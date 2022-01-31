Fact check: False claim that video shows underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga

The claim: Video shows a volcanic eruption in Tonga

Social media users are claiming that a viral video shows a recent underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga that sent ash, debris and tsunami waves across the Pacific.

A 2-minute Facebook video shared Jan. 21 appears to show an underwater volcanic explosion near an island leaving a black sky and foggy dust in its aftermath.

Sounds of glass shattering and police sirens can also be heard in the background.

"TONGA: Dramatic footage from a land based video of the moment of eruption to the aftermath of superheated air volcanic dust together with a dust laden tsunami crest coming towards land and washing over the video camera," reads the caption of the post.

The clip generated close to 10,000 interactions and 23,000 shares in less than a week.

But the claim is false.

The video is a digital simulation of what an undersea volcano eruption could look like, as independent fact-checking organizations have noted. And it was first shared 10 years ago.

Video was digitally created

The video in the Facebook post is a digital simulation of an underwater volcano erupting off the coast of a town in Auckland, New Zealand. Brandspank, a graphic design agency in Auckland, shared the clip ten years ago on Vimeo, a video-sharing platform.

"High end 3D technologies and particle effects were combined with a background plate creating a realistic rendering of a catastrophic event," reads the caption of the clip.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum uploaded the same clip on YouTube in 2019 with the caption "this is an educational simulation of an earthquake caused by a volcanic eruption." The museum also featured the simulation on its first-floor volcano gallery.

This isn't the first time that the Auckland simulation has been misattributed. In late 2019, AFP Fact Check debunked a claim that the digital simulation was live footage of a volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows a volcanic eruption in Tonga. The video is a digital simulation of an underwater volcanic eruption in New Zealand.

