Fact check: False claim BBC reporter pretended to be on front line of war in Ukraine

The claim: Image shows BBC reporter pretending to be on the front line in Ukraine

Scores of on-the-ground journalists have been covering Russia’s war with Ukraine since it started in late February, but some social media users are claiming one BBC reporter faked being on the front lines.

“BBC’s Jeremy Bowen, pretends to be on the frontline, whilst a woman looks on, seemingly bemused,” reads an Oct. 5 Facebook post that was shared more than 3,600 times in two days.

The post includes a collage of four images, each taken from one of Bowen's video reports from Ukraine. Two of the images show Bowen lying on the ground while wearing a bulletproof "press" vest and holding a microphone. The other two are panned-out versions of the same shot that show a woman standing in the distance seemingly staring at Bowen.

Other versions of the post received thousands of shares.

But a review of the full video the images are taken from reveals Bowen was indeed reporting from the front lines of the war. The Ukrainian city where the footage was shot was under constant barrage by Russian forces in the first few weeks of the war.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment. One user responded but provided no evidence Bowen was "pretending" to be under attack.

Irpin attacked by Russia in first few weeks of the war

The screenshots are taken from a March 6 BBC video report from Irpin, Ukraine. Text accompanying the video describes the city as being on the front lines of the war and notes that a woman and her two children were killed there by a mortar strike as they tried to flee.

The nearly four-minute video shows civilians fleeing the city, which is a suburb of the country's capital of Kiev, as artillery can be heard landing in the area.

Seconds before the part of the video the screenshots were captured from occurred, people behind Bowen can be seen crouching as explosions are heard in the distance.

An aerial view, taken May 16, 2022, of the remains of the now iconic bridge over the Irpin River in Ukraine, where thousands of residents made their precarious escape from the Russian invasion. The bridge is now an official memorial to those who lost their lives in the battle for Irpin and Bucha.

The New York Times described Irpin as “one of the most fiercely contested areas” during the first few weeks of the war.

One of the newspaper's front pages from that time featured a photo of the woman and her two children who were killed by the mortar strike lying dead on the streets of Irpin.

In an Oct. 6 tweet, Bowen said the claim that he pretended to be on the war's front line was “utterly false” and an insult to Ukrainian refugees. The Associated Press, Full Fact and AFP Fact Check also debunked the claim.

Ukrainian forces recaptured Irpin from Russian control in March, as reported by USA TODAY.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows a BBC reporter pretending to be on the front line in Ukraine. A review of the full video the images are taken from reveals Bowen was indeed reporting from the front line.

Our fact-check sources:

