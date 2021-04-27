Fact check: Dominion attorneys did not try to stop Arizona ballot audit

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The claim: Dominion Voting Systems had 70 attorneys in Arizona trying to stop audit of 2020 ballots

Baseless voter fraud claims targeting Dominion Voting Systems resurfaced on social media after a group of Republicans in the Arizona Senate ordered an election audit of 2020 ballots from the state's largest county.

Republican legislators say the audit will address concerns raised by their constituents about the presidential election. However, election consultants say the audit results will be inaccurate and ruin the public's confidence in the U.S. election system.

As the unofficial hand recount of nearly 2.1 million ballots took place in Maricopa County, one user took to Facebook to claim a group of 70 lawyers representing Dominion attempted to stop the audit.

False allegations surrounding Dominion, a private company supplying voting systems in 28 states, are far from new. Dominion became the target of debunked conspiracy theories that the company rigged the election and stole votes from former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion filed defamation lawsuits against prominent Trump allies, including Fox News, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, attorney Sidney Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for spreading the falsehoods without evidence.

"Dominion had 70 attorneys in Arizona today trying to stop the audit," reads an April 21 post with over 2,000 shares and 100 reactions. "If it was honest why would you care?" The text is displayed over an image of a fictional character.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user for comment.

Fact check: What's true about the 2020 election, vote counting, Electoral College

Dominion confirms claim is false

A Dominion spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY that it does not have a 70-person team of lawyers trying to stop the audit in Arizona.

"This claim is false. There is no seventy-person team of lawyers representing Dominion in Arizona." the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding that Dominion "has taken no legal action to stop the audit."

"Nevertheless, the company has made it clear that publicly available information on the firms chosen to conduct the audit show they are beyond biased and do not have any experience with elections-related work,” the spokesperson said.

The head firm hired by the Arizona Senate to oversee the recount is Cyber Ninjas, whose founder has previously used social media to promote baseless election fraud claims. Other firms on the audit team include CyFIR LLC, Digital Discovery and Wake Technology Services Inc.

Get these in your inbox: We're fact-checking the news and sending it to your inbox. Sign up here to start receiving our newsletter.

Reports from local news outlets, which had reporters who signed up as volunteers to get access to the recount, make no mention of Dominion attorneys showing up to stop the audit, and the user provided no evidence to support the allegation.

Dominion notes on its site that "a thousand independent audits and recounts since Election Day in November 2020 have demonstrated the accuracy and reliability of Dominion systems."

Additionally, previous 2020 election audits conducted by Maricopa County and two independent firms found no issues with accuracy, source codes, equipment, software, and network and internet connectivity.

There are concerns about the audit regarding details on who is involved, who is paying and a lack of clear procedure and safeguards. The process started last week and a report will be issued in about 60 days, according to a March 31 press release from Arizona Senate Republicans.

USA TODAY has previously debunked false claims surrounding Dominion and voting in Arizona, finding the election was conducted fairly and the votes were counted accurately.

Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

Our rating: False

The claim that Dominion had 70 lawyers in Arizona trying to stop the audit of 2020 election ballots is FALSE, based on our research. A spokesperson for Dominion confirmed it has taken no legal action to stop the audit and did not have a team of attorneys in Arizona. The audit, by a firm with a questionable reputation, is an effort by Arizona Senate Republicans to challenge the 2020 election results in Maricopa County. Previous independent audits found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Dominion lawyers did not try to stop Arizona ballot audit

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Never heard of them’: Arizona GOP audit firm unknown even in home state

    Almost no one involved in GOP politics in Florida, where the company is headquartered, has a clue about the firm conducting the review.

  • Poll: 50% of Republicans support GOP over Trump

    50% of Republicans said they support the Republican party more than former President Trump, in a new poll out Tuesday from NBC News. Why it matters: The poll suggests that Trump's hold on voters may be slipping, though he continues to dominate his party's rhetoric, agenda, and fundraising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGOP supporters have not outnumbered Trump supporters in NBC's national poll since July 2019.What they found: 44% of polled Republicans said they are greater Trump supporters than supporters of the GOP itself. NBC puts Trump's approval rating among all adults at 32% favorable and 55% unfavorable — down from his January rating. Methodology: Poll conducted April 17-20 among 1,000 adults, 60% of whom only had a cell phone. Margin of error for all adults is ±3.1 percentage points.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republican-backed Arizona election recount is a 'rogue audit'

    Phoenix-based KPNX TV political reporter Brahm Resnik tells Stephanie Ruhle that the Republican-backed vote recount in Maricopa County, AZ is a "rogue audit" and says it could set a worrying precedent for elections down the road. "What prevents them from doing this again in 2022 and 2024?"

  • Arizona Republicans recounting presidential election votes in Maricopa County

    NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports from Arizona where Republicans are recounting millions of ballots from Maricopa County by hand from the 2020 presidential election.

  • “Brink of anarchy”: Netanyahu ignores law to appoint loyalist justice minister

    An Israeli cabinet meeting exploded into a shouting match today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to install a loyalist as justice minister despite the attorney general’s determination that such a move was illegal.The latest: The Israeli supreme court issued an injunction to block Netanyahu's move on Tuesday night. The court will convene on Wednesday for a hearing on the matter.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Israel has held four consecutive inconclusive elections over two years amid a prolonged political crisis caused largely by Netanyahu's trial and his attempts to block it.Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and his mandate to form Israel's next government will expire in six days. As his position grows more vulnerable, his critics are accusing him of attempting to subvert Israeli democracy.The backstory: Under the previous coalition agreement, the justice minister must be a member of the Blue and White Party, led by Benny Gantz. That agreement remains valid until a new government is formed.Gantz himself served as interim justice minister until that appointment expired last month. Netanyahu initially ignored a legal opinion from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that the post must be filled for COVID-related decisions. Driving the news: After the supreme court ruled that the government had to hold a vote to appoint a new minister, Netanyahu convened the cabinet on Tuesday.He and his fellow Likud party ministers blocked Gantz's reappointment. Then Netanyahu announced his intention to appoint Ofir Akunis, a minister from his own party.Between the lines: That's a violation of the coalition agreement, which gives Gantz a veto over appointments and is enshrined in Israeli law. When Mandelblit interjected to tell the ministers that the move was illegal, Netanyahu cut him off and put it up for a vote anyways.After shouting and allegations from Gantz and Netanyahu, Gantz's party boycotted the vote, and all the Likud ministers voted in favor.The meeting then became more chaotic still, with Mandelblit insisting that Akunis' appointment was null and void.After the meeting, the attorney general made his position clear to the supreme court, which blocked Netanyahu's move hours later.In another unprecedented move, Netanyahu asked that his position be represented before the supreme court not by the attorney general but by a private attorney. He also asked the court for 48 hours to reach understandings with Gantz on the issue.What they're saying: Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who is trying to form an alternative government to oust Netanyahu, said the events prove “Netanyahu must go."Gideon Sa'ar, Netanyahu’s right-wing rival and also part of the attempts to form an alternative government, said the “delusional saga in the cabinet meeting proves there is an urgent need to replace the government."Naftali Bennett, the potential kingmaker who has negotiated with both Netanyahu and Lapid on forming a government, didn’t attack Netanyahu but said “Israel is on the brink of anarchy and a functioning government must be formed."What’s next: The negotiations between Lapid, Bennett and Sa'ar are ongoing but still with no breakthrough. The talks will continue with hopes of reaching a deal by May 2, when Netanyahu’s mandate expires.Netanyahu will try and use the time he has left to drive wedges between Lapid and Bennett and create divisions within Bennett’s party, including by offering his allies positions within Likud.Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the supreme court's action.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • COVID 'apparently' an issue for Biden joint session, Rubio recalls packed chamber for impeachment

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio claims 'it's interesting' Democrats had no problems working in same room next to each other to impeach former president Donald Trump, but suddenly can't be in person for Biden joint session address.

  • Feds accused Georgia sheriff of civil rights violations

    An Atlanta-area sheriff who's no stranger to controversy is accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be unnecessarily strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours, according to a federal indictment. The indictment against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was filed April 19 and was unsealed by a federal judge Monday. It says Hill regularly received training that said force may not be used as punishment and had approved a policy that says a restraint chair may be used with a violent or uncontrollable person to prevent injury or property damage if other techniques are ineffective.

  • Fox News Lady Focuses on Bakari Sellers ‘Accent’ and Not the Police Killing He’s Talking About

    Fox News is the place where racism goes when it needs some alone time. Fox News is the grease on Matt Gaetz hair. It’s the oil sheen in Rand Paul’s white man jheri curl. It’s Republican OnlyFans.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News Sunday That President Biden Should “Stop Criticizing America”

    Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday that President Joe Biden has got to “stop criticizing America for historic wrongs.” Speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, Graham insisted that systemic racisim “doesn’t exist” in the US. He cited the elections of former President Barack Obama and current VP Kamala Harris as proof. Graham’s remarks […]

  • We went inside the Tennessee church whose Trump-revering pastor combines politics with Christian nationalism

    Pastor Ken Peters' Patriot Church is on a mission to contest Biden's election win and bring Christianity to the center stage of American politics. We followed him from his church in Tennessee all the way to the steps of the capitol on the day of the riots.

  • Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black." But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias, prosecutors could not bring such a charge. "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said."In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd. "The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't." Of note: Pelley asked Ellison what kind of message it would send were Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year sentence when he is due to be sentenced on June 16."It is important for the Court to not go light or heavy," Ellison replied. "The sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. ... the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability." EllisonScott Pelley: Do you think we ever would've known the truth [about George Floyd’s murder] without the video?Keith Ellison: I have real doubts of that we ever would. https://t.co/ywxl97trtW pic.twitter.com/oxplHN0VCj— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 25, 2021 Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin caseEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • Exclusive: Before Jan. 6, FBI collected information from at least 4 Proud Boys

    Among the far-right groups whose members are suspected of planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are the Proud Boys. In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s director told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he “absolutely” wished the agency had penetrated the group beforehand, or knew its plans. “I do not consider what happened on January 6th to be an acceptable result,” Director Christopher Wray said.

  • Trump Plots to Ruin GOP Guv Over Election Vendetta

    Ash Ponders/GettyIt’s April 2021, and Donald Trump still can’t get past his grudge with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for refusing to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.The ex-president is still so bothered by Ducey’s refusal to try to throw out Democratic votes in Arizona that he’s told associates he would gladly and personally spoil any of Ducey’s future political plans.In recent weeks, the twice-impeached former president has gone so far as to tell some close associates that if Ducey decided to run for Senate and managed to lock up the Republican nomination in 2022, he would consider traveling to Arizona to campaign for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, according to two people familiar with the ex-president’s private rantings.Neither of the sources believed the former president was being entirely serious, in the sense that Trump and his current political operation aren’t going to be “caught dead campaigning to keep the Senate more Democrat[ic],” as one of them said. But his offhand remarks drove home the point of how much Trump wishes to see the Arizona governor run out of the Republican Party.Arizona Republicans Censure Trump Foes Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCainIn other conversations since his post-presidency began, he has repeatedly discussed the importance of hobbling Ducey’s future prospects at every possible turn, hoping to make the Arizona governor a pariah in his own party. His unwillingness to overturn the election results aside, Ducey has otherwise been a stalwart Trump supporter.But on Friday, Trump teed off again on Ducey, issuing a statement praising Arizona state senators for pushing to audit ballots from November, while saying the governor has been “shockingly of zero help” and wants to “pretend” the election was free and fair. (Trump lost Arizona by less than 11,000 votes, but there is no credible evidence of systematic voter fraud in the state.)Ducey, who is prohibited from seeking a third term as governor, has ruled out a Senate bid for now, but Trump’s deep antipathy for him—shared by his followers in Arizona—bodes poorly for the governor’s future political ambitions. The former president’s sustained urge to throttle the career of a fellow Trumpist Republican further underscores Trump’s aim to purge the GOP of those deemed insufficiently subservient.A former CEO at the ice cream chain Coldstone Creamery, Ducey is considered among the GOP’s best prospects to run against Kelly, who defeated former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in November to win the seat once held by John McCain. Kelly is at the top of the GOP’s target list for 2022, and flipping his seat is central to their hopes of reclaiming the majority.Speculation about Ducey’s plans heightened when he met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Washington during Joe Biden’s January inauguration. But afterward, Ducey told The New York Times that he was not running for Senate—“it’s a no”—and was “100 percent” focused on serving as governor. Despite those seemingly definitive words, there’s persistent chatter in Arizona and Washington that Ducey hasn’t taken the idea off the table.Since November, Ducey has faced withering criticism from the Trump faithful in Arizona for simply affirming that his state’s election was administered fairly and that Biden won. The Arizona Republican Party, one of the more extreme state parties in the country, voted in January to formally censure Ducey for allegedly failing to support Trump. They also reprimanded former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, for good measure.Trump has not weighed in yet on who he might want to run in Arizona, but at least one close ally of his, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), is said to be taking a serious look. Biggs is the current chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, the most loudly pro-Trump faction of the House GOP, and was a lead proponent of the conspiracy that the election was stolen from the former president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?' Politico is just asking questions!

    "Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?" Politico's Playbook team asked Tuesday morning. "As careful students of his evening show, we've noticed that Carlson has gradually become more unhinged in recent weeks," devoting "enormous attention" to Jan. 6 insurrection truthers, laughing maniacally after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, "and under the banner of just asking questions! he has given quarter to anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracists." Then, on Monday night, "Carlson made a comment that was beyond the pale even for him, and especially strange for a self-styled anti-nanny state libertarian," Politico notes. It's hard to know if his rant about people who wear masks outdoors — and urging viewers to call the cops on parents whose kids are wearing masks outside — "was serious or not." Obviously, siccing child protective services on parents who are merely following CDC guidelines is a bad idea, Politico says. "And we're pretty sure Carlson knows that, even if some of his viewers might not, which makes his appeal to snitch on mask wearers even worse." On the other hand, Carlson's laugh is getting pretty theatrically hysterical, as The Daily Show captured. So is Carlson actually losing it or just losing it in a performative manner? "His Trump-like way of distancing himself from the content of his monologues is to always keep you guessing as to whether he's just putting you on," Politico says. So the only thing to do is speculate. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • Sentencing set for juvenile lifer whose case set precedent

    A judge is set to decide the punishment for an Alabama man, sentenced to life in prison for a murder he committed at age 14, and whose case later led to a ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles. The judge will decide Tuesday if Evan Miller should be given an opportunity at parole one day or if he should die in prison because of a crime he committed as a teenager. Miller was 14 in 2003 when he and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to his trailer, a crime for which he was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

  • If Sen. Ron Johnson is running for re-election in Wisconsin, it appears he’ll do so as a culture warrior

    He's the lone Senate Republican on the ballot in 2022 in a state carried last fall by Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • 'QAnon: Into the Storm' director Cullen Hoback talks about how 2 random guys trolled the entire world and inspired a deadly insurrection

    The HBO series "QAnon: Into the Storm" pulls back the curtain and reveals the men behind the conspiracy theory that broke millions of brains.

  • 'Eye-popping numbers': Chicago sues Indiana gun store tied to 850 firearms recovered from crime scenes

    The city of Chicago is suing an Indiana gun store it says is one of the main sources of illicit firearms for the criminal market.

  • How a major election reform is upending the race for New York City's next mayor

    For the first time in New York City’s history, ranked-choice voting — which has been gaining steam nationwide as a way to reduce political polarization — will be used in June’s primary elections for mayor and other top municipal posts.