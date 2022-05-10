Fact check: False claim that photo shows Russian plane shot down in Ukraine war

The claim: Photo shows Russian fighter jet shot down in Ukraine

Months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some online continue to share images that are falsely presented as part of the current conflict.

A May 5 post by Facebook page Jewish Projects shows a photo of a burning jet in midair, with the caption, "Rare Russian MiG-31BM fighter jet shot down in Ukraine destroyed along with crew - media." The post accumulated more than 1,000 interactions in a few days.

But the photo doesn't come from the current war, and it may not show Ukrainian airspace at all. The photo dates back to at least 2015, though the origin is unclear.

USA TODAY has reached out to the user who posted the claim for comment.

Many images, such as this one, show the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war. But many other photographs and videos have been edited or otherwise taken out of context.

Photo doesn't show the Ukraine war

The earliest reference USA TODAY found to the photo online connects it to the shootdown of a Russian Su-24 by Turkish F-16s on November 24, 2015.

That plane was hit near the Syria-Turkey border, and crashed in a mountainous region of Syria, according to the BBC. The crew, consisting of the pilot and the navigator, both ejected from the plane. Gunshots from Turkish rebels reportedly killed the pilot as he parachuted to the ground.

But several sites that include a version of the image while discussing the 2015 crash don't give a source for it or include a caption describing it, leaving the origin unconfirmed.

In any case, the picture predates the present conflict in Ukraine by at least seven years.

While the Facebook post doesn't explicitly claim the photo is from the current Ukraine war, comments on the post suggest viewers are incorrectly interpreting it as such. A reverse image search for the photo also shows various news sites are using the photo alongside coverage of the Ukraine war.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a photo shows a Russian fighter jet shot down in Ukraine, because without additional information it could be misleading. While USA TODAY could not confirm the exact origin of the photo, it dates back to at least 2015, and therefore doesn't come from the current Ukraine conflict like many commenters are assuming.

