Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine makers did not halt animal tests, and there were no widespread animal deaths

Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The claim: Coronavirus vaccine manufacturers stopped testing shots on animals because they all died

Nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As more people get vaccinated, new COVID-19 infections are falling in every state.

But on Instagram, a widely shared video makes it seem like the vaccines are dangerous. Why?

"They stopped testing the shots on animals because all of the animals died & then they directly started experimenting on Humans," wrote Jimmy Levy in the caption of a May 18 post.

Levy, a singer-songwriter and season 18 "American Idol" contestant, deleted the post after USA TODAY reached out. But other versions of the video have tens of thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.

As evidence for the claim that manufacturers stopped testing the coronavirus vaccine on animals, Levy cited YouTube videos of a May 6 Texas Senate hearing.

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines won't make the common cold or flu 'extremely lethal'

"I have been investigating the spiritual & psychological warfare operations on Humans worldwide for 5 years," Levy said in an email. "Many of my fans have reached out to me from all around the world about their family members getting sick or nearly dying from the vaccine, when they were completely healthy before."

While public health officials say the coronavirus vaccines do have some common side effects, there is no evidence of widespread deaths.

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States were tested on animals in pre-clinical trials. As other independent fact-checking organizations have noted, there is no evidence that large numbers of animals died from the vaccine testing. The claim plays into the false notion that coronavirus vaccines are dangerous.

Clip from Texas Senate hearing

The video in the Instagram post shows a May 6 Texas Senate hearing during which a state senator and pediatrician promote misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

During the hearing, a Texas Senate committee heard from about 200 people who support a bill that would ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations — including requirements from private employers. One of those people was Dr. Angelina Farella, a pediatrician in Webster, Texas.

"I've given tens of thousands of vaccines in my office. I am not an anti-vaxxer," she said during the hearing. "I'm very pro-vax actually — except when it comes to this COVID vaccine, if we can call it that."

Over the course of her testimony to the Texas Senate, Farella doubted the safety of the coronavirus vaccine by saying it's been linked to more than 4,000 deaths. (It hasn't) After her testimony, she spoke with Republican state Sen. Bob Hall about animal testing.

Here's that exchange, in context:

Hall: "Have you seen any other vaccine that was put out for the public that skipped the animal test?"

Farella: "Never before, especially for children."

Hall: "What I've read, they actually started the animal test, and because the animals were dying, they stopped the test."

Farella: "Correct."

Farella and Hall have both previously made claims that run contrary to the scientific consensus about the coronavirus pandemic.

Farella appeared in a documentary produced by America's Frontline Doctors, a group that has falsely claimed hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19. Hall has also promoted the drug, used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, as a COVID-19 treatment, despite the fact that studies have shown it's ineffective.

USA TODAY reached out to Farella's and Hall's press offices for comment.

Vaccines tested on animals

Farella and Hall are flat wrong. All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States were tested on animals.

And manufacturers didn't stop those trials after all the animals involved died.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all said in press releases that they tested their COVID-19 vaccines on animals in pre-clinical trials. In each case, trial results suggested that the vaccines were effective at limiting coronavirus infection. Studies reporting those results were published in peer-reviewed journals.

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccinated people don’t ‘shed’ viral particles from the vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine manufacturers tested their shots on rabbits, mice, rats, hamsters and primates, according to Food and Drug Administration documents.

There is no evidence to suggest all the animals in those pre-clinical trials died as a result of the coronavirus vaccines. If that did happen, human trials would have been halted, reported Full Fact, a fact-checking charity in the United Kingdom.

Instead, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson went on to testtheir coronavirus vaccines on more than 100,000 human subjects last year. None of the clinical trials indicated that the vaccines caused death. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and Modern's shots for emergency use in December, with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine following in February.

USA TODAY reached out to the FDA for comment.

Our rating: False

The claim that coronavirus vaccine manufacturers stopped testing shots on animals because they all died is FALSE, based on our research. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson all tested their coronavirus vaccines on animals, and there is no evidence of widespread animal deaths resulting, much less all of them. Public health authorities say the vaccines are all safe and effective at preventing serious COVID-19 infections.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Pfizer, Moderna, J&J tested COVID-19 vaccines on animals

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Ohio doctor who joked about shots didn't die from COVID-19 vaccine

    A Facebook post led commenters to believe the COVID-19 vaccine killed an Ohio doctor. The doctor died of an undiagnosed aortic dissection.

  • U.K. Cases of Covid Variant From India More Than Double in Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of U.K. cases of a worrying coronavirus variant from India more than doubled for a second week as authorities also monitor a new mutation of the virus, adding fresh doubt to U.K. plans to fully unlock the economy.Health officials have now detected 3,424 cases of the B1.617.2 variant, also known as VOC-21APR-02, Public Health England said Thursday in a statement. That’s up from 1,313 last week, and 520 a week earlier. They’re also investigating a mutation called VUI-21MAY-01, with 49 cases logged so far.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that he was “anxious” about the Indian variant, and warned that it could affect the country’s plans to reopen the remaining bits of the economy from lockdown on June 21. Those concerns prompted authorities to alter the country’s vaccination program, shortening the interval between doses. And even though stage 3 of the government’s reopening plan went ahead Monday, the fast spread of the new variant remain a cause for concern.“As we start to get back to normal life, it is very important that we do not become complacent,” Health Security Agency Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said in PHE’s statement. “All of us need to remain responsible and vigilant.”Nevertheless, ministers and officials this week have struck an increasingly optimistic tone, with the premier saying Wednesday that he has “increasing confidence” vaccines are working against all coronavirus variants. More than 70% of U.K. adults have now had at least one dose of vaccine, making the country’s program one of the most advanced in the world.Most of the 49 cases of the new variant under investigation are in Yorkshire and the Humber, in Northern England, according to PHE. “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective,” it said.On Monday, international holidays were allowed again, and pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve customers indoors. The government has said the final stage of reopening -- which will be June 21 at the earliest, is dependent on the evolution of the virus. Government scientists are trying to determine how much more transmissible it is than the fast-spreading Kent variant that led to the country’s third lockdown in January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • U.S. SEC chair says more investor protection needed on crypto exchanges

    (Reuters) -U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Thursday he would like to see more regulation around cryptocurrency exchanges, including those that solely trade bitcoin and do not currently have to register with his agency. "This is a quite volatile, one might say highly volatile, asset class, and the investing public would benefit from more investor protection on the crypto exchanges," he said at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's annual conference. Gensler said he has asked Congress to consider the issue.

  • Colleges in 15 states won't require the Covid vaccination. Is yours one of them?

    In just the last two weeks, more than 120 of nearly 400 public and private colleges and universities analyzed by NBC News have added vaccination requirements.

  • EXPLAINER: How Congress' Jan. 6 commission would work

    An independent commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection would be modeled after a similar panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has long been hailed as a bipartisan success. Democrats and Republicans who support the idea are struggling to push a bill that would create the commission to the finish line. The House passed it easily, with 35 Republicans signing on.

  • Police Release CCTV of 'Purse Dipping' Theft in Watford Shopping Mall

    Police in Watford, England, were appealing for information on May 18 as they released CCTV from April 13 showing “purse dipping” in a shopping mall.The footage, filmed inside an H&M store, shows a suspect unzipping a woman’s backpack, using a T-shirt to conceal their hand. The suspect then reaches inside the bag, before walking away.Police said the woman’s purse and mobile phone were taken. Credit: Herts Police via Storyful

  • Biden says ‘we cannot be silent’ as he signs hate crimes bill into law

    What the bill means for how hate crimes are prosecuted and the rise in violence against Asian Americans.

  • Take a bow, Donald, then tell your wary followers to get the ‘TRUMP’ vaccine | Opinion

    Reports are now appearing almost daily about people rejecting COVID-19 vaccines. The failure of substantial segments of the population to get vaccinated threatens the herd immunity that the medical professionals regard as the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

  • Man suspected of biting part of Asian man's finger off in New York arrested

    The attack is the third on an Asian person in about a 3 block radius of New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in less than two months.

  • Breakthrough infections in people who have gotten their COVID-19 shots are very rare. But here’s why Rick Bright wants the CDC to restart the sequencing of viral strains.

    Rick Bright is no stranger to pandemics. The virologist and immunologist has worked under four presidents.

  • US to keep Canadian, Mexican borders closed through June 21; vaccination rates high in Northeast, low in South: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The United States has yielded to India a dark statistic of the global pandemic – the highest single-day death toll. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough -WTO chief

    Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labelled "vaccine apartheid".

  • Networks rely on reboots, franchises amid streaming's rise

    Everything old is new again on network television, and without apology. As the TV industry rushes into the future with streaming services, traditional broadcasters unveiled 2021-22 schedules that rely heavily on familiar series brands and reboots of decades-old shows. There’s even a two-fer based on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” the Las Vegas-set forensics drama that dazzled viewers when it arrived in 2000.

  • House Democrats to introduce legislation aimed at closing gun loopholes

    Eight House Democrats are set to introduce gun legislation on Wednesday in an effort to close existing loopholes and prevent mass shootings, according to a statement obtained by ABC News from the office of Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one of the bill's sponsors. The legislation would close loopholes by regulating so-called "ghost guns" as well as concealable assault rifles that fire armor-piercing ammunition, according to the release. It would assist states in enforcing existing laws by "requiring federal authorities to alert state and local law enforcement within 24 hours when an ineligible individual lies on a background check and tries to purchase a firearm" and it would codify the Trump administration's regulation of "bump stocks," the release says.

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says