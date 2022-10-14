Fact check: False claim that the Obama Foundation stored classified documents in a warehouse

The claim: The Obama Foundation stored classified documents in an abandoned warehouse

Following the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that former President Barack Obama took 33 million documents, many of which were purportedly classified, to Chicago.

Some social media users are continuing to spread the unproven narrative that Obama mishandled his records upon leaving office.

"The Obama Foundation stored classified documents in an abandoned furniture warehouse, according to a 2018 letter from the Obama Foundation to the National Archives and Records Administration," reads a Facebook post shared Sept. 27.

The post generated over 80 shares in less than a week. Similar posts have spread widely on Facebook and Truth Social.

But the claim is baseless.

The post includes a link to a Sept. 22 article from PJ Media, which originally made the same claim. PJ Media has since issued a correction and removed the story.

The archives agency gained full control of Obama's presidential records when he left office in accordance with the 1978 Presidential Records Act, as USA TODAY previously reported. It originally stored his classified records in a facility that used to be an old furniture store. The Obama Foundation never managed these records, and the 2018 letter is no proof of that.

Paula Bolyard, an editor at PJ Media, told USA TODAY in an email that the outlet's original report contained claims that were disproven. USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Obama foundation never had control over presidential records

The archives agency wrote in a Sept. 23 statement that it moved Obama’s classified records to a facility in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, at the end of his administration “under the assumption” that Obama and his foundation would build a presidential library in the Chicago area. The agency manages the preservation of presidential records and memorabilia in presidential libraries under the Presidential Libraries Act of 1955.

The Chicago Tribune reported in 2016 that other paperwork, electronic records and artifacts from the Obama administration were also moved to the facility, previously a Plunkett Home Furnishings store.

“The Obama Foundation, an independent entity, has never had control over the records in Hoffman Estates,” the statement says. “All records in that facility are stored and managed by (the archives agency) in accordance with archival storage standards, and all classified records were stored in an appropriately secured compartment within the facility.”

After the Obama Foundation sought to digitize its library in 2017, the archives agency moved the administration’s classified records to facilities in the Washington, D.C., area, according to the statement. The records were placed there so they can be "secured and reviewed for declassification," according to a 2017 press release.

The Obama Foundation provided funds to the agency to "convert the Hoffman Estates facility and to cover some of the expenses of moving the classified records," but it never managed the records, the statement says.

Fact check: Archives agency transferred 30 million unclassified Obama records to Chicago

The 2018 letter cited in the post outlines the process by which the Obama Foundation and the archives agency planned to move forward with digitizing Obama's presidential records for his library, including the moving and storage of his records and loan processes.

But it never says the Obama foundation controlled the records at any point or that they were ever out of the archives agency's control, according to Kel McClanahan, a national security law expert at George Washington University.

Shannon O'Brien, a presidential studies expert at the University of Texas at Austin, agreed, noting the letter made clear points throughout that everything was done in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.

"It is common for presidents to create these facilities, but the archives manage the materials," O'Brien told USA TODAY. "The letter looks like...intent of good faith to move forward understanding that the archives (agency) is in the driver's seat for documents."

PolitiFact and Reuters also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Obama Foundation stored classified documents in an abandoned warehouse. The archives agency gained full control of Obama's records when he left office in 2017. It originally stored his classified records in an Illinois facility that used to be an old furniture store. The Obama Foundation never managed these records.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim about Obama's presidential records circulates