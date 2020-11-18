Fact check: Critics satirically redact Trump's tweet to make it falsely appear he admitted defeat

The claim: President Trump tweeted "He won the Election by a lot"

More than a week after the election, President Trump continues to deny President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. In lieu of the traditional concession speech, his critics are reading between the lines of his tweets to find the capitulation they crave.

“He won ... the Election ... by a lot!” a Trump tweet states between blurry redactions.

The altered image was posted by legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill on Nov. 15.

“Thanks to whoever edited this tweet for clarity,” Hamill captioned the post.

While the image was altered, it's blurred obviously enough that Instagram users appeared to get the joke, and many didn’t like it.

“What is it like...being so bitter and angry about literally nothing? Do you spend your waking hours concerned about ‘orange man bad’?” one commented.

“This is the only tweet of his that won’t get taken down for inaccurate or misleading information,” wrote another.

Trump’s original tweet falsely accused Democrats of voter fraud

The Instagram post is a doctored screenshot of Trump’s 7:47 a.m. Nov. 15 tweet that reads in actuality:

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

Trump did not say Biden won “by a lot” rather that Trump himself had won Texas “by a lot.”

Twitter labeled the presidential tweet with "This claim about election fraud is disputed" and provided users with a link to more information on the platform debunking the false claim about voting systems.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

This tweet made headlines as it was the first time Trump said Biden won the election. Even so, he repeated false allegations of voter fraud in the tweet and later denied that the statement was a concession.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” Trump tweeted less than two hours later.

Hamill is a longtime Trump critic

Hamill, who is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, has criticized Trump’s refusal to accept the election outcome in favor Biden on social media and supported Republican Voters Against Trump.

“It’s really extraordinary to see so many people enabling this man who is, you know, in my opinion and the opinion of many people, completely unfit for office and unworthy of the office he holds,” Hamil said in a livestream interview on Oct. 24.

“Instead it’s just been a nightmare even beyond my wildest imagination,” the actor also said of Trump.

Mark Hamill's response to an Ivanka Trump family photo featuring her child in a "Star Wars" costume seemed mean-spirited to some.

Hamill has not yet responded to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Our rating: Satire

A redacted image of one of President Trump's Nov. 15 tweets pieces together phrases to make him say "He won ... the Election ... by a lot!" We rate this claim SATIRE because the obvious alterations to the high-profile tweet and post caption make clear the image was altered to satirically criticize Trump's refusal to concede.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Critics redact Trump's tweet to make him jokingly concede