Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?
Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

More than 167 million Americans have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

But some people are still reluctant to take the shot, whether because of its hasty development and rollout or general qualms about vaccines.

Another factor causing trepidation for some is the question of whether taking the vaccine will impact health and life insurance coverage.

Online misinformation has spread the impression that any side effects of COVID vaccines won’t be covered by your current insurance policy.

If that’s why you’re holding off on getting vaccinated, you needn’t worry. Here’s more on how insurance providers are handling the vaccine and how you can shop for coverage with confidence.

Will the vaccine affect your health insurance?

Health insurance form with stethoscope in top view
Suphaksorn Thongwongboot / Shutterstock

No one wants to receive a surprise medical bill or rejected claim, especially when they’re recovering from an illness.

If you’re planning to shop around for an affordable health insurance plan before open enrollment closes May 15, you may be worrying about how getting vaccinated against COVID may impact your options.

While all the currently available vaccines were rigorously tested before being approved for mass use, they’re still new drugs. A certain amount of caution when it comes to your health is never a bad thing.

But the CDC has said all vaccines included in the ongoing rollout are safe and effective, so your insurance provider won’t be the one to stand in the way of you getting a shot.

The only way you may be denied coverage is if you get sick before your policy clears the standard 15- to 30-day waiting period.

That would be unfortunate, but it’s all the more reason to lock in a policy sooner than later.

Will it affect your life insurance?

Portrait of happy family, parents with young girls on their backs all smiling at the camera.
fizkes / Shutterstock

Recently, a rumor has been circulating online that a woman was told by her life insurance provider that if she were to die after receiving a COVID vaccine, her family wouldn’t receive a death benefit because the vaccine is “experimental.”

The insurance company in question, Manulife, has spoken out to deny the claims and clarify that the approved vaccines, which are not experimental, have no impact either on claims or on future coverage.

Another post went viral through Instagram, where a woman claimed her friend’s aunt died from the COVID vaccine and her life insurance claim was denied.

Both posts have been pulled down from the social media sites for spreading false information, but the fears behind them are real.

As Americans have spent the last year coming to grips with a once-in-a-century pandemic, being on high alert has become the norm.

But with the rumors swirling, the insurance industry is keen to set the record straight.

Whit Cornman, a spokesperson for the American Council of Life Insurers, confirmed Factcheck.org in an email that life insurers do not consider whether a policyholder has received the COVID vaccine when determining whether to pay out a claim,

In reality, he adds, there are very few occasions where your life insurance company can deny your claim. The most common reasons involve policyholders lying or withholding relevant information on their applications.

So if you were honest during the application phase, you have nothing to worry about — provided you don’t get sick before your policy clears the waiting period.

With that fear quelled, you can shop worry-free for an affordable life insurance policy to ensure your family will be covered if anything were to happen to you.

What about your other policies?

Smiling couple shaking hands with person across the table in an office setting.
fizkes / Shutterstock

Most people think of insurance as something they have to get just in case. But if you just snapped up the first insurance policy you found, you may be overpaying by hundreds of dollars every month.

The best way to save yourself some money on your various insurance policies is by comparing at least three quotes before settling on an offer. But that process doesn’t have to be as much work as it sounds like.

Once your health and life policies are squared away, why not use a quote-comparing site to automatically compare rates for other forms of insurance?

Finding a more affordable auto policy and homeowners policy could help free up another few hundred dollars in your budget every month.

With those concerns about the vaccines put to rest and all this extra money in your pocket, you may soon be on to more important worries like deciding how you should spend your surplus.

Recommended Stories

  • Bear attacks and seriously injures man in his own garage, Colorado officials say

    The man went to close his garage door after noticing it was open, officials say.

  • A doctor's open apology to those fighting overweight and obesity

    Doctors have told people who are overweight to exercise more and eat less, when in fact their overweight may be due to genetic or other factors that exercise won't change. UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity, CC BY-SAObesity has emerged as a significant risk factor for poor outcomes in patients infected with COVID-19. Based on how doctors and others in health care have previously treated patients with obesity or overweight conditions, my guess is that many will respond by declaring: “Well, it’s their own fault for being overweight!” In the spirit of recognizing that people who struggle with weight loss include our family and friends, let me propose a different sentiment. To those who we have shamed for having excess body weight and/or failing diets: “You were right, and we are sorry. After giving you undoable tasks, we ridiculed you. When you tried to tell us, we labeled you as weak and crazy. Because we didn’t understand what you were experiencing, we looked down on you. We had never felt it ourselves. We did not know. And for that, we apologize.” A nutritionist talks with a patient at an obesity clinic in Mulhouse, France. BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images ‘Fat shaming’ doesn’t work This is just one version of the apology we owe our fellow human beings whom we told to lose weight using diet and exercise. Then, when it didn’t work, we blamed them for our treatment plan failures and smothered their feedback with prejudice and persecution. As a physician and researcher, I have worked in this space for many years. I have witnessed firsthand the life-altering power of preexisting ideas, judgments and stereotypes. I have seen how unfounded, negative ideas are woven through virtually every interaction that those struggling with weight loss endure when seeking help. And there are tens of millions of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies more than 70% of U.S. adults as overweight, and more than 40% as obese. Those numbers continue to climb, and even when some manage to lose weight, they almost always gain it back over time. Rash judgments To illustrate, imagine that I am your doctor. You have a body rash (which represents the condition of being overweight or obese), and you make an appointment with me to discuss a treatment plan. During your visit, my office staff uses stigmatizing language and nonverbal signals that make it clear we are annoyed at the idea of dealing with another rash person. We invoke a set of assumptions that dictate the tone of our relationship, including the notions that you are lazy or ignorant or both. You will sense my disgust, which will make you uncomfortable. Unfortunately, health care providers commonly treat patients who struggle with weight loss by assigning stereotypes, snap judgments and ingrained negative attributes – including laziness, noncompliance, weakness and dishonesty. After this uncomfortable exchange, I will prescribe a treatment program for your rash and explain that it’s quite straightforward and easy to use. I will point you to several resources with pictures of smiling people with beautiful skin who never had a rash to emphasize how wonderful your outcome will be. “It’s just a matter of sticking to it,” I will say. Back at home, you are excited to start treatment. However, you quickly realize that putting on the cream is unbearable. It burns; your arms and legs feel like they’re on fire shortly after you apply the treatment. You shower and wash off the cream. A dismal conversation After a few days, you try again. Same result. Your body will not accept the cream without intolerable burning and itching. You return to my office, and we have the following conversation: You: Doctor, I cannot stick to this plan. My body cannot tolerate the cream. Me: This is exactly why doctors do not want to deal with rash people. I’m giving you the treatment and you won’t stick to it. I put the cream on myself every morning without an issue. You: But you don’t have a rash! Putting this cream on when you have a rash is different than putting it on clear skin. I do want to get rid of my rash, but I cannot tolerate this cream. Me: If you don’t want to follow the treatment, that’s up to you. But it’s not the cream that needs changing. It is your attitude toward sticking with it. This exchange illustrates prejudical behavior, bias and a disconnect between a provider’s perceptions and a patient’s experience. New approaches are needed for those trying to lose weight. Jamie Grill/JGI via Getty Images Prejudice and bias For someone who wants to lose weight, the experience of a diet and exercise prescription is not the same as for a lean person on the same program. Perceiving another person’s experience as the same as one’s own when circumstances are different fuels prejudice and bias. That night, though, you can’t help but wonder: “Is something wrong with me? Maybe my genes or thyroid or something? The cream seems so fun and easy for everyone else.” At this point, the blame unconscionably lands on the patient. Despite an undeniable explosion of this rash, and abysmal treatment adherence rates while we have been touting the cream, we stubbornly maintain it works. If the rash is expanding, and hundreds of millions of people are failing treatment or relapsing every day, well – it’s their own fault! As time goes on, you feel increasingly discouraged and depressed because of this untenable situation. Frustration wears on your sense of optimism and chips away at your happy moments. You have this rash and you can’t tolerate the treatment plan, but no one believes you. They judge you, and say you choose not to use the cream because you lack willpower and resolve. You overhear their conversations: “It’s her own fault,” they say. “If that were me, I would just use the d#$% cream.” This is the very definition of prejudice: an opinion, often negative, directed toward someone and related to something that the individual does not control. Although it has been extensively demonstrated that the causes for overweight and obesity are multifactorial, the myth that it’s the patient’s fault is still widely accepted. This perception of controllability leads to the assignment of derogatory stigma. A setup for failure That evening you sit alone. You think there’s not a single person on the planet who believes your body won’t tolerate this treatment. Society believes you brought this on yourself to begin with; there doesn’t seem to be a way out. We have driven those with overweight and obesity conditions to this place far too many times. We have set them up to take the fall for our failed treatment approaches. When they came to us with the truth about tolerability, we loudly discredited them and said they were mentally weak, noncompliant or lazy. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] So where do we go from here? If we agree to stop stigmatizing, stereotyping and blaming patients for our treatment failures, and we accept that our current nonsurgical paradigm is ineffective – what takes its place? For starters, we need a new approach, founded on respect and dignity for patients. A fresh lens of acceptance and suspended judgment will allow us to shift our focus toward treatments for the body, rather than “mind over matter,” which is a concept we use for no other medical condition. A perspective based in objectivity and equality will allow caregivers to escape the antiquated blaming approach and perceive those with overweight or obese conditions in the same light as those with other diseases. Only then will we finally shift the paradigm.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: J. David Prologo, Emory University. Read more:Here’s why we crave food even when we’re not hungryVegetarian and vegan diet: five things for over-65s to consider when switching to a plant-based diet8 simple strategies to fuel your body during a pandemic J. David Prologo does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • WHO chief: "Time has come" for global pandemic preparedness treaty

    World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged member states Monday to negotiate a global pandemic preparedness treaty to ensure sustainable funding for the WHO and address the challenges and failures exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.Driving the news: Tedros argued that the coronavirus pandemic has been defined by a "lack of sharing: of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA pandemic preparedness treaty would fill in these gaps, Tedros said, and build a partnership between states to allow for the "mechanisms for global health security," including an early warning system, equitable access to vaccines, stockpiling pandemic supplies, and an emergency workforce.The big picture: Tedros added the interconnectedness of the international community necessitated a global approach to solving the pandemic, as "member states can only truly keep their own people safe if they are accountable to each other."He urged all member states to commit to supporting the vaccination of 10% of the global population by September and 30% by the end of the year.Of note: Tedros also urged states to find a sustainable financial model for the agency's work."The technical support and guidance we provide, the capacity building and training of health workers, the scaling up of sequencing, the critical supplies...It all has to be funded. We cannot pay people with praise," he said.What's next: A potential global treaty could be discussed in a WHO meeting next November, the UN said. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sathvik Prasad, North Carolina State University and Bradley Reaves, North Carolina State University. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.

  • Biden enters Memorial Day facing high stakes at home and abroad

    If things break his way, the president could close out the summer with domestic wins and an international boost. If not, he could find himself stymied at home, his foreign policy floundering.

  • This crazy camouflage tent on Amazon is transparent from inside, and it’s making my brain hurt

    Magic is real. If you don’t believe me, you’ll come around as soon as you watch the insane video embedded below. Seriously, this HAS to be some kind of black magic, right?! Okay fine, so it’s just a truly brilliant design and not ACTUAL magic. The design uses a special kind of scrim that appears …

  • Biden reportedly aiming to address citizenship application backlog by cutting back on paperwork

    Biden reportedly aiming to address citizenship application backlog by cutting back on paperwork

  • It's about to get a little easier to trade Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson

    To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.

  • He’s preachy and pretentious – but does Moby deserve to be the most hated man in pop?

    In the freezing gloom beneath a bridge in London’s King’s Cross Richard Melville Hall was looking for love. Or, failing that, sex. If it came to it, he’d probably have settled for a tear-streaked canoodle in the shadows. “Standing in the rain in King’s Cross at 1am, I realised that I could pay this beautiful woman to come back to my hotel,” the techno-pop vegan otherwise known as Moby would recall of the autumn 1999 incident, which followed a concert at the nearby Scala. “I was drunk and lonely and wanted to feel another person next to me.” Oh lordy. Moby shared the story in his 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The point of the anecdote was apparently to convey the depth of his loneliness at a time when his career was turning stratospheric thanks to his album Play. And yet the prostitute-under-the-bridge tale lands strangely. We’re supposed to empathise with Moby – the on-the-up pop star with a platter of hit singles (including the Twin Peaks-theme sampling Go). It appears not to enter his mind that our sympathies might lie with the prostitute ogled in the middle of the night by a furtive-looking bald man (the encounter ends with Moby spotted by someone from his record label and slinking away). Then It Fell Apart inflicted huge damage to Moby. Two years on, his reputation has yet to really recover. Undeterred he is back with an orchestral greatest hits collection, Reprise, and a new autobiographical film, Moby Doc.

  • Mississippi reckons with ending pay boost for the unemployed

    Katrina Folks says she has tried everything she can think of to find work since losing her job in September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced May 10 that Mississippi will opt out of the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed. At least 24 Republican-led states in the U.S. have now decided to end federal unemployment benefits early, months before they were set to expire in September 2021.

  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is reportedly on the hook for $700 million in loans from collapsed lender Greensill

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice guaranteed the loans from collapsed lender Greensill to his coal businesses, the WSJ reported.

  • The Luckiest Workers in America? Teenagers.

    Roller coaster operators and lemonade slingers at Kennywood amusement park, a Pittsburgh summer staple, will not have to buy their own uniforms this year. Those with a high school diploma will also earn $13 as a starting wage — up from $9 last year — and new hires are receiving free season passes for themselves and their families. The big pop in pay and perks for Kennywood’s seasonal workforce, where nearly half of employees are under 18, echoes what is happening around the country as employers scramble to hire waiters, receptionists and other service workers to satisfy surging demand as the economy reopens. For American teenagers looking for work, this may be the best summer in years. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As companies try to go from hardly staffed to fully staffed practically overnight, teens appear to be winning out more than any demographic group. The share of 16- to 19-year-olds who are working has not been this high since 2008, before the unfolding global financial crisis sent employment plummeting. Roughly 256,000 teens in that age group gained employment in April — counting for the vast majority of newly employed people — a significant change after teenagers suffered sharp job losses at the beginning of the pandemic. Whether the trend can hold up will become clearer when jobs data for May is released Friday. It could come with a downside. Some educators warn that jobs could distract from school. And while employment can itself offer learning opportunities, the most recent wave of hiring has been led by white teens, raising concerns that young people from minority groups might miss out on a hot summer labor market. “A rising tide isn’t lifting all boats,” said Alicia Sasser Modestino, an economist at Northeastern University who studies labor markets for young people. Still, “there could be some really good opportunities for youth that we haven’t seen in a long time — that’s good.” For Hayley Bailley, a 17-year-old from Irwin, Pennsylvania, Kennywood’s summer hiring push has meant a chance to earn more toward the car she is hoping to buy. Bailley, a recent high school graduate, was excited to take a job running an antique roller coaster and snapping people into paddle boats when she thought it paid $9 — so when she found out the park was lifting pay to $13 an hour, she was thrilled. “I love it,” she said. She does not even mind having to walk backward on the carousel to check that everyone is riding safely, although it can be disorienting. “After you see the little kids and they give you high-fives, it doesn’t matter at all.” It is not just Kennywood paying up. Small businesses in a database compiled by the payroll platform Gusto have been raising teen wages in service sector jobs in recent months, said Luke Pardue, an economist at the company. Teens took a hit at the onset of the pandemic but got back to their pre-coronavirus wage levels in March 2021 and have spent the first part of May seeing their wages accelerate above that. “It’s great that the economy and small businesses have this relief valve,” Pardue said. “From the perspective of gaining experience and also making money, it’s a positive development.” For employers, teens may be a newly critical source of ready labor at a time when demand is rebounding and job openings are going unfilled. Health concerns and child care challenges seem to be keeping some older workers from quickly taking jobs. Expanded unemployment insurance benefits may also be giving workers the financial cushion they need to hold out for better opportunities. Compounding those challenges is that the United States has been issuing far fewer immigrant work visas during the pandemic thanks to travel and other restrictions, so employees from abroad who usually fill temporary help, agricultural and seasonal positions are missing from the labor market. The hiring crunch can be felt around the country. Restaurants up and down Cape Cod have long relied on seasonal workers to prepare lobster rolls, tend bar and bus tables. But it has become hard to fill jobs with fewer workers coming from abroad and rising housing prices keeping domestic seasonal workers away, said Will Moore, a manager at Spanky’s Clam Shack and Seaside Saloon in Hyannis, Massachusetts. “I think everyone’s hoping that when the college kids get here and the high school kids graduate, that will put Band-Aids over the holes,” he said. With temperatures rising in Henderson, Kentucky, officials were worried they would not have enough lifeguards to open their one public pool for the summer. In mid-May, they had around six applicants for the job, which paid a starting salary of $8.50 an hour; the city needs at least eight lifeguards on duty a day to run the full pool safely. The limited interest reflected a perfect storm: the pool did not open last year because of the pandemic, so there were no lifeguards to recruit from 2020, and teen workers were lured by higher wages at local fast-food and big-box retail jobs. The city government on May 25 raised the starting pay to $10 an hour and dropped the minimum age for applicants from 16 years old to 15. It seems to have worked: More teenagers applied and the city has started interviewing candidates for the open positions. “Between 2020 and 2021, it seems like a lot of the retail starting salaries really jumped up, and we just kind of had to follow suit if we wanted to be competitive and get qualified applicants,” said Trace Stevens, the city’s director of parks and recreation. Teens are earning more than just fatter paychecks as employers try to lure applicants. Workers at Kennywood are receiving season park passes for themselves and three family members — a bonus worth around $300. Applebee’s offered an “Apps for Apps” deal in which applicants who were interviewed received a free appetizer voucher. Restaurants and gas stations across the country are offering signing bonuses. But the perks and better pay may not reach everyone. White teens lost employment heavily at the beginning of the pandemic, and they have led the gains in 2021, even as Black teens have added comparatively few and Hispanic teens actually lost jobs. That is continuing a long-running disparity in which white teens work in much greater numbers, and the gap could worsen if the current trajectory continues. More limited access to transportation is one factor that may hold minority teens back from work, Sasser Modestino said. Plus, while places like Cape Cod and suburban neighborhoods begin to boom, some urban centers with public transit remain short on foot traffic, which may be disadvantaging teens who live in cities. “We haven’t seen the demand yet,” said Joseph McLaughlin, research and evaluation director at the Boston Private Industry Council, which helps to place students into paid internships and helps others to apply to private employers, like grocery stores. Sasser Modestino’s research has found that the long-running decline in teen work has partly come from a shift toward college prep and internships, but that many teens still need and want jobs for economic reasons. Yet the types of jobs teens have traditionally held have dwindled — Blockbuster gigs are a thing of the past — and older workers increasingly fill them. Teenagers who are benefiting now may not be able to count on a favorable labor market for the long haul, said Anthony P. Carnevale, director of Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. “There may be what will surely be a brief positive effect, as young people can move into a lot of jobs where adults have receded for whatever reason,” he said. “It’s going to be temporary, because we always take care of the adults first.” Educators have voiced a different concern: That today’s plentiful and prosperous teen jobs might be distracting students from their studies. When in-class education restarted last August at Torrington High School, which serves 330 students in a small city in Wyoming, principal Chase Christensen found that about 10 of his older students were not returning. They had taken full-time jobs, including working night shifts at a nursing home and working at a gravel pit, and were reluctant to give up the money. Five have since dropped out of or failed to complete high school. “They had gotten used to the pay of a full-time worker,” Christensen said. “They’re getting jobs that usually high schoolers don’t get.” If better job prospects in the near term overtake teenagers’ plans for additional education or training, that could also spell trouble. Economic research consistently finds that those who manage to get through additional training have better-paying careers. Still, Sasser Modestino pointed out that a lot of the hiring happening now was for summer jobs, which have less chance of interfering with school. And there may be upsides. For people like Bailley, it means an opportunity to save for textbooks and tuition down the road. She would like to go to community college to complete prerequisites, and then pursue an engineering degree. “I’ve always been interested in robots. I love programming and coding,” she said, explaining that learning how roller coasters work lines up with her academic interests. Shaylah Bentley, 18 and a new season pass taker at Kennywood, said the higher-than-expected wage she is earning will allow her to decorate her dorm room at Slippery Rock University. She is a rising sophomore this year, studying exercise science. “I wanted to save up money for school and expenses,” she said. “And have something to do this summer.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • “We can’t afford it”: Chinese internet users have rejected Beijing’s new three-child policy

    The two-child policy has been such a stunning success that Beijing is moving to a three-child policy.

  • On the COVID Front Lines, When Not Getting Belly Rubs

    BANGKOK — Bobby was a good boy. So was Bravo. Angel was a good girl, and when she sat, furry hindquarters sliding a little on the tile floor, she raised a paw for emphasis, as if to say, it’s this cotton ball that my keen nose has identified, the one that smells like COVID-19. The three Labradors, operating out of a university clinic in Bangkok, are part of a global corps of dogs being trained to sniff out COVID-19 in people. Preliminary studies, conducted in multiple countries, suggest that their detection rate may surpass that of the rapid antigen testing often used in airports and other public places. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “For dogs, the smell is obvious, just like grilled meat for us,” said Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, deputy dean of research and innovation for the faculty of veterinary science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. The hope is that dogs can be deployed in crowded public spaces, like stadiums or transportation hubs, to identify people carrying the virus. Their skills are being developed in Thailand, France, Britain, Chile, Australia, Belgium and Germany, among other countries. They have patrolled airports in Finland, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, and private companies have used them at American sporting events. Angel, a pale blonde with incipient jowls and a fondness for crunching plastic bottles, is the star of the pack at Chulalongkorn University. But as a group, the dogs being trained in Thailand — Angel, Bobby, Bravo and three others, Apollo, Tiger and Nasa — accurately detected the virus 96.2% of the time in controlled settings, according to university researchers. Studies in Germany and the United Arab Emirates had lower but still impressive results. Sniffer dogs work faster and far more cheaply than polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing, their proponents say. An intake of air through their sensitive snouts is enough to identify within a second the volatile organic compound or mixture of compounds that are produced when a person with COVID-19 sheds damaged cells, researchers say. “PCR tests are not immediate, and there are false negative results, while we know that dogs can detect COVID in its incubation phase,” said Anne-Lise Chaber, an interdisciplinary health expert at the School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Adelaide in Australia who has been working for six months with 15 COVID-sniffing dogs. Some methods of detection, like temperature screening, cannot identify infected people who have no symptoms. But dogs can, because the infected lungs and trachea produce a trademark scent. And dogs need fewer molecules to nose out COVID than are required for PCR testing, Thai researchers said. The Thai Labradors are part of a research project run jointly by Chulalongkorn University and Chevron. The oil company had previously used dogs to test its offshore employees for illegal drug use, and a Thai manager wondered whether the animals could do the same with the coronavirus. A dog’s ability to sniff out COVID-19 is, in theory, no different from its prowess in detecting narcotics, explosives or a Scooby snack hidden in a pocket. The six dogs were assigned six handlers, who exposed them to sweat-stained cotton balls from the socks and armpits of COVID-positive individuals. Researchers say the risks to the dogs are low: The coronavirus is not known to be easily transmissible through perspiration, a plentiful commodity in tropical Thailand. Instead, the main transmission route appears to be respiratory droplets. On rare occasions, pet cats and dogs in close contact with infected humans have tested positive for the virus, as have populations of minks and other mammals. (There are no proven cases, however, of household pets passing the virus to humans.) Within a couple months of training, at about 600 sniffs per day, the Thai dogs were sitting obediently whenever they sensed the cellular byproducts of COVID-19 on cotton balls, which researchers placed at nose height on a carousel-like contraption. Dogs, whose wet snouts have up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to roughly 6 million for humans, can be trained to memorize about 10 smell patterns for a specific compound, Kaywalee said. Dogs can also smell through another organ nestled between their noses and mouths. Some research has suggested that dogs of various breeds may be able to detect diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, malaria and certain cancers — that is, the volatile organic compounds or bodily fluids associated with them. Labradors are among the smartest breeds, said Lertchai Chaumrattanakul, who leads Chevron’s part of the dog project. They are affable, too, making them the ideal doggy detector: engaged and eager. Lertchai noted that Labradors are expensive, about $2,000 each in Thailand. But the cotton swabs and other basic equipment for canine testing work out to about 75 cents per sample. That is much cheaper than what is needed for other types of rapid screening. Last week, Singapore announced that it was provisionally approving a kind of breathalyzer to test for COVID-19. Three of the Thai Labradors are stationed in the country’s deep south, near the border with Malaysia, where the Ministry of Public Health says dangerous COVID-19 variants have entered Thailand. The other three were moved in recent weeks to the ninth floor of Chulalongkorn’s veterinary faculty’s building in Bangkok, where they live in former student dormitories. There is artificial turf on the roof for quick pit stops, and the dogs get a daily romp on a university soccer field. Their rooms are air-conditioned. For a couple hours in the morning and afternoon, the retrievers take turns obligingly pacing up and down a room set up with metal arms that dangle sweat samples. Walking past, they sniff-snuffle up to 10 times a second, as dogs are wont to do. (Humans tend to manage only a single inhalation every second or so.) Then they retire to their living quarters for a nap and occasional belly rub. “Their lives are good, better than many humans,” said Thawatchai Promchot, Angel’s handler, who worked as a Chevron supplier before diverting into animal health screening. Thawatchai said he grew up with 12 dogs in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where the family pets snoozed in the garden and sought shade under trees. They did not enjoy air-conditioning. The Bangkok-based dogs are now screening sweat samples from Thais who cannot easily reach COVID testing sites, such as the elderly or the bedridden. The dogs’ minders are working to set up a program with the city’s prisons, where thousands of inmates have been diagnosed with COVID. Thailand is suffering its worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Clusters are proliferating in prisons, construction camps and other cramped quarters. Vaccines are in short supply, and less than 2% of the population has been inoculated. Researchers at Chulalongkorn have designed a mobile unit that they plan to drive to possible COVID hot spots, so that dogs can pinpoint areas that need mass testing. There are still many questions about using dogs to detect the virus. What do vaccinated people smell like? How easy will it be to train a large pack of COVID-sniffing dogs around the world? What if people being tested by a canine nose are not that sweaty? What if a dog gets COVID-19 and loses its sense of smell? Still, Lertchai said he thought that virus-detecting dogs would be a boon, particularly in countries that do not have the resources for more expensive testing. “COVID isn’t going away, and there will be new variants,” he said. “Dogs want to be helpful, so let’s use them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Rare Photo with 'Fast & Furious' Family Member Vin Diesel

    It’s so sweet to see that in the wake of losing her dad, Paul Walker, almost eight years ago in a car crash, Meadow Walker has found a father figure in her father’s former Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel. The 22-year-old model shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of her, Diesel and his 13-year-old daughter […]

  • This tweet shows how desperate opposing fans are to hate on Justin Fields

    Opposing NFC North fans are afraid of Justin Fields, and this tweet shows how desperate they are to hate on the Bears’ first-round pick.

  • Walmart's Memorial Day sale is epic — save up to 80 percent!

    Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, iRobot, The Pioneer Woman — score incredible deals on all your favorite brands.

  • Reporter says Coco Gauff is compared a lot to Serena Williams ‘because you’re Black’

    Coco Gauff is receiving praise for her response to an odd question from a reporter. During a recent press conference at the French Open a reporter compared the rising Atlanta, Georgia tennis star to Serena Williams simply because she is Black. Gauff’s response was as swift and seamless as her backhand stroke.

  • The truth behind America's labor shortage is we're not ready to rethink work

    In a strange time of the economy reopening and normal life "returning," millions of Americans want more for their work. Employers aren't so sure.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.