Fact check: Experts debunk claim that COVID-19 antibodies turn breast milk green

The claim: COVID-19 antibodies turn breast milk green

Social media users are airing concerns that COVID-19 antibodies, the proteins that help fight the coronavirus, can change the color of breast milk.

A Facebook post shared over a year ago shows a screenshot of another post with an image of two bags purportedly holding breast milk. One is white and the other is green with "COVID-19+" written on it.

The Facebook user that originally published the post claimed the baby had COVID-19 and its saliva entered thebreast to "communicate" with the milk.

"What your (sic) witnessing here is baby letting Mamas (sic) body know that they were sick and Mamas (sic) body responding with antibodies," reads the text of the post.

The post generated close to 1,600 interactions and 10,000 shares since it was published Jan. 17, 2021, and it has recently regained traction on Facebook. But the claim is false, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported.

Experts told USA TODAY there is no evidence COVID-19 antibodies react with breast milk. It is also normal for breast milk to change color slightly depending on what a parent consumes.

Antibodies don't turn breast milk green

The Facebook post's claim that COVID-19 antibodies turn breast milk green is baseless, Dr. Richard Martinello, medical director of infection prevention at Yale University, told USA TODAY.

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna help the body produce antibodies against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These antibodies can travel into breast milk and help protect breastfed babies from illness, according to Martinello.

"The antibodies by themselves and then somebody being sick with COVID – neither conditions would lead to the breast milk being green," Martinello said.

Breast milk is very responsive to what someone puts in their body, so its color can naturally change over time, according to Dr. Kathryn Gray, an associate obstetrician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Foods such as spinach, Gatorade and multivitamins can give breast milk a green-tinted shade, Martinello said. Iron supplements might also cause the green color, Dr. Lori Feldman-Winter, an adolescent medical specialist at Cooper University Medical Center, told USA TODAY.

"We don't always know what causes breast milk to change colors, but we do know it can change colors from certain foods, medications and rarely infections," Winter said in an email.

Green isn't the only potential color for breast milk – and other factors contribute to color change, according to Martinello.

"The most common one that we see is red, and that can be from a little bit of bleeding," Martinello said. "Especially early on when mothers start to breastfeed, there could be a lot of irritation around the nipple."

Breast milk produced early in the pregnancy or just after childbirth can sometimes have a "deep yellow color" because it has a lot of nutrients, according to the CDC.

The Facebook post's claim that a baby's saliva can enter a parent's breast or "communicate" with milk is still being studied, according to Martinello.

A baby's saliva "transfers chemicals to a mother’s body that causes breast milk to adjust" to meet the needs of a baby, according to the CDC. But how that process occurs is unclear, Gray said.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that COVID-19 antibodies turn breast milk green. Experts said there is no evidence to support this claim. Breast milk can turn green, but foods like spinach and multivitamins are among the main causes. Breast milk can turn other colors depending on what someone is consuming.

