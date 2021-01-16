Fact check: Fake tweet used to claim AOC called for a 'purge' of conservatives

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY

The claim: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweet calls for Democrats to begin 'The Purge' and round up 'Conservative traitors'

Social media users are sharing a photoshopped tweet that claims U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called for a "purge" of conservatives now that Joe Biden has been elected president.

The tweet appeared after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and before Ocasio-Cortez's video made on Jan. 12, in which she called the president a "traitor" to the country and said she feared for her safety during the riot.

"Congrats to President Joe Biden. Now let's begin 'The Purge' to roundup all Conservative traitors," the alleged tweet reads, posted by one user as a screenshot to Facebook on Jan. 12. "Democrats, let's make Auschwitz look like a picnic!"

Many users across Facebook have shared the same screenshot, which includes Ocasio-Cortez's profile picture from her personal Twitter account and a blue checkmark. The tweet has no date or timestamp. USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users for comment.

The claim is false and there is no evidence of the tweet ever having appeared on Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter accounts.

Fact check: Trump loses several perks only with impeachment conviction by Jan. 20

No evidence of tweet

The image has been altered, and a search of Ocasio-Cortez’s personal and official Twitter accounts comes up with no such tweets referencing "the purge."

While some users claimed that she had deleted the tweet, a search on ProPublica's "Politwoops" database that tracks tweets deleted by elected officials also results in no matches under Ocasio-Cortez's deleted tweets.

On Jan. 14, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the fake tweet on her personal Twitter account and wrote, "FYI there is (yet another) viral misinformation campaign going on, this time a false tweet that’s been photoshopped to look like I sent out a call for a 'purge.'"

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has been the target of fake tweets circulating on social media. USA TODAY recently debunked the claim that Ocasio-Cortez authored a tweet that her shoes were stolen during the Capitol riot.

In July, social media users falsely claimed that Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that governors should maintain restrictions on businesses until after the election.

Fact check: No record of viral Nancy Pelosi quote about immigrants who are here illegally

Our rating: False

The claim that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Democrats should begin "the purge" and round up "Conservative traitors" is FALSE, based on our research. She confirmed on Twitter that the tweet is fake, and there is no record of the tweet on her official Twitter account or ProPublica's Politwoops archive.

Our fact-check sources:

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: AOC tweet on 'purge' of conservatives is fake

