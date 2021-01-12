Fact check: False claim of fraud in Arizona voter registrations

Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY

The claim: Over 2,000 people used the same address to register to vote in Arizona

A charge that over 2,000 voters in Arizona registered under the same address is one of many recent claims resulting from the contentious outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"2,012 PEOPLE WERE REGISTERED TO VOTE AT ONE ADDRESS IN AZ," a Facebook user wrote. The simple one-sentence statement posted to Facebook on Dec. 30 went viral. As of Jan. 8, the post has been shared over 1,900 times.

The claim appears to be pulled from a list of allegations of voter fraud by We The People AZ Alliance. Gateway Pundit, a far-right wing news and opinion website, reported the claim.

The allegation was presented during a Dec. 30 press conference in front of the Arizona State Capitol, according to Gateway Pundit.

USA TODAY has reached out to both the poster and Gateway Pundit for comment.

Allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election have been widely debunked, and Congress has certified Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump. An Arizona official calls this claim misleading.

More: Fact Check: Face-painted Capitol Building trespasser in horns is a known QAnon supporter

Arizona groups allege voter fraud

In November, local groups Citizens Investigation and We The People AZ Alliance were provided a random sample of 3,900 "questionable" names of Arizona voters from Bobby Piton, whom Gateway Pundit describes as a mathematician.

We The People AZ, a grassroots political action committee, is attempting to recall Maricopa County supervisors over the certification of the county's election results, according to a report from a local ABC News affiliate and the group's website.

Citizens Investigation does not appear to have a presence online. Liz Harris, the group's director, asked Piton to analyze Arizona voter data by contacting him through his private Facebook group, according to a write-up of findings Piton posted online.

Harris' group alleged a dozen discoveries, including the claim that 2,012 people used the same address when registering to vote, according to Gateway Pundit. That story does not reveal the Arizona address where the voters were said to have been registered.

Harris, a real estate agent and a Republican, lost the general election for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives on Nov. 3, according to Ballotpedia.

Piton is a managing partner of PreActive Investments LLC, an Illinois-based financial planning and investment advisory firm. His claims of alleged fraud in Arizona are posted on the firm's website. Piton also appeared during a Nov. 30 election fraud meeting held by President Donald Trump's legal team to allege voter fraud in Arizona.

USA TODAY has not received a response to an email sent to Nicole Piton of PreActive Investments.

Gateway Pundit reported that Twitter suspended Bobby Piton's account on Nov. 30. Conservative-leaning news outlets The Epoch Times and Breitbart News reported on the suspension, as well. Piton has since established another account. He promotes QAnon loyalist phrase "Where We Go One We Go All" in his Twitter bio.

QAnon is based on the prediction of "The Storm," an event marked by alleged mass arrests of high profile Democrats and left-leaning celebrities to save the world from a "satanic cult" of pedophiles and cannibals, USA TODAY has reported.

No widespread fraud found in Arizona

Murphy Hebert, a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State's office, called the claim that thousands of voters registered at the same address "misleading, especially since no address is listed."

"Apartments in the same complex, residents in the same long-term care facilities, and students in the same college dorms can all have the same street address," Hebert told USA TODAY.

Evidence of widespread voter fraud has not been found in Arizona or any other swing state contested by Trump, the Trump campaign or the Republican Party, USA TODAY reported Jan. 5.

Broad allegations of fraud have been deemed false by state officials. On Dec. 9, a U.S. District Court judge tossed out a lawsuit filed in Arizona by Trump allies. The suit claimed "massive voter fraud" involving Dominion Voting Systems voting machines, illegal votes and foreign interference in the election, according to AZ Central.

President-elect Joe Biden was certified the winner of the state's popular vote on Nov. 28, AZ Central reported.

Biden garnered 1,672,143 votes in Arizona compared to 1,661,686 for Trump, according to USA TODAY.

Our ruling: False

We rate this claim FALSE, based on our research. There is no proof behind the claim that 2,012 Arizona voters are registered under one address. Widespread voter fraud in Arizona or other swing states contested by Trump, his campaign or the Republican Party is unsubstantiated. President-elect Joe Biden was certified the winner of the popular vote in Arizona in November, and by Congress on Jan. 7.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim of fraud in Arizona voter registrations

Latest Stories

  • Here are some of the noteworthy people identified and arrested for storming the Capitol

    Some of the dozens of arrests tied to last Wednesday's attempted insurrection at the Capitol carried out by militant supporters of President Trump.

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Police warn of new plot for 4,000 armed insurrectionists to surround US Capitol

    Police have warned of a plot in which 4,000 armed insurrectionists could descend on Washington in the coming days, encircling the US Capitol. It was one of at least three armed plots detailed in a phone call between US Capitol Police and Democrat members of Congress, according to politicians on the call. Meanwhile, it emerged that the FBI had warned extremists were planning for "war" the day before the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6. FBI agents were aware that plotters had shared maps of the tunnels under the Capitol online, and arranged locations to rendez-vous in states including Kentucky and South Carolina before heading to Washington. But still the National Guard was not called in beforehand. The disclosure came as 15,000 National Guard troops were activated to protect the Capitol in the lead up to Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.> To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell.> > — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • US carries out first federal execution of woman in 67 years

    An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades. The US Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am Eastern Time (06:31 GMT) at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It said the execution was "in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri". The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Montgomery's execution just hours earlier - despite doubts about her mental state - after the government of President Donald Trump had pushed for the application of the death penalty. Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby. But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision - the first for a female inmate since 1953 - a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Ms Henry said. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame." The execution came after a legal back-and-forth that ended with the country's highest court allowing it to proceed.

  • Capitol Police officer who responded to attack has died

    Howard Liebengood, 51, had been with the Capitol Police department since 2005. He's the second officer to have died after rioters took over the Capitol last week.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Bar association seeks Giuliani ban over 'combat' remarks

    Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member. Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.