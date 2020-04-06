Fact check: Does Christian aid group require COVID-19 responders to sign anti-LGBTQ statement?

The claim : Christian humanitarian group Samaritan’s Purse requires that workers in its NYC COVID-19 operation sign an anti-LGBTQ 'Statement of Faith'

Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian aid group that has conducted relief efforts around the world, set up a 68-bed field hospital staffed by several dozen personnel in New York’s Central Park to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization’s president and CEO, Franklin Graham, is a prominent evangelical Christian with a history of anti-LGBTQ statements. The organization has received praise for its efforts, which have relieved pressure on the city’s overburdened health care system, while drawing criticism for its stance on LGBTQ issues.

“If you are a Christian doctor, nurse, paramedic, or other medical professional interested in serving COVID-19 patients in our @SamaritansPurse Emergency Field Hospital in NYC, please visit http://samaritanspurse.org,” Graham tweeted March 29.

Reports have circulated online claiming that the organization requires volunteers to sign a “Statement of Faith” that contains anti-LGBTQ language. The organization’s Statement of Faith includes an article stating that “God instituted monogamous marriage between male and female as the foundation of the family and the basic structure of human society. For this reason, we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female.”

Politicians expressed concern about the organization’s provision of care to LGBTQ individuals, while others condemned the organization’s involvement in the pandemic response.

“Franklin Graham has a long history of spewing anti-LGBTQ hate speech, and I find it extremely troubling that he and his organization are involved in our relief efforts in any way,” said New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is gay. “New York City is known around the world for our embrace of diversity, and Franklin Graham has spent his career standing against these values. I will be monitoring this situation closely and making sure that our city’s values are being represented at all times.”

“Today I’m calling on Franklin Graham to publicly assure LGBTQ New Yorkers that they will receive the same treatment as anyone else at the Central Park field hospital,” New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman said in a statement. “The City of New York and the Mount Sinai hospital network must monitor conditions closely at Graham’s facility and ensure every single LGBTQ patient is treated fairly. We cannot abandon our moral compass in the middle of a pandemic.”

Samaritan’s Purse and New York anti-discrimination laws

Officials from Samaritan’s Purse have been clear in their solicitations for medical volunteers that applicants must agree with the organization’s Statement of Faith.

“The primary mission of Samaritan's Purse is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we seek volunteers who have the same mindset. We ask that volunteers review our Statement of Faith and agree to support the ministry guidelines of Samaritan's Purse,” the group says on its website.

A representative from Samaritan’s Purse told USA TODAY that all medical personnel at the aid group’s Central Park operation are staff employed by Samaritan’s Purse, not volunteers. The group said it does not discriminate on whom it offers treatment based on religion, race, sexual orientation or economic status.

“Our doors at the Emergency Field Hospital in the East Meadow are going to be open to all New Yorkers who need our help. We are here to save life, which is precious in God’s sight – and we do it all in Jesus’ Name. We are a Christian organization and we hire Christians who share our statement of faith. We have a common denominator of our faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that hope,” the group said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Under New York law, religious organizations can give preference in hiring to those who adhere to their faith. "Nothing contained in this section shall be construed to bar any religious or denominational institution or organization ... from giving preference to persons of the same religion or denomination or from taking such action as is calculated by such organization to promote the religious principles for which it is established or maintained," the New York State Human Rights Law reads.