpretations of it can, because the test creates “a whole lot of something from something.”

“If they could find this virus in you at all, and with the PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody,” Mullis said. “It starts to get you to believe in some kind of Buddhist notion, where everything is contained there and everything in between.”

Mullis added that someone with HIV is generally going to have “almost anything that you can test for” and “there’s a good chance you’ve also got a lot of other ones.”

His comments were related to his argument that PCR tests shouldn't be used to diagnose AIDS. For years, Mullis denied that HIV was the cause of AIDS.

The post cites Mullis's quote – in the midst of a pandemic where PCR tests are frequently used to diagnose COVID-19 – without clarifying his comments were tied to HIV, not the coronavirus. Health experts say the tests are the most accurate and reliable tests available for diagnosing . PCR technology has also advanced since Mullis made the comments in the 1990s.

USA TODAY has previously debunked claims that PCR tests can't discern different strains, or that the tests are vaccines in disguise. Health officials say the chance of a false positive with a PCR test is extremely low, and the test cannot mistake COVID-19 for influenza.

Fact check: CDC is withdrawing its PCR COVID-19 test, but not because it confuses viruses

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that Mullis said PCR tests can detect "anything in anybody" and can't tell you if you're sick, because it can be misleading without additional information. The quote included in the post is from 1997, and Mullis was speaking about how he opposed using PCR tests to detect the HIV virus. The comment is not related to COVID-19, and health experts say PCR tests are accurate and reliable in detecting COVID-19.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Kary Mullis quote on PCR tests is outdated, lacks context

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Omicron Reinfection Possible? Here’s What Experts Want You to Know

    With the rapid spread of Omicron, many are wondering if it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 from the variant. Doctors break it down.

  • Was the Russian flu a ‘coronavirus’? What the 1890s pandemic tells us about how Covid might end

    The fourth wave of the pandemic, like the three that preceded it, was marked by a dry cough, an intense headache and what one medical correspondent described as “a feverish malaise”. Soon, both the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition were confined to their sickbeds and London hospitals were struggling to cope.

  • Debunking the idea viruses always evolve to become less virulent

    As evidence mounts that the omicron variant is less deadly than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited explanation is that viruses always evolve to become less virulent over time. The idea that infections tend to become less lethal over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith in the late 1800s. Simple and elegant, Smith's theory was that to ensure their own survival, pathogens evolve to stop killing their human hosts.

  • Are you sick at home with COVID? Here’s how to treat those nasty symptoms

    Here’s what you need to have on hand, and what to know, when COVID strikes.

  • China's Tianjin outbreak grows as Omicron spreads to Dalian

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's northern port city of Tianjin reported an increase in COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it stepped up efforts to rein in an outbreak that has spread the highly transmissible Omicron variant to another city. Omicron has brought new challenges for China's strategy to quickly stamp out outbreaks, which has taken on urgency ahead of the Winter Olympics set to start from Feb. 4, while the busy Lunar New Year travel season begins this month. Volkswagen Group's China unit said it had shut a vehicle plant run jointly with FAW Group in Tianjin, as well as a component factory since Monday due to the outbreak.

  • Did you or someone in your household test positive for COVID-19? Here’s what to do next

    The new CDC guidelines for how long you have to isolate or quarantine can be confusing. We break it down.

  • Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups among the first to receive the additional boosters. Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. Almost 90% of Cambodia's 16 million people have had at least one dose, over 85% have had a second shot and more than 27% have had a third, according to the government.

  • Bill Gates says 'COVID can be treated more like seasonal flu' after Omicron surge peaks

    With COVID cases spiking and hospitals stretched to the limit, Gates said the Omicron variant brings some hope: A potential end to the pandemic.

  • California Omicron surge expected to peak within weeks

    Some parts of the globe that saw Omicron explode are now seeing the wave recede or flatten. California is expected to follow soon.

  • Contagiousness may linger beyond five days; COVID-19 worse for vapers

    After a five-day quarantine, about a third of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, might still be infectious, according to new data. PCR tests detect virus particles but cannot tell whether they are infectious or merely inactive remnants. In sequential samples from 176 people with positive PCR tests, they looked for genetic material that the virus produces when it is actively making copies of itself and is still transmissible.

  • Bill Gates says he didn't expect to be subject of misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Conspiracy theories linking Bill Gates to COVID-19 began to circulate early in the pandemic, and evolved to include bizarre details.

  • Omicron May Be “Milder,” But It’s Making More People Sick Than Ever Before

    “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” one doctor said.View Entire Post ›

  • Is Omicron Peaking?

    The number of new COVID-19 cases in New York City rose more than twentyfold in December. In the past few days, it has flattened. In both New Jersey and Maryland, the number of new cases has fallen slightly this week. In several major cities, the number is also showing signs of leveling off. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In Boston, the amount of the COVID virus detected in wastewater, which has been a leading indicator of case trends in the past, has plunged about 40%

  • Omicron brings fewer serious illnesses, but California hospitals are overwhelmed as cases soar

    California's healthcare system is expected to face continued stress in coming weeks as the Omicron variant spawns new waves of coronavirus infection.

  • Analysis-India's new COVID-19 rules aim to free up resources but carry risks

    India has eased its COVID-19 rules on testing, quarantine and hospital admissions in a bid to free up resources for its neediest people, a strategy hailed by experts even though it carries the risk of a heavy undercount of infections and deaths. The moves will offer a breathing space for healthcare facilities, often overstretched in a far-flung nation of 1.4 billion, as they battle a 33-fold surge in infections over the past month from the highly contagious Omicron variant. This week, federal authorities told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions, while halving the isolation period to a week and advising hospital care only for the seriously ill.

  • Treatment shortages, packed hospitals: Why at-risk adults should be on COVID alert

    As omicron spreads, there's a shortage of COVID-19 treatments, drugs and hospital beds, making those at high-risk for illness even more vulnerable.

  • Spike in COVID cases pushes coronavirus pandemic to new milestone in North Carolina

    Hospitalizations also reached a new high on Friday.

  • Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from Covid variant

    Latest strain manifests itself in slightly different ways to original coronavirus, which was often difficult to differentiate from common cold without testing

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Germany on Thursday reported a record of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government's coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing. The previous daily record, on Wednesday, was 80,430 new cases. Germany's STIKO vaccine committee recommended that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

  • Wayne County among 81 Indiana counties scoring red in COVID-19 metrics

    Wayne County was put in the red advisory level for COVID-19 transmission when the Indiana State Department of Health updated metric scores Wednesday.