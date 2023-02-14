Fact check: False claim humans aren't aboard International Space Station

Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: There aren't any humans on the International Space Station

A Feb. 5 Instagram video shows a man speaking about NASA's International Space Station in between an array of clips showing astronauts on the ISS.

"There are no humans on what they call the 'International Space Station,'" reads the post's caption.

He goes on to claim the footage from the ISS is filmed in front a green screen and that there's no evidence the ISS exists.

The post garnered more than 400 likes in a week.

Our rating: False

There's extensive evidence that humans have occupied the space station since 2000, including photos, videos, data records, lunar samples and descriptions of daily operations.

Evidence proves humans have occupied the space station

Humans have continuously occupied the space station since November 2000, according to NASA. The current crew of seven is Frank Rubio, Dmitri Petelin, Koichi Wakata, Josh Cassada, Nicole Mann, Sergey Prokopyev and Anna Kikina, whose pictures can be seen on NASA's website.

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann departs for Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on October 05, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. She's part of the crew currently onboard the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann departs for Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on October 05, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. She's part of the crew currently onboard the International Space Station.

The space station regularly updates a blog detailing its daily operations with pictures of the station and its crew members. It also has an online photo and video archive and a Twitter account depicting the crew, the inside and outside of the station and Earth.

The station is the third-brightest object in the sky and can be seen by the naked eye from numerous locations across the globe, according to a map uploaded by NASA.

Fact check: NASA says Earth is a globe, uses 'flat and non-rotating' model in equations

USA TODAY has previously debunked similar claims that space exploration is a hoax.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment.

PolitiFact has debunked this claim as well.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim humans aren't on International Space Station

