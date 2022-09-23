Fact check: False claim that video shows NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg in front of green screen

The claim: Video shows NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg in front of a green screen

Karen Nyberg spent more than 180 days in space during her two spaceflights, including several months aboard the International Space Station.

But a video circulating on social media claims to show that Nyberg wasn’t in space, but rather in front of a green screen.

“This was supposedly a video from space,” reads a Sept. 6 Instagram post with more than 1,600 likes. “As you can see there is a little bit of green screen theatrics in the back.”

The video shows two frames of the same woman, including one in front of a green screen. The woman hands items to another person dressed entirely in green to make it appear as if the items are floating in zero gravity.

“Astronaut Karen Nyberg @ the International Space Station,” reads the text alongside the video.

The woman in the video, though, is not Nyberg. It's Paige Windle, the partner of David Weiss, aka “Flat Earth Dave,” who hosts the “The Flat Earth Podcast."

Weiss told USA TODAY the video was a "skit" that went viral after someone put it on TikTok and labeled it as Nyberg.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the video for comment. The user offered no evidence to support the claim in the video.

This file photo provided by NASA on February 19, 2008, shows the International Space Station as seen from the US space shuttle Atlantis on February 18, 2008.

Video shows flat-earther's green screen demonstration

Weiss pointed out the video first appeared on YouTube, where it was uploaded more than a year ago. He shared the video again in an Aug. 23 TikTok post with text over the clip that reads "NOT Karen Nyberg."

Marsha Lewis, president of The Hipsetter Group, which represents Nyberg, also told USA TODAY that the woman in the video is not Nyberg.

"They clearly call her Paige in the video, even in some of the clips that are circulating," said Lewis, referring to the audio with the video in which someone calls the woman Paige. "But people ignore that because it doesn’t fit what they want to be true."

NASA did not respond to a request for comment.

USA TODAY has previously debunked other false claims about astronauts, including a made-up quote about an astronaut hearing "someone knocking on the space station door," an altered image claiming to show an astronaut floating untethered in space and a purported selfie taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Nyberg in front of a green screen. The woman in the video is a flat-earth believer participating in a skit. Nyberg's representative also confirmed it is not her in the video.

