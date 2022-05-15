Fact check: False claim that former Rep. Trey Gowdy endorsed '2000 Mules'

The claim: Trey Gowdy watched '2000 Mules' at Mar-a-Lago and is convinced of ‘rampant cheating’ in the 2020 election

A new film by right-wing personality Dinesh D’Souza circulates the unfounded claim that a concerted effort by ballot stuffers in swing states changed the outcome of the 2020 election, tilting the outcome against now-former President Donald Trump.

Independent fact-checkers have pointed out the flawed analysis used by D’Souza to connect cellphone location data and ballot site surveillance footage to suggest that more than 2,000 “mules,” or ballot stuffers, participated in an effort to undermine the integrity of the election. Election experts have done similarly.

Yet, efforts to legitimize D’Souza’s film continue.

A May 9 Facebook post claims that former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy saw this film, "2000 Mules," at the film’s May 5 Mar-a-Lago premiere and is convinced of “rampant cheating” in the 2020 election. Gowdy represented South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District from 2011 to 2019.

"I always believed that rampant cheating occurred but was skeptical that it could be proven," the post quotes Gowdy as saying. "After watching the movie I am no longer skeptical."

That post attracted more than 21,000 reactions and 9,000 shares in two days.

But, Gowdy never said what the claim attributes to him. USA TODAY spoke with Gowdy, who confirmed that he did not attend the film’s May 5 Mar-a-Lago premiere and has not seen the film.

USA TODAY could not reach the Facebook account that posted the claim for comment.

Gowdy: Claims about him are false

USA TODAY reached out to Gowdy, who rejected the statements found in the claim.

“Both assertions are completely false. Wasn’t at Mar a Lago. Haven’t seen the movie.” Gowdy told USA TODAY via email. “Didn’t even know there was a movie. So it’s 100% false.”

Gowdy similarly disassociated himself from the misattributed quotation to other fact-checking outlets.

As reported by the Associated Press, the quote incorrectly attributed to Gowdy was actually from conservative commentator David Limbaugh, who tweeted that exact language on May 6. Limbaugh is the younger brother of legendary conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who died in February 2021.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Gowdy said he watched "2000 Mules" at Mar-a-Lago and is convinced of “rampant cheating” in the 2020 election. USA TODAY spoke with Gowdy, who confirmed he has not seen the film and was not at Mar-a-Lago for a premiere of the film.

