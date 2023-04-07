Fact check: Eric Trump spreads false claims about Alvin Bragg after Donald Trump's arrest

The claim: Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, called up 38,000 officers, closed FDR Drive and spent $200 million in city funds

An April 4 Facebook post (direct link, archived link) from Eric Trump makes a claim about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"Alvin Bragg has shut down the entire city, called up 38,000 NYPD police officers, closed down FDR Drive and is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds, all for a $130,000 NDA," reads the post. "I never thought I would see this corruption in the United States."

The post generated over 700 shares in less than a week. Former President Donald Trump shared a similar post on Truth Social, which generated over 50,000 likes.

Our rating: False

The post misrepresents both what happened and Bragg’s role in city operations. Bragg did not order New York City to be shut down, and that didn't happen. The New York Police Department did close a part of FDR Drive, but this was not on Bragg’s order. Bragg does not oversee the NYPD and has no authority to call up officers. There's no proof the $200 million figure is correct.

Post's claims on Bragg off the mark

Donald Trump was placed under arrest at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on April 4 for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to two women who allege they had sex with him.

The former president's appearance with his usual Secret Service escort drew a crowd, but Eric Trump's account is off the mark.

Fabien Levy, press secretary for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, told USA TODAY that “both Trumps completely fabricated these numbers without any actual information.”

Here's a rundown of Eric Trump's claims:

Claim: Bragg "shut down the entire city" and "closed down the FDR drive"

New York City was not shut down on Donald Trump’s arraignment day, according to Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, and various news reports.

“A small part of it was temporarily shut down to enable a secure pathway for Trump’s motorcade, consistent with what happens all the time when a VIP needs to be transported through a major metropolitan area like NYC,” Moss said.

Steven Cheung, Eric Trump’s spokesperson, referred USA TODAY to a Bloomberg article that said New York City officials planned to close key streets in lower Manhattan for security. But it doesn’t say that Bragg made such an order himself, or that the entire borough of Manhattan would be shut down.

Rather, the article says officials planned to close streets surrounding the Manhattan courthouse – such as Centre Street and Baxter Street –to traffic, while other adjacent streets, such as Worth Street and Canal Street, would be closed intermittently.

The NYPD did close down the south-bound FDR Drive as Donald Trump traveled from Trump Tower to Manhattan Criminal Court, according to New York Daily News. But this was not under Bragg's order.

“I’d also point out that, and I think it goes without saying, that the New York Police Department does not report to the district attorney,” Levy said in an email.

Moss said the route Donald Trump took and the security protocols "were set up in coordination with Trump’s Secret Service detail, which is required by federal law to ensure Trump’s protection at all times.”

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg discuss charges filed against former President Donald Trump on April 4, 2023 in New York City.

Claim: Bragg "called up 38,000 NYPD officers"

Cheung referred USA TODAY to an NBC news article that says the police department ordered every member of the department to report in full uniform on March 31 after Donald Trump was indicted. But it doesn’t say Bragg called up any officers at the time.

Moss noted, like Levy, that Bragg has "no control" over the NYPD. The NYPD is overseen by the police commissioner.

On the day of the arraignment, the police department ordered 35,000 police officers to be on standby, according to CBS News.

Claim: Bragg "is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds"

Moss and Levy said they don't know the origin of the $200 million figure in the post.

"The $200 million figure they made up is also not based off of anything real," Levy said.

Moss said that he has no "earthly idea where the $200 million figure is coming from." USA TODAY also found no credible news reports of Bragg spending $200 million in New York City funds on Donald Trump.

The 2023 fiscal year budget for the district attorney's office was a little over $148 million, of which $133 million is spent on paying employees.

A March 31 letter from Leslie B. Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg's office, to Congress said the district attorney's office used about $5,000 in federal funds on investigations related to Donald Trump and his company.

The full cost of the investigation is unclear, as a spokesperson for Bragg referred a reporter to Dubeck's letter.

Cheung told USA TODAY that "if you add up all the costs from various reports, you get $200m." But Cheung didn't send USA TODAY any links to those reports.

The Associated Press also debunked this claim.

