Fact check: False claim that those in country illegally can become police officers in California

The claim: Those in the country illegally can be police officers in California

A Feb. 8 Instagram video shows a woman speaking about a new law in California.

"(California Gov. Gavin Newsom) just signed into law that those with driver's licenses can apply to be police officers," says the woman.

"Illegals can now become police officers," reads part the post's caption. "You can't make this up."

Our rating: False

The law referenced in the post applies to non-citizens with work authorization, such as asylum-seekers and refugees. It doesn't allow people who immigrated illegally to become police officers, according to a spokesperson for the law's author.

Law doesn't apply to those who immigrated illegally

The post refers to California Senate Bill 960, which Newsom signed into law in September 2022. The law removes the citizenship requirement to become a police officer in the state, allowing non-citizens with work authorization to become officers.

Before the new law was passed, individuals had to be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who have applied for citizenship to become a "peace officer," according to an analysis done by the Senate Committee on Public Safety. A peace officer refers to a law enforcement agent such as a sheriff's deputy or police officer.

But the new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, does not allow those who immigrate illegally to become police officers.

"The post is false," Robert Gammon, a spokesperson for state Sen. Nancy Skinner, the law's author, told USA TODAY in an email. "SB 960 only allows noncitizen residents with full federal legal work authorization – not undocumented immigrants -- to become police officers in California."

The state's Legislative Council similarly notes the legislation "require(s) peace officers be legally authorized to work in the United States."

Story continues

Fact check: Screenshot of purported New York Post headline about immigration is satire

The public safety committee's analysis lists several examples of potential applicants.

"Among the categories of work-authorized non-citizens that would likely be eligible are permanent workers – immigrant visa based on employment – asylees and refugees, and individuals who are protected under the Program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – DACA," reads the analysis.

It makes no mention of people who have immigrated illegally being eligible to become officers.

This claim has also been debunked by Lead Stories, Reuters and the Associated Press.

Our fact-check sources:

