Fact check: Out-of-context clip wrongly suggests Chicago mayor supports 'new world order'

The claim: Video clip shows Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot encouraging 'allegiance to the new world order'

An out-of-context clip published by the Charlie Kirk Show has led some Facebook users to connect Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to a centuries-old conspiracy theory about the "new world order."

Viewed about 80,000 times on Rumble from Sept. 28 to 30, the 40-second clip features Lightfoot talking about choosing agency and department heads who are "pledging allegiance to the new world order and good governance."

Many commenters took the quote as a sign of her support for the "new world order," a phrase connected to the conspiracy theory that global elites will take over the world and create a single totalitarian government, currency and religion.

"This is in the Bible in Revelations," one user commented. "We can see prophecy coming true before our very eyes. Some still don't believe it."

Another user wrote, "We need to have her and other radical politicians who are trying to force our country into the 'New World Order' and send them all to GITMO to have their world order there."

In total, over 4,400 users commented in two days on the clip , which was titled, "Lori Lightfoot on the Importance of Submitting to the 'New World Order.'"

But Lightfoot isn't talking about world domination in the clip, she's simply using an idiom.

The full transcript and video of her April 2019 interview with the Chicago Tribune show she's talking about how to eliminate aldermanic prerogative, an old, informal rule that allowed one City Council member out of 50 to block a proposal during a vote.

USA TODAY reached out for comment from Kirk, who is also the president of conservative youth activist group Turning Point USA and was the chairman of Students for Trump.

Lightfoot was discussing changes to City Council voting conventions

Some viewers of the clip posted by the Charlie Kirk Show assumed Lightfoot is talking about an international conspiracy when she says "new world order," but she's actually using an idiom to refer to the much more local issue of aldermanic prerogative.

Under the practice, Chicago City Council members could veto city government or City Council actions that would affect their ward, even if they were the only person objecting. Lightfoot ran her campaign on the promise that she'd eliminate the practice, which stretches back to the mid-19th century, according to the Encyclopedia of Chicago.

Where the clip picks up, she explains that to execute that promise, she'll appoint administrators and deputies to city licensing departments who won't adhere to aldermanic privilege, the Chicago Tribune's transcript and video clips show.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

"The way that aldermanic prerogative works is there's got to be compliance with the executive branch, because otherwise it doesn't work," her sentence in the full interview begins. "So, you've got to eliminate that compliance, and you make it a mandate. And then you do training, particularly in the city licensing departments whether it's zoning, buildings, housing, planning, and you pick the people who run those agencies and the deputies that are pledging allegiance to the new world order and good governance."

The viral clip cuts off the word "aldermanic" at the beginning and doesn't link back to the original interview or transcript.

In the same interview, Lightfoot told the Tribune that she wanted to eliminate the privilege because "if I've got to go and kiss the ring of the alderman for everything, for a license to have a block club party or whatever it is ... that is fundamentally a problem."

Lightfoot issued an executive order banning aldermanic prerogative on May 20, 2019, her first day as mayor, but according to the Chicago Sun-Times, the mayor has still faced challenges with eliminating it.

The same clip of Lightfoot circulated among conspiracy theorists in May 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Our rating: Missing context

We rate a video clip showing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot encouraging "allegiance to the new world order" MISSING CONTEXT, because it can be misleading without additional information. The video cuts out the word "aldermanic prerogative," making it unclear that Lightfoot was discussing a Chicago practice allowing City Council members to veto proposals. She used the phrase "new world order" as an idiom and not in line with the world domination conspiracy theory.

