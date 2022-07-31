Fact check: False claim of New Jersey speeding ticket 'frenzy' spreads online again

The claim: New Jersey will launch a 30-day ‘speeding ticket frenzy’ July 28

For the past few summers, social media users have spread a rumor that New Jersey State Police would be upping traffic enforcement with additional patrols and higher fines.

That happened again this year with a July 13 Facebook post claiming that police would be on a "speeding ticket frenzy" starting July 28. It was shared more than 140 times.

The post included a photo of a flyer with claimed details of the supposed "frenzy" with the caption, "just received this."

The supposed crackdown included an increased presence of state troopers patrolling certain intersections and increased fines for hand-held cell phone use.

But New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post that the ticket blitz is not real.

USA TODAY previously debunked this claim when it surfaced in 2020. Back in 2015, New Jersey State Police posted a similar message warning drivers the claim was false.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

There is no speeding ticket frenzy

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan told News 12 New Jersey in an interview that social media posts about increases in speeding tickets pop up periodically online, but there's no truth to this claim.

“Our troopers are out there 24/7 enforcing the traffic laws,” Callahan said in the interview. “There is no order from me, from any station commander, from any sergeant or troop commander with regards to a ticket blitz.”

When contacted for comment, New Jersey State Police referred USA TODAY to a July 15 Facebook post from the agency that referenced that interview.

The erroneous Facebook post claims that ticket fines will increase from $44 to $173, but Callahan said that is not true in the News 12 interview.

According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, the fines for talking or texting on a handheld device are $200 for a first offense, $400 for a second offense and $600 minimum plus a possible 90-day suspension of driver's license and three motor vehicle penalty points for a third offense. The Facebook post incorrectly claims the fine is $180.

The post also includes a claim that New Jersey State Police "have issued 30 brand new unmarked Crown Victoria cruisers." The last Crown Victoria was produced in 2011, according to Car and Driver Magazine.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that New Jersey will launch a 30-day "speeding ticket frenzy" on July 28. New Jersey State Police said no such effort is taking place. This is a false claim that has appeared repeatedly on social media in the last decade. Multiple details included on the flyer were also not true, including fine amounts and details about new police cars.

