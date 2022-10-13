Fact check: False claim about 'ancestors' hidden beneath ice of Antarctica

The claim: Capsules containing 'ancestors' were found beneath the ice in Antarctica

Conspiracy theories about Antarctica are persistent – from false claims of secret societies concealed under the ice to fabricated Antarctic UFO footage.

Now, a viral Facebook post claims human-like creatures in "capsules" were found in a lab beneath the continent's ice.

"The Deep darkstate found underneath the ice in Antarctica, many Ancestors inside capsules and many found laying out side of these capsules from some type of war that took place there (sic)," reads part of the Oct. 2 post's caption.

The post includes an image that depicts large, human-like figures submerged in tanks of water in what appears to be an underground lab. It was shared almost 500 times in 10 days.

But the claim is false

There is no evidence of any man-made buildings existing underneath Antarctica, according to experts. The image included in the post was created by a graphic designer.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment.

No buildings under Antarctica

As USA TODAY has previously reported, Antarctic researchers say there is no evidence of any man-made buildings underneath the continent.

“Scientists from the Antarctic international community have been collecting data on the shape of the terrain under Antarctica using radio-echo sounding techniques for the last 60 years," Peter Fretwell, a researcher at the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research, said in an email addressing a prior false claim about secret cities beneath the ice.

"This data has been compiled into a seamless map called Bedmap, which is an ongoing project, and the latest iteration will be published over the next few months," added Fretwell. "We now have almost full coverage of the continent and can see the detail of the topography at the base of the ice using the 150 million data points collected by the international community. There is no evidence whatsoever of anything man-made or looking like a city in any of this vast collection of data."

Bethan Davies, a glacial geologist and Newscastle University professor, said it would be challenging to create a lab under the ice, but not impossible.

She explained that there are cavities in the ice where a lab could hypothetically exist, but ice overburden pressure would quickly close these cavities without extensive infrastructure.

"I guess you could build a lab somewhere near the margin under thin ice, and have a huge amount of infrastructure to maintain it and keep the ice from melting, but the kind of infrastructure does not currently exist in Antarctica and is far beyond our present engineering capabilities," Davies said in an email.

Fact check:No truth to claims about secret cities under Antarctica

The image included in the post is artwork that was created by Mike Winklemann, a graphic designer known professionally as "Beeple." He shared the image on his Facebook and Twitter accounts in April 2020.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that capsules containing "ancestors" were found beneath the ice in Antarctica. Researchers said there is no evidence of any buildings existing under the continent's ice. The image included in the post was created by a graphic designer.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim about 'ancestors' hidden beneath Antarctic ice