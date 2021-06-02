Fact check: False claim about Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·4 min read
The claim: Justice Amy Coney Barrett is under house arrest

As the Supreme Court agreed to take up a controversial Mississippi abortion case, posts surfaced online claiming a member of the court was placed under house arrest by the military.

The claims target the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Military Puts SCJ Amy Coney Barrett on House Arrest," reads a screenshot of a headline from a DuckDuckGo search result, which was shared to Instagram on May 21.

In a similar version of the claim posted to Facebook on May 21, a user cited Real Raw News and claimed the site is "generally very accurate." The claim also made its way to YouTube in a video with more than 2,500// views.

There is no evidence Barrett was placed under house arrest. The false claim stems from a website that says it publishes satire.

Fact check: False claim about Supreme Court and vaccination

USA TODAY reached out to Real Raw News and social media users who shared the post for comment.

No evidence of arrest

There is no evidence the military has placed Barrett under house arrest. She has been seen in public since the claim first appeared online.

Reports of Barrett being placed under house arrest first appeared May 19 in articles published by Before It's News and Real Raw News headlined, "Military Puts SCJ Amy Coney Barrett on House Arrest."

The articles baselessly assert Trump invoked the Insurrection Act of 1807, giving officials the power to arrest citizens for being the target of a military investigation.

Claims that Trump invoked the Insurrection Act of 1807, which allows the president to dispatch the military in states that cannot control insurrections, have been proven false. The only source included in the story is an unnamed "source in Trump's Deep State battle."

That's a reference to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which says there's a "deep state" apparatus run by political elites, business leaders and Hollywood celebrities that is actively working to undermine Trump.

Additionally, Barrett has been seen since April 15, the day the articles claim the arrest was made. A photo taken by pool photographer Erin Schaff on April 23 shows Barrett posing in a group photo of Supreme Court justices.

Fact check: Justice Clarence Thomas didn't say Section 230 is unconstitutional

The websites for local and federal District of Columbia courts, the Supreme Court, the Department of Defense, U.S. Army criminal investigation command, federal district court in the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, make no mention of the arrest. There are also no credible news reports that it ever took place.

Website says it publishes satire

The outlet that published the claim has previously published false claims about the arrest of high-profile politicians. Real Raw News defines itself as an "independent publisher" that "explores content often avoided by the mainstream media."

A disclaimer on the site's "About Us" page says information on the site is for informational, educational and entertainment purposes and its content contains "humor, parody, and satire."

Fact check: Image claiming to show Joe Biden with White House press secretary has been altered twice

USA TODAY has previously debunked claims shared by Real Raw News alleging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were arrested.

Our rating: False

The claim that Barrett was placed under house arrest is FALSE, based on our research. The claim originated on a website that says it publishes satire, and there is no evidence the arrest ever took place. Barrett has been seen since the date the article claims she was arrested. Similar articles from the site claiming public figures were arrested have been previously debunked.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim about Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

