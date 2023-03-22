Fact check: False claim video shows support rally for Trump after arrest rumor

The claim: Video shows Trump rally related to arrest rumor

A Facebook video shows a rally in support of former President Donald Trump, with lines of honking cars decorated in both U.S. and pro-Trump flags.

"JUST IN: Americans begin to show up at Trump Tower in New York to express support for Former President Trump’s rumored arrest," reads the caption of the March 19 post (direct link, archive link).

The video, which was previously posted on TikTok, was shared more than 700 times in two days.

Our rating: False

The video is mislabeled. It shows a pro-Trump rally that took place in late 2020.

Video shows rally from 2020

The day before this post, Trump called for protests after announcing he believed he would soon be arrested.

But the social media video is not related to this event. Instead, the video shows an Oct. 4, 2020, rally to support Trump two days after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The rally was covered by the New York Post, and the article features a picture of the rally that matches parts of the social media video. For instance, both show the same man draped in a red "Trump 2020" flag standing in the back of a black pickup truck with a spare wheel secured by pink straps.

Both the video and the picture in the Post article also show a man standing in another truck holding a black, white and blue American flag that says "Trump 2020." Consistent with the timeframe where this video originated, the video shows a wide array of flags and banners referencing Trump's unsuccessful bid for a second term in 2020.

The rally took place near Trump Tower in New York.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment. The TikTok user could not be reached.

The video was also debunked by Reuters and AFP.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows 2020 rally, not related to Trump arrest rumor