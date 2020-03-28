Fact check: Is the coronavirus being spread 'quickly' via gas pumps?

The claim: Coronavirus is spreading quickly from gas pumps

A March 17 Facebook post warned users to be careful when going to the gas station. The post, by user Brent McDonald, claimed gas pump handles are helping to spread coronavirus.

"I just spoke with a friend who got called into an emergency meeting at his hospital," McDonald wrote. "He said the virus is spreading quickly from gas pumps."

The Facebook post has roughly 310,000 shares along with nearly 4,000 comments and 4,000 likes.

“I am a paramedic and understand how easily these viruses can spread through [everyday] objects,” McDonald told USA TODAY. “This was just a couple things they mentioned the virus can spread through and people [are] not realizing it. As a medical professional it’s my obligation to inform [the] public on things like this.”

Other versions of the claim have appeared on social media and messaging apps. Some versions of the post named local hospitals where the “emergency meeting” took place. One such message on WhatsApp attributed the claim to "Galway Hospital" in Ireland. "We’ve not issued any such advice," a spokesperson for Galway University Hospital told the Journal.ie on March 20.

Snopes and Health Feedback have both investigated the claim and found it to be partly false. Snopes explained, “gas pumps are just one of many objects that multiple people commonly handle in similar fashion during the course of a day, including ATMs, payment processing systems, shopping cart handles, and currency, all of which pose varying degrees of risk.”

How the coronavirus spreads

The Centers for Disease Control maintains that person-to-person contact is still the main method of transmission. The agency adds: “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

Although transmission through contaminated surfaces is possible, researchers can’t yet measure how many cases are contracted this way.

Health Feedback explained, “SARS-CoV-2 can survive for multiple days on solid surfaces like plastic or stainless steel. However, no scientific studies have investigated how many people contract the virus through contaminated surfaces compared to direct contact with droplets spread by coughing and sneezing.”

The coronavirus's lifespan on surfaces

A March 17 New England Journal of Medicine study explores the virus’s lifespan on different surfaces. The study found that the virus is detectable on plastic – the material most gas pump handles are made of – for up to 72 hours. USA TODAY explained the rest of the NEJM's findings.

Thursday, the CDC released research conducted on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, where there was a major COVID-19 outbreak in early February. The research revealed the virus was still detectable on surfaces after 17 days without disinfection. “SARS-CoV-2 RNA was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted.”

The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, in February 2020.

The researchers could not determine if the contaminated surfaces led to transmissions of COVID-19 on the ship but are advocating for further exploration.

Disinfecting your surfaces

In his post, McDonald suggested people use gloves or a paper towel to handle gas pumps. “Wear gloves or have a paper towel touch the pump and throw the napkin or gloves out before you get back in the car,” he wrote.