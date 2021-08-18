Fact check: False claim that Marine Corps head is defying vaccine mandate

The claim: Gen. David Berger said the Marines wouldn't comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates

A fabricated story circulating on social media says the head of the United States Marine Corps is pushing back against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

The article, published Aug. 10 by a website called Real Raw News, claims Gen. David Berger made a threat to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a private phone call.

"If you try to forcibly vaccinate even one of my Marines, you better come armed," the article quotes Berger saying to Austin.

The Pentagon announced Aug. 9 that, starting Sept. 15, all members of the U.S. military will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That date could be changed if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the vaccines full approval or if infection rates continue to rise.

The Real Raw News article claims Berger told Austin "there will be no mandatory vaccinations for my Marines." As evidence, the website cites an anonymous "source in Gen. Berger’s office who overheard a heated conversation" between Berger and Austin.

The article was widely shared in Facebook groups and subreddits with hundreds of thousands of members. But it's made-up.

Fact check: Story of Marine Corps leader rebuking Pelosi is fabricated

The Marine Corps told USA TODAY the article is not based in fact. Real Raw News has previously published made-up stories about a number of topics, including fabricated conversations between Berger and high-profile government officials.

USA TODAY reached out to Michael Baxter, the owner of Real Raw News, for comment.

Article is 'in no way factual or accurate'

The purported showdown between Berger and Austin detailed in the Real Raw News article never happened.

"The article you have referenced is satire and is) in no way factual or accurate," Capt. Andrew Wood, a spokesman for the Marine Corps, told USA TODAY in an email.

Two White House Marine sentries rehearse opening the front doors at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

A disclaimer on the Real Raw News website says it "contains humor, parody, and satire." But there is no such disclaimer on its article about Berger and Austin.

Story continues

Berger has not responded publicly to the Defense Department's coronavirus vaccine mandate. However, his purported comments in the Real Raw News article aren’t in line with Berger’s past support for the vaccine.

In December, Berger tweeted a photo of himself receiving the vaccine, as the fact-checking website PolitiFact reported.

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine protects both the person vaccinated and those around them

"As the vaccine becomes available, I encourage all Marines and their families to get the shot to slow the spread of the virus," Berger wrote in the photo's caption.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Berger said the Marines wouldn't comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Marine Corps told USA TODAY the Real Raw News article is inaccurate. Berger has previously expressed support for COVID-19 vaccination.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Marine Corps Gen. Berger didn't defy COVID-19 vaccination