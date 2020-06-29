Fact check: Congress did not designate Confederate veterans as U.S. veterans

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans. Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a proposal by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. More

The claim: In 1958, Congress passed a law giving Confederate veterans the same legal status as U.S. veterans. Thus, damaging Confederate monuments defiles U.S. veterans.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, protestors toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia. Cities from Jacksonville, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky, removed statues of Confederate soldiers. This is not the first push to remove these monuments –– after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly in 2017, a number of Confederate monuments came down.

Floyd’s killing at the hands of police reinvigorated the movement to remove certain statues and monuments, and inspired debate, resulting in an executive order from President Donald Trump on Friday aimed at protecting such monuments from violence and vandalism.

A Facebook post from Donnie Johnson on June 11 claims that with U.S. Public Law 85-425, Section 410, in 1958, Congress gave Confederate veterans the same legal status as U.S. veterans. “Those desecrating Confederate graves and Confederate monuments are defiling United States veterans, same as WWI, WWII, Korean, Vietnam, or Middle East vets. Let’s see you print this,” the post continues.

U.S. Public Law 85-425, Section 410, actually provided pensions to Confederate widows

The law that the Facebook post cites –– U.S. Public Law 85-425, Section 410 –– amended Section 432 of the Veterans’ Benefit Act of 1957 (Public Law 85-56), which grants pensions to Confederate widows. Section 433, which grants a pension to Confederate veterans’ children when there is no widow, was also amended.

This amendment to the Veterans’ Benefit Act does indeed expand the definition of “veteran” to include “a person who served in the military or naval forces of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.” However, the act also clearly specifies that this inclusion applies “for the purpose of this section, and section 433,” which Jessica Owley, professor of law at the University of Miami, interpreted as a limited extension.

“This language indicates that this definition of veteran only applies for this specific reason. Congress specifically chose to state that this definition was for the purposes of the pensions,” Owley said.

While Confederate veterans receive some benefits, they are still not recognized as U.S. veterans

This Facebook post specifically mentions Confederate graves and monuments, likely in reference to a decision from Congress that provided for “headstones or markers at the expense of the United States for the unmarked graves” of Confederate soldiers in the Civil War. While this act did grant Confederate veterans some benefits also allotted to U.S. war veterans, it does not confer on Confederate veterans equal status as U.S. veterans.

When President Andrew Johnson granted pardon and amnesty to all Confederate soldiers in 1868, this restored to them “all rights, privileges, and immunities under the Constitution and the laws which have been made in pursuance thereof;” however, this did not grant them veteran status.