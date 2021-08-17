Fact check: False claim about LeBron James, 'Space Jam' ticket sales started as satire

The claim: LeBron James blamed disappointing "Space Jam" box office numbers on systematic racism

LeBron James and his "Looney Tunes" co-stars surpassed expectations for their "Space Jam: A New Legacy" premiere, bringing home $31.6 million in ticket sales on opening weekend.

But online, these box office numbers have become the subject of misinformation.

“BREAKING: LeBron James blames disappointing SPACE JAM 2 numbers on the ‘long history of systematic racism at the box office,’” reads a tweet shared to Facebook Aug. 9.

Fact check: Billie Eilish did not say she wanted to be poor so she could relate to fans

Other posts commenting on the tweet have been shared across platforms, where some users have taken it as fact. But the tweet originated as a joke, and James never said what the posts claim he did.

USA TODAY reached out to several accounts that posted screenshots of the tweet for comment.

Tweet came from parody account

The tweet was originally published by a parody BBC News account, which has since been suspended from Twitter.

@BBCNewsButGayer published the post July 29. The account represented itself as a news organization, using the username BBC News and the BBC News logo as a profile picture.

Unlike BBC News, though, @BBCNewsButGayer was not verified by Twitter.

Before it was suspended, the account's bio read, “This is a parody account.” It regularly posted fake headlines.

LeBron James in a scene from "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the tweet. It's an example of what could be called "stolen satire," where stories written as satire and presented that way originally are captured via screenshot and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

USA TODAY could not find any evidence that James blamed recent "Space Jam2" box office numbers on systematic racism.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that James blamed disappointing “Space Jam” box office numbers on systematic racism. The claim originated from a parody Twitter account, but it was shared at times without any context to explain that to readers, who took it as fact. There is no evidence James said box office sales for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which surpassed projections, flopped due to systematic racism.

Story continues

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: LeBron James didn't blame racism for 'Space Jam' sales