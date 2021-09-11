Fact check: False claim of an extraterrestrial satellite near Earth

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: There is an unidentified and mysterious satellite of extraterrestrial origin near Earth

Space is becoming yet another frontier for misinformation among social media users.

A Facebook page named Explained posted an image on Sept. 2 of a black object in space with the title, "Black Knight Satellite Conspiracy Theory."

At the bottom of the image, the text says an "unidentified and mysterious satellite of extraterrestrial origin is in the near-polar orbit of Earth. Scientists have named it the 'Black Knight Satellite.' It has been transmitting some strange radio wave signals since 1930s, long before NASA or the Soviet Union sent any satellite into space."

The image was shared more than 100 times in about a week.

"I read about that somewhere in social media and then googled about that," Aman Mathur, who runs the page, told USA TODAY.

But the claim that the black object is a satellite of extraterrestrial origin near Earth is false, according to NASA.

The black object is not a satellite

An Atlas V rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The rocket is carrying a missile warning satellite for the US Air Force. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop)
An Atlas V rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The rocket is carrying a missile warning satellite for the US Air Force. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop)

Conspiracy theorists are basing this claim off an image where a black object appears to be hovering above the Earth.

However, the object is actually space debris cataloged by NASA during a 1998 space shuttle mission. The picture was taken Dec. 11, 1998.

There is no evidence that the space debris is emitting strong radio waves.

Orbital debris refers to any human-made object in orbit about the Earth that no longer serves any useful purpose, according to NASA. It includes debris intentionally released when spacecrafts separate from their launch vehicles, leftovers from mission operations and debris from explosions.

More than 23,000 pieces of orbital debris larger than about 4 inches are known to exist in Earth's orbit, according to NASA.

Our rating: False

We rate as FALSE the claim that there is an unidentified satellite of extraterrestrial origin near Earth, based on our research. The black object seen in the image is a piece of space debris cataloged by NASA during a 1998 space shuttle mission.

Our fact-check sources:

