Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines aren't linked to cancer, HIV

The claim: The coronavirus vaccines are giving people cancer and HIV

All three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the U.S. have been shown to be safe and effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases. But online, some say getting the shot could be life-threatening.

"Y'all The shot is giving ppl cancer & HIV," reads a Nov. 1 Facebook post from Love TheGoddess, a self-described "spiritual healer" and "graphic art designer."

As evidence, Love TheGoddess pointed to screenshots of comments on another post.

"My friends aunt was in remission for 5-6 years and got vaccinated and the cancer has returned," reads text in one screenshot.

"My mother. Most aggressive liver cancer. Metastatic. Diagnosed and gone within a week and a half," reads another.

The post accumulated more than 2,300 shares within one day. Similar claims, published in articles with thousands of interactions on Facebook and Reddit, have circulated widely over the past few months.

But the post is wrong. As other independent fact-checking organizations have noted, there is no evidence connecting the vaccines to cancer or HIV.

"There are no bases for these claims," Donald Alcendor, assistant professor of cancer biology at Meharry Medical College, said in an email.

COVID-19 vaccines don't cause cancer, HIV

Data from clinical trials and the coronavirus vaccine rollout do not show a link between the shots and cancer or HIV, according to public health experts.

"More than 6 billion people have received the COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and the incidence (of) cancer and HIV transmission has not been reported as a causal link to the vaccines," Alcendor said.

As evidence, Love TheGoddess also cited in her post a Sept. 15 article from WorldNetDaily, a conservative website that has previously published false claims about COVID-19. The article reports on an "Idaho doctor" who said there was a "20 times increase" of cancer in vaccinated people due to a drop in T cells, which help protect the body from infection.

USA TODAY previously rated that claim false. Research indicates the coronavirus vaccines encourage, not suppress, T cells.

"Different types of vaccines work in different ways to offer protection," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website. "But with all types of vaccines, the body is left with a supply of 'memory' T-lymphocytes as well as B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight that virus in the future."

According to experts at Meedan's Health Desk, "there is no evidence from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials or controlled follow-up data that links approved COVID-19 vaccines with increased risks of cancer or HIV/AIDS."

"Most scientists have seen a decrease in cancer incidences," the research initiative says on its website. "Estimates suggest that at least 20% of people have had to delay medical care and treatment during the pandemic, including testing for and diagnosis of cancer."

Alcendor said the active ingredients in vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not been shown to be oncogenic, or cancer-causing. Doctors and public health agencies say the vaccines are also safe for individuals who already have HIV or cancer.

"There are no safety concerns about vaccination for patients who are currently receiving cancer treatment, but the vaccines will likely be more effective if timed in coordination with your treatment schedule,” Dr. Welela Tereffe, chief medical executive at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said in a Jan. 26 article.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the coronavirus vaccines are giving people cancer and HIV. Experts say there is no evidence connecting the vaccines to cancer and HIV. Data from clinical trials and the vaccine rollout show the shots authorized for use in the U.S. are safe and effective at preventing severe COVID-19.

