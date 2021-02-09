  • Oops!
Fact check: Democratic leaders honored officer Brian Sicknick at U.S. Capitol ceremony

Adrienne Dunn, USA TODAY
The claim: Democrats didn't kneel for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

The Jan. 6 riot by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol resulted in the loss of five lives, alongside at least 140 injured officers from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the U.S. Capitol Police. Two other officers died by suicide in the weeks after the attack.

Among those who died was U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. He was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher during the riots and died from his injuries the following day.

President Joe Biden and other lawmakers paid tribute to Sicknick as he lay in honor at the Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 3 before his interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

Misinformation surrounding the Capitol riot has been rampant on social media.

Among those claims is a post from the conservative Patriot Post Facebook page — which has been removed — that includes a photo of Sicknick next to a photo of Democratic members of Congress kneeling in memory of Black lives lost to police brutality from last summer.

Although the post was deleted from the Patriot Post page, other users shared it; it can be found here and here.

The text on the meme reads, "Officer Brian Sicknick, killed in the line of duty, U.S. Capitol Police, January 7, 2021. Democrats didn't kneel for him."

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is the fifth person to die as a result of violence at the protest.
USA TODAY has reached out to the Facebook users for comment.

Lawmakers honor Sicknick

Sicknick lay in honor at the Capitol Rotunda, a practice that has been reserved for distinguished Americans since 1852.

He joined two other Capitol Police officers, Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson, who died in 1998 after an armed intruder got past a Capitol security checkpoint.

At the Feb. 3 ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Sicknick a hero, and paid her respects to all three of the fallen officers by saying, "The courage of these heroes brings honor, brings luster to our Constitution and to our democracy."

Pelosi promised Sicknick's family to "never forget his sacrifice."

"With your permission, may we be worthy to carry Brian in our hearts. We will never forget,” Pelosi said.

Alongside Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., were at the Capitol for the arrival of Sicknick's ashes.

In the evening, Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Capitol to pay their respects to Sicknick. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also paid their respects.

Dozens of police officers lined up for the ceremonial departure and two officers carried Sicknick's remains as "Amazing Grace" was played.

His remains were transported to Arlington National Cemetery via Capitol Police escort.

Our ruling: Missing context

The claim in the post has been rated as MISSING CONTEXT. It references a photo from last summer, where Democratic members of Congress kneeled to memorialize Black lives lost to police brutality. U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick received a different honor and recognition, including laying in honor at the Capitol Rotunda. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other prominent lawmakers all paid their respects to Sicknick.

