Fact check: False claim KitchenAid stand mixer parts are being recalled for lead levels

BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: KitchenAid is recalling a stand mixer because of 'extreme amounts of lead'

A Jan. 22 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) includes photos of two KitchenAid mixer attachments.

The post was shared more than 30,000 times in four days. A similar version of the claim was shared more than 60,000 times in three days.

Our rating: False

There are no active recalls on KitchenAid products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. And there's no proof of any lead hazard. The Whirlpool Corporation, which owns the KitchenAid brand, said its aluminum alloy stand mixer accessories are tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure lead levels comply with federal safety regulations.

No active recall for KitchenAid products; accessories tested for lead

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which works to protect consumers from product hazards, has “no ... action with respect to this product at this time,” according to spokesperson Patty Davis.

The product does not appear on the FDA's recall page.

Whirlpool Corporation has no active recalls for any KitchenAid products as of Jan. 25, said company spokesperson Chris Parks. Two KitchenAid products that are listed on the product recall page on Whirlpool's website – for a cooktop and a kettle – are no longer active but remain there for consumers’ benefit, he said.

KitchenAid’s website says lead levels in its products comply with FDA standards.

Parks said aluminum alloy stand mixer accessories are tested by an independent laboratory to ensure they are compliant with lead regulations and safe for consumers to use.

More: Volvo recalls certain S60, V60 and other 2023 year models due to brakes

“Aluminum alloys can contain small levels of impurities, and for that reason all current models of aluminum accessories have a food-safe coating that is tested both for lead content and lead migration to ensure that it is also safe,” he said.

The company does offer a “range of goodwill options” for consumers, which may include replacement accessories, Park said. The company is not replacing whole stand mixers.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment.

VERIFY also debunked the claim of a KitchenAid recall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim of a KitchenAid recall for high lead levels

