Fact check: False claim that photos show Manila Bay cleanup before, during Duterte presidency

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
The claim: Photos compare Manila Bay cleanup before and during Rodrigo Duterte's presidency

Manila Bay, a natural harbor facing the South China Sea in the Philippines, has been a major hotspot for pollution, with its waters filled with "oil, grease and trash from nearby residential areas and ports," according to Reuters.

But social media users are suggesting that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, since the start of his term, has been active in the harbor's cleanup.

A Facebook user shared a post on Oct. 23 with two images of Manila Bay: One showing a mass of garbage and another appearing to show a clean sandy beach.

The first image, the Facebook user claims, was taken before Duterte's term, while the second was taken during his term.

"Look at the difference," reads the caption of the post, which generated more than 600 shares in less than a week. Several social media users shared this post.

But the comparison is false. Both images were taken during Duterte's presidency.

Fact check: Around 170 ships waiting to dock in Long Beach, Los Angeles ports

USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the post for comment.

Timeline doesn't add up

The first image was taken by Avito Dalan on July 16, 2018, according to the Philippine News Agency. A caption with the picture on its website states "garbage is still a major problem in the Manila Bay even as government personnel haul truckloads of trash during cleanup."

The picture was taken after a monsoon caused heaps of trash to pile up along the bay's shoreline, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Duterte was inaugurated as president of the Philippines on June 30, 2016 – two years before this picture was taken.

The claim is correct in saying the second image was captured during Duterte's administration.

The image was taken by George Calvelo of ABS-CBN News and published along with an article on Oct., 1, 2020. The image is "a view of the white sand project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public on September 19, 2020," according to the photo's caption in the news article.

Fact check: Images show sand sculptures by an artist, not lightning strike fulgurites

The project, which was initiated by the Duterte administration, involved filling the coastline of Manila Bay with sand from crushed dolomite boulders, according to Reuters. Environmental activists have criticized the project, saying that the artificial sand does not solve the problems of pollution in Manila Bay.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that photos compare Manila Bay cleanup before and during Duterte's presidency. Both images of Manila Bay were taken during Duterte's term.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Manila Bay cleanup images taken during Duterte presidency

