  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: Coronavirus vaccines don’t cause death, won’t decimate world’s population

Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Coronavirus vaccines are killing people and will decimate the world’s population

Several widely shared videos and blog posts on Facebook say the coronavirus vaccines are a matter of life and death — but not due to the risk of COVID-19.

In an article published April 22, and later taken down, a website called Red Pill University (a reference to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory) wrote that COVID-19 vaccines “will decimate world’s population.” As evidence, it cites a video featuring Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.

Bhakdi is a microbiologist who has promoted ideas that run counter to the scientific consensus about the coronavirus pandemic, including the false claim that face masks don’t protect against infection. In the video, which was originally published by the New American, a conservative magazine, Bhakdi says coronavirus vaccines are deadly.

“They are forcing vaccination on people, and I believe they are killing people with this vaccination,” he says during the video, which has more than 268,000 views on Rumble, a video-sharing platform.

“Guys, don’t get a third or fourth or fifth (shot), because if you do that, you are going to contribute to the decimation of the world’s population,” he says later.

Over the course of the 40-minute clip, Bhakdi calls the pandemic “a fake,” says wearing masks and quarantining is “absolutely ridiculous nonsense,” and coronavirus tests don’t work. In this fact-check, we’re focusing on the claim that coronavirus vaccines are killing people.

That claim sounds scary coming from a scientist, but it's not accurate.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved three coronavirus vaccines for emergency use in the United States. Clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants found the vaccines were all safe and effective at preventing coronavirus infection, and millions of Americans have safely received them.

There’s no evidence the vaccines cause death, or that they will depopulate the planet — and clear evidence to the contrary.

Fact check: Biden didn't say July 4 celebrations may be canceled if people don't get COVID vaccinations

USA TODAY reached out to Red Pill University and the New American for comment.

Coronavirus vaccines are safe, effective

There are three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S.: one from Pfizer-BioNTech, one from Moderna and one from Janssen, a pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson. Public health officials say all are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.

Over the course of several months in 2020, more than 100,000 people participated in clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccines as a group. None of those trials found that the vaccines caused death. The FDA approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in December, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in February.

Fact check:No, interacting with a vaccinated person won't cause miscarriage or menstrual changes

Since then, more than 144 million Americans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the vaccines were as deadly as Bhakdi says, we would surely see widespread and mounting deaths in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a federally managed database of self-reported vaccine side effects. There are reports of coronavirus vaccine-related deaths in the VAERS database, but since anyone — from doctors and nurses to patients and parents — can submit cases, the CDC says those reports are unverified and may be inaccurate.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” the CDC says on its website. “To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

No evidence of autoimmune responses

Bhakdi says in the video the vaccines can kill people by causing autoimmune responses. He says that’s because messenger RNA (mRNA) “packages” — genetic strands in the Pfizer and Moderna shots that tell your body how to defend itself against the coronavirus — don’t leave the bloodstream and could cause your immune system to attack healthy cells.

That’s wrong on both fronts.

mRNA vaccines work by getting our cells to produce the spike protein free of any virus.
mRNA vaccines work by getting our cells to produce the spike protein free of any virus.

Fact-checkers have repeatedly debunked the notion that coronavirus vaccines cause autoimmune disorders. There is no evidence to suggest they do, and Bhakdi’s rationale for the claim — that mRNA never leaves the bloodstream — isn’t accurate. Here’s how it works:

When someone receives a vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, mRNA strands program cells to produce spike proteins similar to those on the surface of the coronavirus. The body recognizes those proteins as invaders and produces antibodies to block them. Those antibodies prevent future coronavirus infections.

Once that process is completed, mRNA doesn’t linger in the bloodstream.

Fact check: FDA did not associate Pfizer's first vaccine dose with COVID-19 infections

“The cell breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA soon after it is finished using the instructions,” the CDC says on its website.

Blood clot cases extremely rare

According to Bhakdi, another way coronavirus vaccines are killing people is through the formation of deadly blood clots. That’s inaccurate spin on recent news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In mid-April, the CDC and the FDA recommended a brief pause in Johnson & Johnson shots after six cases of a rare type of blood clot were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48 among the nearly 7 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the time. One woman in Virginia died.

Fact check: CDC recommends masks in most cases even after COVID-19 vaccine

After a review of the vaccine’s safety, public health officials recommended April 23 that Johnson & Johnson shots resume nationwide.

“A review of all available data at this time shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” the CDC says on its website. “However, women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”

Our rating: False

The claim that coronavirus vaccines are killing people and will decimate the world’s population is FALSE, based on our research. Public health officials say all three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are safe and effective at preventing infection. There is no evidence the vaccines cause deadly autoimmune disorders, and reports of blood clots following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are extremely rare.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause death, won’t depopulate planet

Recommended Stories

  • Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine for animals -regulator

    Russia has produced the world's first batch - 17,000 doses - of COVID-19 vaccines for animals, its agricultural regulator said on Friday. Russia registered Carnivac-Cov in March after tests showed it generated antibodies against COVID-19 in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. The first batch will be supplied to several regions of Russia, the regulator Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

  • Vaccine demand drops

    There are 3,000 vaccines set to expire in Philadelphia this afternoon as demand for the COVID vaccine drops and thousands of vaccines go unused.

  • Emergent BioSolutions Hopeful To Restart Vaccine Production, Plans To Submit Response To FDA Within Days

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) said it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine essentially. The FDA stopped J&J's vaccine production at the plant earlier this month while investigating an error that led to 15 million doses being ruined last month. The U.S. has put J&J in charge of the plant and has stopped AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) from using it. "We appreciate constructive, ongoing dialogue with Johnson & Johnson and their support as we work on a path forward," said Robert Kramer President & CEO, in a conference call with investors. "If the FDA is comfortable with the approach we propose, I am hopeful that we can soon return to producing tens of millions of doses per month." Kramer also said he does not expect the FDA to re-inspect the plant after the company submits its response but conceded that it was still a possibility. The company also disclosed that Sean Kirk, one of the executives in charge of the company's manufacturing operations, was taking a leave of absence. Another executive, Syed Husain, who runs the company's contract development and manufacturing unit, is leaving Emergent. Despite the issues, Emergent beat first-quarter profit estimates, helped by U.S. government funding for vaccine production. It reported EPS of $1.53, better than the consensus of $1.12 but revenues of $343 million missed the consensus estimate of $358.47 million. Overall sales increased around 78% over sales of $192.50 million a year ago. Full-year forecasts were trimmed due to the issues at the plant. Emergent lowered its 2021 revenue forecast to a range of $1.7 billion to $1.95 billion from its previous forecast of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. It also lowered its net income forecast for the year to $395 million to $470 million, from $475 million to $525 million previously. Price Action: EBS shares are down 1.85% at $61.98 during market hours on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Costs Hit Q1 Earnings; Cancer Meds, Emerging Markets Save The DayPfizer-BioNTech Bullish On COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Results In Infants By September: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's agenda: What can pass and what faces steep odds

    President Joe Biden laid out a long list of policy priorities in his speech to Congress — and some are more politically plausible than others. On some of Biden’s top priorities, Democrats may choose to find ways to cut out Republicans entirely. The president told lawmakers that “doing nothing is not an option” when it comes to his two massive infrastructure proposals, which would cost $4.1 trillion.

  • Biden says too-small Republican infrastructure plan would be a non-starter

    President Joe Biden on Thursday said he planned to continue talks with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito about infrastructure and jobs, but would not accept a proposal that funded only a fraction of his $2.3 trillion package. Biden told reporters during a visit to Georgia that he had a good call with Capito, the top Republican on the Senate Public Works Committee, who helped design a $568 billion, five-year Republican infrastructure package as a counteroffer. "She seemed positive about wanting to do something about it and serious about it," Biden said, although he said the two sides were still not in agreement on what exactly constituted infrastructure.

  • WHO's Europe head warned that India's COVID-19 crisis 'can happen anywhere,' especially in countries that are relaxing measures

    Hans Kluge warned of a "perfect storm" that could come as some countries ease restrictions, especially with contagious variants still being a threat.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • MLB: 9 teams reach 85% vaccination rate for easing protocols

    Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols. Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols after 85% or more of Tier 1 individuals reached full vaccination, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. The statement did not say which teams had cleared the 85% threshold.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca chief rejects EU accusations of 'overpromising' vaccine supply to bloc

    Exclusive: Social distancing not needed at big events, PM to be told Quarantine and self-isolation could be replaced with daily tests Just 1 in 1,000 in England now has Covid as rates continue to plummet Why has India been hit by Covid so badly now – and where could be next? How Europe's vaccine roll out is finally catching up with the UK Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial AstraZeneca's chief executive has denied accusations from the EU that the drugmaker 'overpromised' on vaccine supplies to the bloc. The European Commission has launched legal proceedings against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, alleging that it did not respect its contract or have a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries of vaccine doses. Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca it did its best to deliver as many doses as possible to the EU, and while disappointed not to have delivered more, he was proud of the company's work and was "totally committed" to increasing supply. "We never overpromised, we communicated what we thought we would achieve at the time," Soriot told a media briefing, adding that AstraZeneca will have delivered 50 million doses to the EU by the end of April. But Irish Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly said Astrazeneca "failed to deliver" on its commitments to the bloc. AstraZeneca, which had delivered only a quarter of what it had committed to the EU by the end of March, plans to ship a total of 100 million doses to the bloc by the end of June, far below the 300 million foreseen in the contract. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Tarrant COVID vaccinations have ‘fallen off a cliff.’ What that means for herd immunity

    North Texas was predicted to hit herd immunity by mid-June, according to UNT Health Science Center research. Now, with declining vaccination rates and registration that has changed.

  • School Report Card: Biden says schools should be open come fall, teachers at a Miami private school could lose their jobs if they get vaccinated

    President Biden said during an interview on Friday that schools “should probably all be open” in the fall for in-person learning, and many infectious disease experts agree.

  • CDC guidelines on wearing masks after vaccination could affect communities of color, experts say. Here's how.

    While the science supports the agency’s new guidelines, experts say easing mask restrictions may imply that everyone has equal access to vaccines.

  • ‘Brain-like device’ mimics human learning in major computing breakthrough

    Device can ‘directly interface with living tissue’ for next-generation bioelectronics

  • New flights from Boise will take you to Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, 3 California cities

    The Boise Airport now offers flights to 27 destinations around the country.

  • Flashback: The Rolling Stones Perform ‘Gimme Shelter’ in 1975

    This was their first tour with guitarist Ronnie Wood, who is currently recovering from small-cell cancer

  • The CDC is warning states to remove COVID-19 vaccine-card templates as pro-Trump forums spread tips on how to forge the document

    The forums have posted photos of the cards and instructions on how to recreate the document, as the FBI warns forging vaccine cards is illegal.

  • US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states

    It was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded. Experts say the clusters detailed Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are an example of a phenomenon that's been chronicled for decades from a variety of different vaccines. “We knew we were going to see this” as mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics were set up around the world, said Dr. Noni MacDonald, a Canadian researcher who has studied similar incidents.

  • Des Moines says community fridge that provides food to needy must move

    A shed with a community fridge in a Des Moines front yard must be removed within the next month to avoid fines that begin at $750, city officials said in a violation notice this week.Why it matters: The citation illustrates a need to better plan for the growing popularity of the fridges, Aubrey Alvarez, director of the nonprofit Eat Greater Des Moines (EGDM) told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe site opened about a month ago as the "North Des Moines Community Fridge" through donations solicited by neighbors.It allows people to help themselves to food anytime.What happened: DSM received a complaint within a week of the fridge’s official opening. City ordinances don't generally allow accessory structures in front yards.The city supports the philanthropic intent, but staff must also enforce zoning and public safety ordinances, SuAnn Donovan, assistant director of the city’s neighborhood services division, told Axios. Proper electrical systems are among the city's concerns, even though they weren't cited, she said.One solution is for owner Vanessa Moranchel to move the shed to her backyard, where a permit is not necessary. She did not return a request for comment.The big picture: There are at least three other community fridges in Des Moines, operated by individual volunteers and groups.Complaints have not been made against the others, city staff said told Axios.What's next: The city council will discuss zoning issues at a 7:30am workshop on Monday where the issue might be raised.EGDM is creating a community fridge information starter kit to help people avoid future problems.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas Moves To Soften Cannabis Restrictions And Expand Medical Cannabis Program

    Texas was often viewed as one of the most restrictive states in terms of medical cannabis, especially in 2015 when it approved the Compassionate Use Program, which covered only one condition – intractable epilepsy – and allowed patients to consume only “low-THC” products (from 0.3% to 0.5% THC) while denying access to smokable cannabis flower and forbidding home cultivation. Since then, things have changed. Limitations are slowly being removed and new cannabis regulations are under consideration. Just this week, several cannabis-related measures were approved in the House, including a proposal to research the potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA and to expand the state’s medical cannabis program by adding more qualifying conditions to the list, reported Marijuana Moment. Under this bill, approved on Wednesday, the Department of State Health Services would add cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to its list of qualifying conditions. It could also raise the THC cap for medical cannabis products from 0.5% to 5%. Initially, the bill had proposed approving PTSD as a qualifying condition exclusively for military veterans. But then, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Klick (R), recommended changing it to include anyone suffering from PTSD. “Believe it or not, the number [of people with PTSD] is actually higher for survivors of sexual assault, than it is for veterans,” Klick said. “And we need to include them, in that sexual assault is more likely to cause PTSD than any other event.” The bill passed without objection, reported Marijuana Moment. Bills To Reduce Penalties For Concentrates and Decriminalization Another bill proposing the reduction of penalties for possessing cannabis concentrates was also approved. The Texas chamber will consider a broader cannabis decriminalization measure on Thursday. The proposed decriminalization bill intends to create a new drug schedule that would lower the penalty for THC products as compared to their current status. Although possession of up to two ounces of concentrates – a class B misdemeanor – would still warrant jail time. Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Autorizaron la Inscripción de Variedades de Cannabis para Uso Medicinal ¿Cómo Comprar Safemoon? Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUSDA Teams Up With Illinois-Based Chemical Producer To Create Hemp-Based 'Cosmeceuticals'Philip Morris Ponders Joining Booming Cannabis Space© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Where are Asian American communities growing the fastest? Not California

    North Dakota has outpaced every other in growing its Asian American communities, even as California keeps its lead as the state with the largest Asian American population.