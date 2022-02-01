Fact check: False claim that image shows salaries of government officials and service members

The claim: Image shows salaries of retired U.S. presidents, congressional members, deployed soldiers and seniors on Social Security

Social media users are circulating an image that appears to show a list of government-connected salaries.

A Facebook post shared more than three years ago claims that a retired U.S. president is paid $450,000 annually for life, Senate and House members receive $174,000 annually for life, the speaker of the House is paid $223,500 annually for life and minority and majority leaders in the House and Senate earn $194,400 annually for life.

The post also says the average annual salary of a soldier deployed in Afghanistan is $38,000 and the average income of a senior citizen on Social Security is $12,000.

The Jan. 3 , 2019, post generated over 3,000 interactions and close to 123,000 shares since it was published, and it recently regained traction on Facebook, where other variations have popped up.

But the claim is off on several fronts.

Most of the salaries listed in the post are not what that position was paid in 2019. And the post asserts that former presidents and congressional members continue to receive a full salary annually for life, which is not accurate.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Numbers in the post don't add up

The numbers in the Facebook post do not properly reflect the annual salaries earned by each individual.

Here's a rundown of what each individual mentioned in the post earns:

Former presidents

Former presidents receive an annual pension equal to the pay of a level one cabinet secretary, according to a 2016 Congressional Research Service report.

In 2019, the presidential pension was $213,600, according to a data table from the Office of Personnel Management. This is less than half of what the poster claims.

By comparison, a serving president earns $400,000 per year plus a $50,000 expense allowance, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell University.

Story continues

Members of Congress

In 2019, the annual salary of Senate and House members was $174,000, according to the Office of Personnel Management. The majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate earned $193,400 that year, while the House speaker earned $223,500.

The poster is wrong in claiming these salaries are for life.

Congressional members do not continue to receive annual salaries after their term ends. However, members are eligible to receive pensions if they have served at least five years, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report.

The pension "may not exceed 80% of his or her final salary," according to the report.

The amount depends on factors such as “length of service and the average of the highest three years of salary," according to the report.

Soldier deployed in Afghanistan

It is unclear how the social media user came up with the $38,000 figure for a soldier deployed to Afghanistan.

The average pay and allowance of an enlisted soldier in 2019 was between $25,200 to $25,700, according to the Department of Defense data tables, not factoring in extra benefits. This is more than $10,000 less than what the poster claims.

Albert Burghardt, a spokesperson for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, told USA TODAY in an email the Army is unable to provide an exact average salary that a deployed soldier in Afghanistan would earn.

"There are numerous elements that make up military basic pay, allowances and special pay compensation," Burghardt said.

Seniors on social security

In 2019, the average Social Security benefit for a retired worker was about $1,473 a month or close to $17,683 per year, according to Social Security Administration data tables. This is over $5,000 more than what the poster claims.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows salaries of retired U.S. presidents, congressional members, deployed soldiers and seniors on Social Security. The numbers listed in the Facebook post do not reflect the actual salaries that each government official or citizen receives. The post wrongly claims that congressional members and retired presidents receive a full salary annually for life.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image does not accurately show government salaries