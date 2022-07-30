  • Oops!
Fact check: False claim that Trump, Putin had recent meeting in Washington, D.C.

BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
The claim: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in DC on July 26

Former President Donald Trump returned to Washington, D.C., in late July, making his first appearance in the nation’s capital since leaving office in 2021. A Facebook post claimed Trump had a high-profile meeting with a controversial world leader during his brief visit.

“Breaking News! Trump & Putin are meeting in DC today!” read the July 26 post, which was shared more than 250 times in one day.

Trump gave a speech to the America First Policy Institute on July 26, but there are no reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the U.S. Putin's last documented international visit was to Iran, and a slew of U.S. sanctions against him in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine make it unlikely he could or would come to the country.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Putin's last known U.S. visit was in 2015

Putin’s last known trip to the U.S. was in 2015, when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The U.S. Treasury Department in February announced sanctions against Putin, including blocking any of his U.S. “property and interests in property,” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In May, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the country was permanently banning nearly 1,000 Americans from entering its borders, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump, who invited Putin to the White House when he was in office, was not on the list.

Fact check: False claim that Putin rescued 35,000 imprisoned Ukrainian children

Days later, the White House announced further measures designed to “turn Russia into a global financial pariah,” which included targeting Russian government officials and business leaders as well as restricting the Russian military’s ability to obtain U.S.-origin products and technologies.

According to the Kremlin’s website, Putin’s most recent foreign visit was to Iran on July 19. It marked Putin’s first trip abroad since the invasion of Ukraine, as reported by CNN.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Trump and Putin met in Washington, D.C., on July 26. While Trump did give a speech in the nation’s capital that day, Putin’s last known trip abroad was to Iran. Current U.S. sanctions against him also make it improbable Putin would have come to the country.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump didn't recently meet in DC

