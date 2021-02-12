Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden signed executive order legalizing incest

The claim: President Joe Biden signed an executive order to legalize incest in all 50 states

President Joe Biden has signed dozens of executive orders since he was sworn into office on Jan. 20, several of them reversing policies imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

But a recent post on Instagram claims that among those orders is a new policy that would make incest legal across the country.

It comes from an account labeled as news and parody and that often place a “BREAKING” banner across photos of politicians, celebrities and athletes with a text headline below it.

In the Biden post, which had been liked more than 10,000 times as of Thursday evening, a photo of the president standing in front of an American flag has a headline embedded on the image that reads “Joe Biden signs executive order to legalize incest in all 50 states." The text of the post asks “Is Biden a better president than trump?”

Asked for comment about the post, the account responded with another joke about Biden.

Biden’s executive orders

Less than a month into his presidency, Biden has signed 29 executive orders, according to the Federal Register, “the daily journal of the United States government” and the repository for public documents.

The orders range from actions canceling the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline that would move oil from Canada to Mexico, to developing an interagency group tasked with reunifying families that were separated at the border.

They also overturn several Trump administration policies, including a ban on transgender people serving in the military and the exclusion of noncitizens from the 2020 Census.

A review of those executive orders shows no mention of legalizing incest, defined by Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute as sexual contact between close blood relatives

Incest is against the law in most U.S. states, several of which include adoptive relatives in their statutes.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas looks on as President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington.

'None of it is real'

While the account that posted the image tries to mimic news styles, it is labeled as news and parody and notes “This account is for jokes only, none of it is real.” It has nearly 80,000 followers.

Past posts include images of former President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Pope Francis.

One includes the false headline “President Biden has been impeached for sleeping on the job.”

In the post that claims Biden legalized incest, the image appears to have been taken from the White House’s official website. The photo is attached to a section of the website with a transcript of Biden’s inaugural address.

Some users appeared to be deceived by the image, though. One commented "People think character matters more than policy and that is very concerning." Another acknowledged that the account is known for jokes but followed with "I kinda believe this is real, is it" along with a tearful laughing emoji.

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Six of Biden's 17 first-day executive orders dealt with immigration, such as halting work on a border wall in Mexico and lifting a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Our rating: False

We rate the Instagram post that claims President Joe Biden signed an executive order legalizing incest as FALSE. Biden has signed 29 executive orders so far, but none of them legalizes incest. While the account is clearly labeled as parody, its posts are designed to mimic legitimate media sources. Some commenters acknowledged being deceived by the post.

