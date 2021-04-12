  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: Fake quote calls Biden supporters a 'confederacy of fools'

Jessica Hill, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: The Czech Republic called Joe Biden and those who voted for him fools.

An often recycled fake quote, allegedly from the Czech Republic, about the dangers of a politicians' presidency, is once again making the rounds on social media. This time Joe Biden's name has been plugged in.

The March 10 Facebook post, which has 283,000 shares, claimed this is what "the Czech Republic" had to say about the recent election.

"The danger to America is not Joe Biden, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a man like him with the presidency. It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies of a Biden presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved electorate willing to have such a man for their president," the post reads.

It also purports that Biden is a symptom of what ails America.

Chris Binnings, who published the March 10 post, did not respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

A podcast on iHeart Radio called "The Voice of the Nation" by Malcolm Out Loud also used the quote, as well as singer Ted Nugent, who posted the quote on his Facebook page Jan. 26. Nugent did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Fact check: Fake Kent State 'gun girl' quote likely an altered image of a real tweet

Same claim, new person to blame

While the most recent circulation of the quote targets Biden supporters, the quote has been making its way through the internet since at least 2010, replacing Biden with other American presidents, including Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Obama appears to be the earliest and most common subject of the quote.

It's not limited to American politicians, either. The quote was also used around the world targeting political figures including former President Jacob Zuma in South Africa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada, former President Noynoy Aquino in the Philippines and former Prime Minister John Key in New Zealand.

Fact check: Justice Clarence Thomas didn't say Section 230 is unconstitutional

Where did it come from?

Sometimes the often recycled quote is attributed to an article in the Czech Republic German-language newspaper called Prager Zeitung, other times it's attributed to Ken Peters, a professor of economics in the Czech Republic.

It's even been said former Czech Republic President Vaclav Klaus forwarded it around in an email chain. It's also just been attributed to the "Czech Republic" with no further explanation.

None of these is true.

There is no evidence online that Klaus said anything like this about Obama, and a 2014 fact-checking article from PolitiFact also could find no record of Klaus ever saying that in public. Snopes also rated that claim as false.

USA TODAY could not find any evidence of a Ken Peters in Czech Republic who is a professor of economics.

As for the newspaper, one of the posts alleges Prager Zeitung published an article on April 28, 2010, with the quote; the paper has flatly denied it. Marcus Hundt, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, told Reuters via email that the newspaper “has never published such an article. Neither about Joe Biden nor about Barack Obama.” Reuters also found the claim to be false in its fact-check. Hundt did not return a request for comment from USA TODAY.

It is unclear where the quote originated. Parts of it go back to at least 2005. Then, on a public forum, someone wrote, “Blaming the prince of the fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince,” attributing it to an unknown author.

Our ruling: False

We rate this claim as FALSE, based on our research. The quote did not start with Biden as its subject, but rather made its way targeting different politicians over the years. The Czech Republic was not commenting on Biden. There is also no evidence the former president of the Czech Republic said those words about any of the politicians that different variations of the quotes target, nor is there evidence that a professor of economics or a Czech newspaper made the statement.

Our sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fake quote on Biden credited to Czechs is years old

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee State not renewing football coach Rod Reed's deal

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee State announced Monday coach Rod Reed's contract will not be renewed after 11 seasons running the Tigers' football program with former NFL running back Eddie George reportedly poised to replace him. ''After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,'' said athletic director Mikki Allen, who was hired a year ago. ESPN.com reported George will be introduced Tuesday as the Tigers' new coach.

  • The Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more

    The president does little press. His Cabinet does a fair bit. Underlying it all is one overarching idea: Do things that feel natural.

  • Biden to nominate progressive Tucson police chief to lead border agency

    President Biden will nominate Tucson police chief Chris Magnus, a longtime critic of Trump-era immigration policies, to oversee Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the New York Times reports. Why it matters: If confirmed, Magnus would be tasked with addressing a border surge that many have labeled the first new crisis of the Biden administration. The U.S. saw a massive spike in border crossings last month, including a record number of unaccompanied minors.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Biden was compelled to choose Magnus because of his efforts as a progressive police chief who promoted community policing efforts, especially in a city close to the Southern border, according to the Times.Magnus, along with five other newly installed Homeland Security leaders, would work under DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to lead border security and immigration policies as well as coordinated defense.Magnus has not shied away from calling out Trump-era policies in the past, writing in a 2017 NYT op-ed: "The harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric and [Attorney General] Sessions’s reckless policies ignore a basic reality known by most good cops and prosecutors.""If people are afraid of the police, if they fear they may become separated from their families or harshly interrogated based on their immigration status, they won’t report crimes or come forward as witnesses."The big picture: Under Trump, DHS faced a revolving door of leaders who were accused by rights groups of inhumane border policies, including family separation.Members of Congress have called for greater accountability at CBP after it was revealed in 2019 that dozens of border agents exchanged obscene images of Hispanic lawmakers and joked about migrant deaths in private social media groups.Magnus, a gay white man, rose to prominence when a photo of him in uniform holding a Black Lives Matter sign went viral in 2014. The photo led to pushback from the local police union. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Scottish Green co-leader highlights Prince Philip's love of 'bloodsports' and his 'extreme wealth' during tribute

    Patrick Harvie said there was no amount of wealth that stopped death.

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.

  • Trump receives award from Senate GOP campaign arm despite attacks on McConnell

    The National Republican Senatorial Committee named former President Trump as the inaugural recipient of its "Champion for Freedom" award on Monday.Why it matters: The award from Senate Republicans' campaign arm was presented the same weekend that Trump tore into Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Republican event at Mar-a-Lago, calling him a "dumb son of a b*tch" and "stone cold loser."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump owes McConnell for many of his legislative victories and historic rate of judicial appointments, but the two Republican leaders have not spoken since McConnell condemned the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Trump has also vowed to campaign against some incumbent Senate Republicans, including GOP whip John Thune (S.D.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). The big picture: Trump remains the most popular figure in the GOP, despite clear divisions with McConnell and other establishment Republicans. He's been actively releasing 2022 endorsements and will likely play a major role in GOP primaries for years to come. The NRSC said the award is for "conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats' socialist agenda."It was presented to Trump by NRSC chairman Rick Scott, a Florida senator and possible 2024 presidential candidate who has straddled a line between loyalty to both Trump and McConnell.What they're saying: "Throughout his administration, [Trump] made clear his commitment to getting government out of the way of people's success, paving the way for American families and job creators to reach new heights," Scott said in a statement."President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. We are grateful for his service to our country and are honored to present him with the NRSC's first Champion for Freedom award."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what Iran must do for the U.S. to reenter the nuclear deal

    The U.S. should not agree to a deal that allows Iran to hit important milestones in developing nuclear weapons.

  • The Backstreet Boys' iconic hit 'I Want It That Way' has famously confusing lyrics, but there's a perfectly good reason why they don't make any sense

    There's another version of the hit and it's going to change the way you hear the original song forever.

  • Maduro says Venezuela has secured funds to complete COVAX payment

    Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, a day after a surprise announcement that the country had paid more than half the amount due. Maduro's government has for months said U.S. sanctions block it from paying the $120 million needed to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, but on Saturday said it had transferred $64 million to the Switzerland-based GAVI Vaccine Alliance. "We have already secured the rest to make 100% of the (payment) to the Covax system," Maduro said in a televised speech.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • 'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

    One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct. Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

  • I asked the 'Fear TWD' showrunners about the show's baiting Madison tweet teasing a potential character return. They seemed as surprised as fans to learn about it.

    Insider asked the showrunners what's up with the "Fear TWD" Twitter handle teasing fans about Madison. We're sorry the answer isn't more satisfying.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • Trump said Anthony Fauci is 'full of crap' in an expletive-laden speech to Republican donors

    "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump asked the audience of GOP donors about Anthony Fauci

  • Doing crunches won't get you abs by summer - try these personal trainer-approved exercises and meal plans instead

    Weight lifting and diet are key for strong abs. "If you're eating wrong, it doesn't matter how many sit-ups you do," trainer Irving Hyppolite said.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion to sequester the jury after police shot a 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop nearby

    Judge Peter Cahill said sequestering the jury following the protests could lead jurors to believe there is a new threat to their safety.