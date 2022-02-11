Fact check: False claim that Biden administration is distributing $30M of 'crack pipes'

The claim: The Biden administration will spend $30 million on crack pipes

A federal grant program aimed at reducing the health risks associated with drug use has become the subject of misinformation online, with social media users and some Republican politicians accusing the White House of distributing free crack pipes to Americans.

The confusion stems from a Feb. 7 article published by the Washington Free Beacon. Citing an anonymous spokesman from the Department of Health and Human Services, the conservative news outlet wrote that a program backed by the Biden administration "will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and 'any illicit substance.'"

Republican politicians quickly seized on the claim.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote Feb. 8 on Twitter that President Joe Biden "is sending free meth & crack pipes to minority communities in the name of ‘racial equity.'" In a tweet sharing the Free Beacon article, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote that Biden's crime policy is "crack pipes for all."

By Feb. 9, the claim was a popular talking point across social media platforms.

"The Biden plan to provide $30 million in crack pipes to the black community is an apt metaphor for the relationship between the black underclass and the Democratic Party," Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative commentator, said in posts shared Feb. 9 on Instagram and Twitter.

The posts refer to a program that will distribute $30 million in funds to community-based harm-reduction programs, part of an effort from the Biden administration to address a massive surge in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing health and social services for active drug users, harm-reduction programs can reduce overdoses, HIV transmission and other negative health outcomes, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

While some of the money from the Biden administration's grant program is tabbed for supplies like sterile syringes and "safe smoking kits," officials say distributing or funding crack pipes aren't part of the program. Both the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services have said crack pipes were never part of the plan.

"The Biden-Harris administration has never authorized the use of federal funding for smoke pipes and will not in the future," Sarah Lovenheim, the agency's assistant secretary for public affairs, told USA TODAY in an email.

D'Souza told USA TODAY he based his social media posts on initial reports about the grant, though none reviewed by USA TODAY made the claim D'Souza did that a total of $30 million was going to crack pipes.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media users who shared the claim for comment.

A woman who wishes to remain anonymous pours crack from a small pipe onto her hand on East McMicken Street in Over The Rhine before she smokes it.

No funding for crack pipes, feds say

As other media outlets and independent fact-checking organizations have reported, there is no evidence the federal grant program will provide free crack pipes.

In a joint statement issued Feb. 9, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said the harm-reduction grants won't be used to purchase pipes.

"No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits," the statement reads.

The original 75-page grant proposal from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is housed in the Department of Health and Human Services, does not mention crack pipes. It does, however, mention "safe smoking kits/supplies."

Safe smoking kits, also called "safer" smoking kits, are designed to reduce health risks associated with drug use. Because open wounds and sores increase the risk of disease transmission, the kits often include first-aid materials, according to the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, a grassroots advocacy organization. They also sometimes include glass pipe stems and mouthpieces to prevent health issues associated with makeshift smoking devices, according to Harm Reduction International, a nongovernmental organization in the United Kingdom.

But the Biden administration's grant program never included pipes, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Feb. 9.

"(Crack pipes) were never a part of the kit; it was inaccurate reporting," she said during a press briefing. "A safe smoking kit may contain alcohol swabs, lip balm, other materials to promote hygiene and reduce the transmission of diseases like HIV and hepatitis."

USA TODAY reached out to the White House for additional comment.

'Safe smoking kits' a small part of grant program

Though D'Souza and many others online connected crack pipes to the full $30 million price tag of the initiative, smoking is a small portion of the grant program.

The grant documentation says its purpose is to "support community-based overdose prevention programs, syringe services programs and other harm reduction services" to help "reduce the negative personal and public health impacts of substance use or misuse."

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's grant proposal, which was announced and opened for applications in December, lists eight broad initiatives that grantees must complete. Among them: referring drug users to treatment programs, distributing overdose-reversal medication and educating users on ways to reduce the negative health outcomes of drug use.

Grant recipients must also provide information about their activities so the government can evaluate whether the program is meeting its goals, according to the document. This includes data on every supply purchased and the number of individuals referred to treatment centers.

Safe smoking kits are one of 12 different supply categories listed in the grant proposal. Others include safe sex kits, infectious disease testing kits and vaccination services.

The grant program prioritizes underserved groups that are "greatly impacted" by substance use disorders. According to an executive order Biden signed in January 2021, this includes members of racial, ethnic, sexual and gender minority groups, as well as people with disabilities, those who live in rural areas and "persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality."

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Biden administration will spend $30 million on crack pipes. Both the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House have said this is not true.

The federal overdose prevention program will distribute $30 million in grants to community-based harm-reduction initiatives. Safe smoking kits are one of 12 categories of supplies that grantees may purchase with the money. Crack pipes are not among the materials that can be distributed or purchased as part of the grant.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Crack pipes aren't included in $30 million grant program