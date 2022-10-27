1

Fact check: False claim that NATO sent fighter jets to Ukraine

Molly Stellino, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The claim: NATO fighter jets arrived in Ukraine

The U.S. and its allies have sent billions of dollars worth of equipment and weapons to  Ukraine to help it fend off a Russian invasion. This has included howitzers, Javelin missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and drones.

A viral Facebook post claims NATO sent Ukraine a new weapon: fighter jets.

“Finally: NATO Most Lethal Fighter Jets Arrive in Ukraine,” reads the caption of an Aug. 17 Facebook post. The post includes a link to an article from newcarz.com bearing the same title that has been shared nearly 100 times.

Other versions of the post have appeared on Twitter, and an identically titled YouTube video that includes the same image as the post has amassed more than 400,000 views.

But the claim is false. A Nato spokesperson confirmed the organization has not sent any fighter jets. The NATO secretary general stated the alliance will not be supplying planes, as it would be considered an escalation of the conflict.

The article linked in the post does not include any evidence to support the claim. Instead, it discusses “the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine.” The YouTube video embedded in the article also lacks proof of the post's claim.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the claim for comment.

Officials have said no fighter jets will be sent to Ukraine

"NATO is not a party to the conflict and has not sent any fighter aircraft to Ukraine," said Matthias Eichenlaub, a NATO press officer.

Indeed, a NATO web page detailing the alliance's response to Russia's invasion states its actions are "defensive, designed not to provoke conflict but to prevent conflict."

Mark Cancian, senior adviser at the Strategic Center for International Studies, called the claim “totally bogus.”

Cancian explained that it would be useless for NATO to send fighter jets to Ukraine without also sending the pilots necessary to train the Ukrainians on how to use them. This move, however, would be in violation of NATO's prior commitment to not send troops into Ukraine and would likely be viewed as an escalation of the conflict.

“You’d have to send over a whole U.S. squadron to fly and operate this equipment, and that would be a huge escalation of the war,” Cancian said. He also noted that the task of teaching the Ukrainians to operate the jets would take at least a year.

Asked whether NATO would supply Ukraine with fighter jets at a March 1 press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “NATO is not to be part of the conflict. NATO is not going to send the troops into Ukraine or move planes into Ukrainian airspace.”

A local man cuts pieces of firewood in Kivsharivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven't fled from the heavy fighting, regular shelling, and months of Russian occupation are now on the threshold of a brutal winter and digging in for the cold months.
A local man cuts pieces of firewood in Kivsharivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven't fled from the heavy fighting, regular shelling, and months of Russian occupation are now on the threshold of a brutal winter and digging in for the cold months.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said during the same press conference that Poland, a NATO member, would also not be sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

"We are not sending any jets to Ukraine because that would open a military interference in the Ukrainian conflict," he said. "We are not joining that conflict. NATO is not a party to that conflict."

President Joe Biden has also pledged not to send U.S. troops to Ukraine. “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict," said Biden shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east."

Post provides no evidence

Neither the article nor the YouTube video included in the article provides evidence to support the claim that NATO sent fighter jets to Ukraine.

Rather, the article linked in the post references “the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine” and notes that the move is being "actively discussed." It does not attribute this speculation to a source, nor does it offer proof that the transfer has already happened, as the headline claims.

The YouTube video also lacks evidence. It merely discusses the capabilities of different military aircraft.

The thumbnail of the article, which is featured prominently in the Facebook post, shows an F-22 being unloaded from a military transport aircraft. The image was published in Code One Magazine, a publication by defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin and was taken on Feb. 5, 1998, long before Russia invaded Ukraine.

AFP Fact Check and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

USA TODAY previously debunked false claims about the war in Ukraine, including that a BBC reporter pretended to be on the frontlines and that Russia’s invasion was staged.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that NATO fighter jets arrived in Ukraine. A NATO press officer said no such deal has been made, and NATO and its allies have said they will not send planes to Ukraine, as it would be considered an escalation of the conflict.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that NATO sent fighter jets to Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Occupiers hold procession to "drive out demons" from Azovstal in Mariupol

    MYKHAILO ZAHORODNII - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 20:11 The occupiers decided to "sanctify" the territory surrounding the destroyed Azovstal plant in temporarily occupied Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters held their last defence line.

  • Cats rescued from Ukraine heading to D.C.

    A local animal rescue is welcoming 24 cats from Ukraine in hopes of finding them homes in the DMV region.

  • Ukraine war expected to accelerate clean energy transition, new report finds

    The war in Ukraine is reshaping the global energy landscape and is expected to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels as countries scramble for alternatives to Russian energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Russia has been one of the world's largest exporters of fossil fuels like oil and natural gas, but Russia has cut off supplies of natural gas to Europe since they invaded Ukraine and sanctions on Russian exports have threatened energy supplies and increased prices all over the world.

  • Ukraine asks IAEA to check ZNPP: Russian is illegally building something there

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 17:08 The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine stated that Russia has started illegal construction works in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and calls upon the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to check this.

  • Russians might detonate explosives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 12:19 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes it possible that Russian occupation forces might detonate explosives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in order to permanently disable it and accuse Ukraine of the resulting man-made disaster.

  • Despite Russia's Denial Of Brittney Griner's Appeal, Biden Says 'We're Not Stopping' Efforts To Bring WNBA Star Home

    WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges after being detained at an airport with small amounts of hash oil.

  • Ukraine Calls for More Air-Defense Help as Russian Barrages Continue

    Air defense is becoming a critical new front in the war after Russia launched a series of aerial attacks that have wreaked havoc on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure.

  • First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire department

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday appointed acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to lead the department on a permanent basis, making her the first female commissioner in the 157-year history of the Fire Department of New York. "Laura Kavanagh is a proven and tested leader, and I’m proud to announce her historic appointment today,” the Democratic mayor said. Kavanagh, 40, has served as acting commissioner since the retirement of Commissioner Daniel Nigro in February.

  • NATO forces training on U.S. aircraft carrier say they're prepared to defend allies

    NATO forces are training on allied aircraft in international waters. They say they're ready to strike — but not to provoke: "We are sending a strong message to Moscow that they should not try to use a false pretext as an excuse for escalation of the war in Ukraine."

  • Democrats in second-guessing mode after Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania debate

    Democrats are second-guessing the decision to put Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman on the debate stage after a stumbling performance that put the spotlight on his condition after a stroke while playing to Republican Mehmet Oz’s strengths. The state lieutenant governor’s auditory processing problems resulting from the stroke proved to be a major part of…

  • Russian Childrens Rights Commissioner adopts child abducted from Mariupol

    YANA OSADCHA, UP ZHITTYA JOURNALIST THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022 Maria Lvova-Belova, the Children's Rights Commissioner for the President of the Russian Federation, has "adopted" a Ukrainian child who was abducted from Mariupol.

  • University of Arizona Homecoming week schedule

    Not included in this year's festivities: The Homecoming Parade.

  • Meta stock craters over bleak forecast, metaverse bets

    STORY: Investors wiped more than 67 billion dollars off the market value of Facebook's parent company Meta on Wednesday.Shares in the world's largest social media firm were down 20% in after-hours trading.The sell-off came after Meta posted another quarter of declining revenues.It also warned that its overall expenses could rise by as much as 16% next year.Meta faces a whole host of challenges, including slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, and privacy changes from Apple that make it harder to target ads.A lot of investor concern, however, has been directed at CEO Mark Zuckerberg's pricey and experimental bets on the Metaverse.Much of the company's increased expenditure is being driven by operating costs at Reality Labs - the unit responsible for bringing the Metaverse to life.Zuckerberg sought to calm shareholders on a post-earnings conference call, telling them he expects the investments to take about a decade to bear fruit.In the meantime, he has had to freeze hiring, shutter projects and reorganize teams to trim costs.Meta’s disappointing earnings came amid a broader sell-off of big tech stocks.

  • On board U.S. aircraft carrier amid NATO exercises

    Russia notified the U.S. that it's begun its annual nuclear drills, which includes the launch of nuclear-capable missiles. NATO is also conducting its own military drills. Chris Livesay, who is on board a U.S. aircraft carrier taking part in those drills, has more.

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Denies Russia Plans to Use Nuclear Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and denied his country had ever discussed the use of atomic weapons in the war, now in its ninth month.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitPutin claimed Russi

  • Sean Couturier's back injury takes him off the ice; Flyers' center 'a ways away'

    The Flyers did not have good injury news Thursday on Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson. By Jordan Hall

  • India's cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

    India's cricket players have complained about getting cold sandwiches after practice at the Twenty20 World Cup with some ordering food online instead, a source told AFP on Wednesday.

  • Garland limits DOJ ability to seize reporters’ records in leak investigations

    Attorney General Merrick Garland moved on Wednesday to largely block the Department of Justice from using subpoenas to seize the records of journalists in government leak investigations. The memo formalizes an interim policy announced in July of last year after it was revealed that the Justice Department under the Trump administration not only sought journalists’…

  • No military objects among targets of Russian missile strikes in past week, says General Staff

    In the past week, not a single military object was among the targets that Russia chose for its cruise missile strikes, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Oleksiy Hromov announced during a briefing on Oct. 27.